Kinetik Holdings: M&A Deals And A 7.2% Yield Spells Profits

Thesis

Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is a natural gas focused midstream company that operates in the Delaware basin of the Permian. The company recently announced Q1 earnings results, as well as a strategic acquisition of Durango Midstream to bolster its footprint in the Delaware Basin.

Q1 earnings were reported at a 12% increase over Q4 2023 as a result of two new pipeline assets entering service. This earnings momentum is positioned to continue through 2026 through the roll up of Durango, the completion of the Kings Landing processing plant, as well as continued expansion in the company's Eddy County gathering system.

KNTK is a small-cap midstream company that produces a healthy 7.2% yield. This dividend has ample room to expand as key capital projects enter service and begin to generate FCF. To make potential investors' financial lives even easier, KNTK is taxed as a C-Corp, which eliminates the hassle of a K-1 tax form.

Kinetik has the opportunity to display levels of growth that exceed the industry norms thanks to its small size and management's ability to leverage the difference in EBITDA multiple between its Gulf Coast Express ('GCX') pipeline divestiture and the Durango acquisition. The current slate of projects will allow the company to grow the already large dividend.

Kinetik and Durango Merge to Serve the Delaware Basin

Prior to the proposed merger, Kinetik Midstream owned 2,200 miles of pipelines with 2.0 BCF/d of natural gas processing capability in the Reeves County area of Texas. This area is in the natural gas laden zones located on the periphery of the Delaware basin. By acquiring Durango, the company gains access to the northern shelf of the Delaware basin, and thereby doubling its total pipeline miles and tripling the number of customers served.

Combined Asset Map (KNTK Investor Presentation)

The company now operates two distinct zones for its G&P business through the addition of Durango's northern shelf assets. The Durango assets will also benefit via access to Kinetik's long haul pipeline network. These connections allow for connectivity to the gulf coast and premium pricing for producers.

The most notable of these connections is Kinetik's newest natural gas pipeline, the Permian Highway, which was recently expanded by 550 MMCF/D in Q4. This pipeline gives the region desperately needed to take away capacity to help reduce the glut of natural gas that processes through the Waha hub.

The Durango assets also provide an avenue for meaningful growth through two projects that are already under construction. First, the natural gas processing plant Kings Landing will add 200 MMCF/D of processing capacity. Second, expansion projects in Eddy County are currently in progress to increase volumes through the Durango assets.

Durango Asset Map (KNTK Investor Presentation)

Durango Is An Attractive Deal At An Attractive Price

Now let's dive into the details of this acquisition. For starters, Durango was acquired for $765 million, with an additional $75 million contingent on the completion of the Kings Landing processing plant. KNTK plans to finance this deal from a blend of $315 million in cash and 3.8 million in new shares at closing. In July 2025, an additional 7.7 million shares will be issued to close out the deal.

This deal represents an acquisition price at a 5.5x EBITDA multiple once the Kings Landing Complex is operational. The expansion projects in Eddy County are also expected to be completed at a similar EBITDA multiple, providing further upside to the deal. This expansion project is expected to be completed in 2026 for a total cost of $200 million.

To fund the acquisition, Kinetik is leveraging its equity stake in the Gulf Coast Express ('GCX') pipeline. In a separate arrangement, KNTK is selling its 16% equity stake in GCX for $510 million. This asset is being sold at a 10.4x EBITDA multiple, representing an efficient form of capital recycling.

By staying out of the debt markets, the structure of this deal also allows KNTK to improve its debt coverage. The company projects its forward debt-to-EBITDA ratio will drop to approximately 3.5x from a previous ratio of 4.0x.

Durango Acquisition (KNTK Investor Presentation)

The Market Has Not Factored In The Value Of The Durango Deal

The market loves M&A deals, so I was surprised to see very little price action on KNTK shares after both a solid earnings report and a lucrative M&A deal. In my opinion, the market may not be fully pricing in the Durango deal. The market may be attempting how to evaluate the tradeoffs between the GCX divestiture and the Durango acquisition, before it decides how it chooses to evaluate KNTK.

As a result of the many moving parts of this deal and projects under construction, the cash flow for the company stands to change significantly over the next 18 months. Let's dive into the free cash flow analysis of the combined company.

Data by YCharts

To start the year off, Q1 adjusted EBITDA was reported as $233.6 million, putting the company on pace to be 11% more profitable in 2024 than in 2023. This was attributed to initiating service on three expansion projects; New Mexico Expansion, Permian Highway Pipeline Expansion, and Delaware Link.

The company has guided that the Durango acquisition is valued at 6.5x EBITDA prior to Kings Landing becoming operational. This will net KNTK $59 million for the balance of 2024, more than offsetting the $26 million loss attributed to the GCX divestiture.

FY 24 Adj EBITDA $934.2M Merger Growth $59M Divestiture Loss ($26M) Pro Forma EBITDA $967.2M YOY Change 15% Click to enlarge

Full year 2025 financials continue to improve, thanks to a full year of Durango ownership, as well as Kings Landing commencing operations midyear. However, one of the biggest changes we will see on the balance sheet is actually the dividend. Starting in Q2 of this year, all investors will get paid their due, which is new, compared to 2023.

Since February 2022, major stakeholders, such as APA Corporation and Buzzard Midstream, were required to reinvest their dividends. This agreement was structured to help the company fund its 2023 CAPEX program, which saw $531 million spent on expanding its gathering systems, as well as expanding its long haul PHP and Delaware Link pipelines.

2023 CAPEX Spending (KNTK Investor Presentation)

In the Q1 prepared remarks, CEO Jamie Welch discussed the shift in dividend payment structure that takes effect going forward.

March was an important month for Kinetik shareholders, with the four quarter dividend payment on March 7, the core shareholders completed their commitment to reinvest their dividends. This commitment was important in that it enabled us to execute upon key financial priorities, such as fully redeeming the Series A preferred in 2022 and fund our elevated 2023 capital program. It further demonstrated strong alignment with all stakeholders.

The net impact will result in the dividend expense rising from a meager $81 million in 2023, to the full amount owed of $472.5 million. To compensate, the company plans for a significantly reduced CAPEX program in 2024, spending on $145 million at midpoint guidance (27% of 2023 CAPEX spend).

FY 25 Adj EBITDA $1,015M Interest Expense ($192M) Tax Expense ($103.5M) Dividend Expense ($472.5M) CAPEX Spend ($145M) Remaining FCF $102M Click to enlarge

This new capital structure still provides ample room for KNTK to fund the $3.00/share dividend, while also having excess cash to accommodate increased CAPEX spending in 2025 to complete the current projects in Kings Landing and expand the gathering system in Eddy County.

KNTK Represents Compelling Value

Based on today's metrics, KNTK's valuation is somewhat expensive, trading at a mid-teens EV to EBITDA multiple. However, the metrics generated below do not account for the Durango acquisition or the full-year earnings power from the PHP/Delaware Link expansion projects.

Using the pro forma EBITDA estimates above, and after accounting for the 3.3 million shares that are to be issued following closure of the Durango deal, I forecast a forward 2024 EV to EBITDA of 10.3x. This improvement will place KNTK as one of the leaders in valuation in the small-cap midstream segment.

DTM and ETRN are the closest midstream companies in terms of market cap. I also believe these assets are less valuable, being located in the Marcellus and Haynesville shales (I'll discuss more on this topic later). Taking a conservative approach, I value KNTK at an 11.5x multiple, which would be the middle ground between DTM and ETRN.

Using this valuation method would yield an implied share price of $50.00/share, or a 20% improvement from current prices.

Data by YCharts

Location, Location, Location

Similar to real estate, the location of a pipeline network can make a world of a difference for your investment. By being located purely in the Permian Basin, KNTK is a part of the solution to the natural gas take away problem. More importantly, this gives KNTK business leverage by having assets that are needed to ensure uninterrupted production of crude, which is significantly more valuable than the natural gas being transported.

This commodity dynamic causes natural gas production to be totally disconnected from the commodity price. Therefore, natural gas production out of the Permian will continue to grow, as money continues to be invested in oil production. This should give Kinetik more pricing power and maximize asset utilization for the foreseeable future.

In contrast, natural gas production out of the Marcellus and the Haynesville ranges from stagnant to a slight decline. I find it significantly more compelling to own midstream assets in a basin that promises to strain takeaway capacity through this decade than those that reside in regions with strict regulations (Marcellus) or high break-even prices (Haynesville).

Data by YCharts

Debt

KNTK has moderate levels of debt, standing at $3.5 billion. Approximately half of this debt is made of two fixed rate loans with maturities in 2028 and 2030. These two loans have interest rates of 6.625% and 5.875% respectively, making them excellent sources of capital.

The company's nearest maturity is the unsecured term loan, which is due in 2026. After that, the maturities are biannual, occurring in 2028 and 2030. This gives KNTK a healthy cadence to avoid any capital restrictions for the remainder of this decade.

KNTK Debt Maturities (KNTK 10-K)

Risks

KNTK has very little public float for its shares. 80% of its common stock (Class A shares or Class C units) is allocated between three corporations. This introduces the risk of downward price pressure, should any of these entities decide to alter their ownership stake.

Considering these companies have been reinvesting their dividend payments since 2022 through the previously mentioned reinvestment plan, I believe the near-term risk of this is low. However, as KNTK's share price appreciates and/or the strategic direction of these owners' changes, the risk of one or more of these entities trimming their position becomes more realistic.

KNTK Org Chart (KNTK Investor Presentation)

Summary

Kinetik Midstream is a growing natural gas midstream company that has dramatically improved its operations through the acquisition of Durango midstream. This acquisition comes with expansion opportunities via the Kings Landing natural gas processing plant and expansion of the Eddy County gathering system.

This acquisition and the associated growth initiatives support a healthy 7.2% yield without having to access debt markets by leveraging the GCX pipeline divestiture. The financials of the company have adequate margin to ensure dividend safety while also funding completion of the expansion projects.

I project that the company will be able to achieve over 20% EBITDA growth by year-end 2025. I believe further upside is available due to its assets being located in a capacity constrained market.

As the market begins to draw conclusions from the effect of the Durango acquisition, GCX divestiture, and the impact of future capital projects, I believe KNTK will realize share appreciation to go along with its high yield. I recommend KNTK as a BUY below $43/share to ensure total returns exceeding 20%.