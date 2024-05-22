nicooud79/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Buy rating to Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares.

My prior write-up published on March 8, 2024, highlighted Rayonier's comments at its Investor Day this year and an investment conference organized by Raymond James (RJF). The current article provides an update on RYN's asset monetization activities and the company's expected financial performance this year.

I continue to rate RYN as a Buy. Rayonier's unchanged FY 2024 financial guidance and the favorable updates on the progress of its asset monetization plan are good reasons to stay bullish on Rayonier.

Asset Divestment Plan Is Progressing Well

I indicated in my March 2024 article that Rayonier's goal of realizing $1 billion worth of asset divestitures between early-2024 and mid-2025 will help to fund value-accretive capital allocation initiatives. As such, it is encouraging to know that the progress of RYN's asset monetization is good.

RYN shared at the company's latest Q1 2024 earnings call in early-May that it is now "marketing approximately 115,000 acres (of timberland) in Washington State" and has also "identified approximately 100,000 acres in the U.S. South" for potential sale.

The Key Characteristics Of Rayonier's Timberland Assets In The U.S. South

Separately, the company revealed at its most recent quarterly earnings briefing that it is "evaluating strategic alternatives for our New Zealand joint venture interest." RYN had noted in its FY 2023 10-K filing that its "New Zealand timber operations are conducted by Matariki Forestry Group, a joint venture with Stafford Capital Partners Limited" for which the company has a 77% stake in.

An Overview Of RYN's New Zealand Assets Held Under A Joint Venture

More significantly, Rayonier hasn't ruled out the possibility that its actual asset monetization for the 18 months' time frame between the beginning of this year and the middle of next year could exceed the targeted $1 billion.

An analyst asked at the company's first quarter results briefing whether RYN's total asset divestitures might surpass the $1 billion goal based on the current transactions under consideration. In response, Rayonier mentioned that it could "redeploy that capital (from asset sales) into acquisitions through like-kind exchanges."

In other words, RYN is not shying away from selling more than $1 billion worth of assets, considering the potential of reinvesting part of the divestment proceeds swiftly.

To sum things up, it doesn't seem that Rayonier will have issues meeting its $1 billion asset monetization goal, as the company is working on different potential deals. In fact, RYN's actual asset sales for the 18-month time period ending in mid-2025 might be more than the $1 billion that the company has targeted.

At its Q1 earnings briefing, Rayonier highlighted that "we expect that we'll have further updates (on these potential asset monetization deals) in the next couple of quarters." Positive news flow relating to RYN's asset divestment plans going forward could be a re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Anticipating A Turnaround For 2024

RYN is well-positioned to witness a turnaround in the form of positive EBITDA expansion this year, after suffering from EBITDA contraction in the prior two years.

The company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased by -4.7% and -5.6% in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. RYN explained at its Q4 2023 earnings briefing in February this year that the company's financial performance was impacted by "destocking" resulting from unfavorable "supply demand dynamics."

But Rayonier stuck to its earlier full-year FY 2024 normalized EBITDA guidance of $307.5 million (mid-point) when it announced its first quarter results in early May. This points to an expected +3.7% increase in RYN's adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year.

With my previous March 8, 2024, update, I stressed that RYN boasts "promising growth engines" such as "the land-based solutions and real estate development businesses." In my opinion, these two key growth drivers will play an important role in helping Rayonier meet or even exceed its FY 2024 normalized EBITDA guidance.

Rayonier is guiding for "higher non-timber income" this year as compared to the prior year after considering the "momentum in our land-based solutions business" as per the company's comments on the Q1 analyst call. As an illustration of the positive growth outlook for RYN's land-based solutions business, the company's solar development lease options (measured in acres) grew by +22% between end-2023 and early-May 2024.

Separately, RYN commented at the recent quarterly analyst briefing that its real estate development business has seen "robust demand" due to the "continued favorable dynamics for single-family housing." I highlighted in my prior March 2024 article that Rayonier's real estate segment has been gradually moving away from "the sale of undeveloped rural properties (the core business)" to focus more on "monetizing developed land (the real estate development business or the growth business)." Therefore, the company is likely to have been in a good position to capitalize on the interest in its "development projects" with a greater emphasis on the property development business.

In summary, I am optimistic that Rayonier's actual FY 2024 EBITDA will be in line with or even better than the company's guidance.

Downside Risks To Watch

There are two major risk factors to consider.

If Rayonier can't meet its $1 billion asset divestment goal by mid-2025, RYN will have less excess capital available for capital reinvestment and debt repayment.

On the other hand, RYN might have trouble achieving its full-year EBITDA guidance, assuming that the company's real estate development business and land-based solutions business don't perform as well as expected.

Closing Thoughts

I am satisfied with the progress of the Rayonier Inc. asset sales plan and the company's decision to reiterate its full-year guidance. Also, RYN stock is currently trading at 18 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, which I deem to be attractive. In my March 8, 2024, write-up, I mentioned that "timberlands in the U.S. South have been transacted at a historical average EV/EBITDA multiple of above 30 times" which is a lot higher than RYN's current EV/EBITDA metric. Considering the above-mentioned factors, I retain a Buy rating for RYN.