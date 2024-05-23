Higher For Longer? 3 Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks I Expect To Keep Flying

spxChrome

Introduction

Did you hear the news?

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is no longer bearish!

Who cares, you may ask?

It's a pretty big deal, as Mr. Wilson is not only one of the market's most prominent strategists but also one of the biggest bears - at least until now.

The strategist — whose bearish 2023 outlook failed to materialize as markets kept rallying — finally gave in and boosted his target for the S&P 500 to 5,400 points from 4,500. That catapults his forecast from among the lowest on Wall Street to one that projects a fresh record for the index. - Bloomberg

Due to his expectations of robust EPS growth and a modest multiple compression, he now expects the market to reach 5,400. That's a huge adjustment, as the chart below shows.

Bloomberg

Needless to say, this isn't an article to shame Mike Wilson.

Short-term forecasting is tough, and we're all wrong occasionally.

In general, I have to say that I follow his work, as it always contains food for thought.

I brought it up because one of the last "major" bears has given up.

Bloomberg's John Authers compared it to Luke's Gospel, where there's more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 people who have nothing to repent.

John Authers wrote that Mike Wilson isn't the only one who has been surprised by the S&P 500.

Using the data below, we see the S&P 500 is a mile above the average year-end forecast from Wall Street professionals.

Bloomberg

This data includes a lot of raised predictions but not a single cut - at least not among major banks and asset managers.

Bloomberg

Interestingly enough, while Mr. Wilson has become more bullish, he still wrote a lot about the lingering risks of a recession in his research piece.

In fact, both the Morgan Stanley recession probability and the New York Fed recession probability indicators are still indicating an elevated risk of a hard landing, which seems to be completely ignored by market participants.

Bloomberg

With that said, I absolutely love the quote below (emphasis added), which perfectly describes how a lot of professionals feel right now - at least, that's what I get from daily conversations with market participants.

Truth be told, our ability to forecast the P/E over the last year has been poor and while we are confident valuations are too high, we have little confidence in our ability to predict the exact timing or magnitude of this normalization. - Morgan Stanley (via Bloomberg)

Mr. Wilson also agrees with my thesis that the Fed may give up its attempt to push inflation to 2%, as higher inflation could help ease the burden of debt (I highlighted this in a recent article).

Hence, the takeaway is:

Equities appear to be overvalued - just nobody knows how long that could last. This is one of the four most expensive markets - "ever."

Multpl

The risk of higher-for-longer interest rates and inflation is higher than one might expect.

Based on everything discussed in this article, I want to focus on three dividend (growth) investments that all had a terrific performance - just like the S&P 500.

While I don't present high-yield stocks (like I did in this article), I believe - like the S&P 500 - these stocks have the potential to keep surprising analysts and investors.

In fact, all of them are either on my watchlist or part of my portfolio, as I consider these companies to be best-of-breed wide-moat investments.

So, even if you don't like the market's valuation (which would make sense), I think these stocks should be on everyone's radar.

Now, let's dive into the details!

GE Aerospace (GE) - The 0.7%-Yielding Ultra-Wide Moat Giant

90%!

That's how much GE has returned since I restarted my coverage of the stock on June 10, 2023.

Back then, it was still called General Electric.

On March 1, 2024, I wrote an article titled "Up 45% Since October: Is General Electric's Rise Sustainable?"

Since then, shares have returned another 29%!

I'm not mentioning this to brag, but to emphasize this company's massive turnaround.

The stock has gone from a "failing" industrial giant to an ultra-wide moat aerospace giant.

Data by YCharts

The only reason I did not buy it despite my bullish coverage is that I have roughly 20% aerospace and defense exposure in my 20-stock dividend growth portfolio.

At some point, it's just too much.

Or is it?

Technically speaking, the company would make a lot of sense in my portfolio, as it has a massive commercial footprint.

Moreover, as I have mainly invested in the defense part of "aerospace and defense," owning GE would make sense.

I would even make the case that this company is still attractive.

One reason is the strong post-pandemic commercial aerospace recovery, which is resulting in strong demand for engines.

In the first quarter, the company saw 34% higher orders in its commercial segment. Aftermarket services contributed 70% of its revenue, which is a HUGE benefit.

GE Aerospace

Given that the average engine lasts for more than two decades, the initial sale is just one benefit to the company. Aftermarket sales and maintenance are what really sets GE apart and what provides it with a wide moat.

Not only does it dominate the commercial jet engine market with Pratt & Whitney and other smaller players, but it also benefits from the fact that modern engines are so hard to engineer that only a small number of companies are able to get the job done.

Another reason why it has such a wide moat is innovation.

The reason why I own so many defense companies is technology and innovation - not war.

Research & development in highly advanced defense segments often leads to great products for commercial usage. For example, the heads-up display in cars.

We are seeing similar things in Formula 1, where car manufacturers use findings for commercial vehicles.

GE Aerospace spent $2.3 billion on R&D last year. $1.3 billion of this was funded by customers and partners (the U.S. government)!

Because of GE's massive footprint in the defense industry, it can use R&D to boost its overall product innovation in cooperation with the government, which keeps overall funding costs low.

GE Aerospace

In general, the relationships GE has with customers and suppliers are so strong that new companies (if they somehow achieve building a good engine) will have a hard time competing, as this business is all about buyer/supplier relationships, including shared innovation projects.

With regard to shareholder value, on April 8, GE hiked its dividend by 250% to $0.28 per share per quarter. This translates to a 0.7% yield.

This makes sense, as the company is expected to grow its free cash flow from $5.2 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion in 2026. This implies a 10% CAGR and a 4% free cash flow yield.

The company is also expected to end this year with $5.2 billion in net cash, meaning more cash than gross debt.

GE also has a $15 billion buyback program in place, with the potential to repurchase roughly 9% of its shares using its current stock price.

That said, GE currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 54.2x, which is lofty.

However, using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 81% this year, potentially followed by 26% and 19% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

If the company maintains its five-year normalized P/E ratio of 35.7x, it could return 13% annually.

While I cannot make the case that GE has more "juice" than my investments in RTX Corp. (RTX) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) due to its strong rally, I believe it has a very bright future.

Depending on how much cash I have to invest, I am considering adding GE to my portfolio as well.

Carlisle Companies (CSL) - 0.8% Yield With The Potential To Double

On to the next high-flying stock!

I bought CSL stock last year. Currently, I'm up slightly more than 100%, excluding dividends.

However, instead of selling some (I never sell stocks due to good performance), I wrote another bullish article on April 28, 2024, titled "Carlisle Companies: A Soon-To-Be Dividend King With Tremendous Return Potential."

Since then, shares have added another 7%, beating the 4% return of the S&P 500 by a small margin.

Just like GE Aerospace, Carlisle is a high-flying stock with a lot of potential left.

As I wrote in my prior article, did you know the average commercial building in the United States turned 53 years old in 2022?

Roughly 60% of Carlisle's sales come from replacement and remodeling projects, with the remaining coming from new construction.

Carlisle Companies

Over the past few years, the company has become a pure-play construction company with two segments: "Construction Materials" and "Weatherproofing Technologies."

Through M&A and organic growth, the company aims to capture an increasingly big slice of what is estimated to be a $70 billion cake.

Carlisle Companies

On top of that, it's a company with 47 consecutive annual dividend hikes. At this pace, it will be a Dividend King within three years.

Currently, it yields 0.8%. This dividend comes with a sub-20% payout ratio and a 16% five-year CAGR.

In other words, it's a well-established dividend growth stock with the growth rates of a very young company that's just getting started.

Data by YCharts

Even better, the company has a very ambitious growth plan, as it aims for at least $40 in adjusted EPS in 2030 (Vision 2030).

The company wants to achieve this by growing organic revenue by 5% per year and pushing adjusted EBITDA margins beyond 25%.

Carlisle Companies

While CSL has gotten a little ahead of itself, trading at a blended P/E ratio of 24.7x (above its normalized 17.9x multiple), it makes sense that the market hasn't stopped buying yet.

FAST Graphs

After all, we're dealing with a huge addressable market, increasing secular growth tailwinds, and a company that has re-positioned its business to perfectly align with these demand drivers.

Applying $40 in 2030 EPS to its 18x normalized multiple gives us a longer-term price target of $720. That's 70% above the current price.

When adding its 0.8% dividend yield, we get an implied annual total return of roughly 10%.

Hence, I'm watching CSL stock closely, ready to add more shares on 5-10% corrections, as I continue to love the risk/reward - even after its recent rally.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) - 1.1% Yield With Tremendous Income Growth Potential

Cheniere is one of the biggest American success stories.

I'm not exaggerating.

It has played a pivotal role in making it the largest exporter of liquified natural gas. Especially after the war in Ukraine caused Europe to lose access to cheap Russian gas, it became the go-to-market for one of the world's most important commodities.

In fact, in 2016, the U.S. had no meaningful LNG exports. At the start of this year, it had the capacity to export close to 14 billion cubic feet per day!

Energy Information Administration

Cheniere Energy was the first American company with major infrastructure in place to facilitate these exports, as it (co-)owns and runs the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal and the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility.

Both of these facilities are currently expanding, allowing the company to reach even more nations and benefit from what is likely to be a multi-decade period of elevated demand growth.

Cheniere Energy

Its stock price reflects this, as it has returned more than 200% since the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

However, Cheniere is not overvalued - far from it, actually.

This wide-moat giant was featured in my article titled "My Favorite 4: How I'm Building A Superior Energy Portfolio."

What makes Cheniere, so special is the fact that it benefits from the LNG boom without having to risk its entire business on new projects. It has major assets in place that provide steadily rising cash flows.

These cash flows are used to pay dividends, buy back stock, and reduce debt.

Sure, a 0.8% yield is nothing.

However, the company aims to grow this dividend by 10% per year through the mid-2020s until its Corpus Christi expansion project is finished.

After that, dividend growth is expected to accelerate.

In general, we're dealing with a cash cow with plenty of growth, benefiting from the third cycle of LNG supply growth, with demand so strong that it will absorb any negative effects of new export facilities on pricing.

Cheniere Energy

It also has effective contracts based on production costs and LNG benchmark prices.

This protects it against potentially rising natural gas prices and allows it to benefit from potential rises in (overseas) LNG prices.

On top of that, Cheniere is cheap.

The company is expected to generate $2.5 billion in free cash flow this year.

This translates to 6.8% of its market cap. By 2026, that number is expected to be 9.0%.

In other words, the company has a ton of room for aggressive buybacks, elevated double-digit dividend growth, and capacity for new projects if it decides to expand beyond existing projects.

If the company maintains its 21.3x long-term P/E multiple, it has an implied fair price target of $277, more than 70% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

I believe the value this high-flying stock brings to the table is almost unmatched, and I'm looking to start buying it soon.

Takeaway

Mike Wilson’s bullish shift was something that caught a lot of attention in the investment world, as he now expects the S&P 500 to hit 5,400, up from his previous 4,500 target.

This change, driven by expected strong EPS growth, highlights a crucial insight: the market can stay elevated much longer than many expect - including myself.

Building on this, I've presented three dividend growth stocks that I believe will continue their upward trend over the long term, even after their impressive recent performance.

These stocks have fantastic fundamentals and potential for further growth, making them three of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks on the market.