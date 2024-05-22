imaginima

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) saw its stock decline by 6% when it reported Q1 2024 earnings. The company's revenues fell short of expectations, although that appears to have been due to negative changes in the value of its derivatives, with oil strip prices improving during the quarter.

Northern's actual operational performance during the quarter appeared to be fine, but I believe the market was expecting a positive revision to its full-year guidance. Instead, Northern maintained its production guidance and made no significant changes to its cost guidance.

Commodity prices have improved a bit since I looked at Northern in February, so it now is projected to generate $537 million in 2024 free cash flow.

I now estimate Northern's value at $43 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. This is a $1 increase from my previous estimate of Northern's value, helped by the improved 2024 commodity prices. However, since Northern's share price has gone up over $6 since I last looked at it, I now have a hold rating on it.

Q1 2024 Results

Northern reported 119,436 BOEPD in Q1 2024 production, including 70,181 barrels per day in oil production during the quarter. This was a 4% increase in total production and a 2% increase in oil production from Q4 2023. Northern's production was boosted by the closing (in early February 2024) of its Appalachian Basin and Delaware Basin acquisitions. Without those acquisitions, I estimate that Northern's total production would have increased by 1% and its oil production would have been flat compared to Q4 2023.

Northern indicated that its wells had performed strongly and that the Permian Basin now accounted for more of its production than the Williston Basin. However, Northern maintained its full-year production guidance for now and didn't make any significant changes to its cost guidance. It slightly narrowed its expected range for production expenses and oil differentials, but each of those items only adds a couple million dollars to its projected 2024 free cash flow.

Northern's free cash flow ended up at $54 million in Q1 2024, but I'd expect its quarterly free cash flow to improve later in the year. Around 33% to 34% of Northern's full year capex budget was spent in Q1 2024, with the resulting negative impact on its free cash flow during the quarter.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Northern's production guidance for 2024 remained (at guidance midpoint) at 117,500 BOEPD in total production and 71,500 barrels per day of oil production. This represents roughly 2% organic oil production growth and close to flat organic total production growth compared to Q4 2023.

At current strip prices of $79 WTI oil and $2.60 NYMEX natural gas, Northern is projected to generate $2.186 billion in revenues after hedges during 2024. Northern realized 118% of NYMEX for its natural gas during Q1 2024, helped by relatively strong NGL prices (with Northern reporting production on a two-stream basis) and narrower Appalachian differentials in the winter.

However, Northern has maintained its full-year guidance for it to realize 80% to 85% of NYMEX for its natural gas. It indicated that it could realize in the mid-70% range for its natural gas in Q2 2024 due to the impact of often negative Waha natural gas prices and some softening of NGL prices.

The high realized natural gas percentage in Q1 2024 probably will result in Northern ending with a full-year realized price above 85% of NYMEX, but I am modeling Northern's realized price more conservatively and using the midpoint of its guidance for now.

If Northern realizes around 93% of NYMEX for its natural gas instead, that would improve its 2024 free cash flow by approximately $25 million.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 26,097,500 $74.80 $1,952 Natural Gas [MCFE] 100,740,000 $2.15 $217 Hedge Value $17 Total Revenue $2,186 Click to enlarge

Northern is also maintaining its $825 million to $900 million capex budget for 2024, but noted that its capex could end up near the high-end of its guidance range if oil prices are relatively strong (such as in the low-$80s or better).

$ Million Production Expenses $411 Production Taxes $206 Cash G&A $34 Cash Interest $135 Capital Expenditures $863 Total Expenses $1,649 Click to enlarge

Northern is now projected to generate $537 million in 2024 free cash flow.

Projected Net Debt

Northern's current $0.40 per share dividend adds up to around $162 million per year in dividends, although that will be slightly affected by share repurchases.

Northern also noted that it repurchased 0.55 million shares at an average price of $36.42 in Q1 2024 for a total of $20 million in share repurchases. It has $67.5 million remaining with its current share repurchase authorization.

If Northern puts another $20 million per quarter towards share repurchases during the rest of 2024, it will end the year with approximately 100 million shares outstanding.

Northern's net debt would then be projected to be approximately $1.63 billion at the end of 2024 in this scenario, and its leverage would be around 1.1x. This does not factor in unbudgeted acquisitions.

Notes On Valuation

I've increased my estimate of Northern's value by $1 to approximately $43 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. This increase reflects the improvement in Northern's projected 2024 free cash flow since I looked at it in February. This increase is mainly due to a modest improvement in commodity prices, as 2024 oil prices have gone up a couple of dollars and natural gas strip prices have gone up around 20 cents.

As well, Northern's slight guidance improvement around oil differentials and production expenses adds a little bit of value too.

However, I am now neutral on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. as its price has gone up by nearly 20% over the last three months.

Conclusion

Northern Oil and Gas is now projected to generate $537 million in 2024 free cash flow at current strip, close to a $50 million improvement since I looked at it in February. Around 90% of this projected improvement is due to increased commodity prices and the other 10% is due to slightly positive guidance revisions.

Northern's estimated value is now approximately $43 per share at my long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. At Northern is now trading at around $41, I have moved to a hold rating on it.