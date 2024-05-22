PENN Entertainment: ESPN Bet Slowly Heading In The Right Direction

Bondy Investing profile picture
Bondy Investing
30 Followers

Summary

  • With lower revenue and greater losses, PENN Entertainment's first quarter earnings were a disappointment for investors.
  • However, during the quarter, I believe the company made some positive steps for better management of ESPN Bet.
  • As the stock valuation in terms of the P/S multiple is hovering around the historical bottom, I believe the stock price would show better performance in the coming months.

Smart Phone Betting

SolStock

Thesis

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) recently announced its Q1 earnings, which once again disappointed investors, causing the stock to drop more than -17% during the day and finishing roughly -9% lower. In my opinion, investors in the current stock market put more value on companies that

This article was written by

Bondy Investing profile picture
Bondy Investing
30 Followers
I'm an individual investor who has analyzed stocks since 2018 and focus on mid-caps.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PENN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PENN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PENN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PENN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News