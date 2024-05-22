Radule Perisic

Elevator Pitch

I rate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) stock as a Buy. I previously reviewed SRCL's Q4 2023 financial results in my prior article written on March 3, 2024.

This latest write-up outlines my expectations regarding Stericycle's potential for operating profitability improvement and top line recovery. I have chosen to stay bullish on SRCL, taking into account my favorable view of the company's margin expansion and revenue recovery prospects.

Operating Profitability Improvement

My view is that Stericycle can realize a meaningful improvement in its operating profit margins for the future.

SRCL anticipates that the company can register a "+14% Adjusted EBITDA growth rate at the midpoint on a 2023 normalized base of $420 million" as indicated in its investor presentation slides. Based on my calculations, this means that Stericycle is guiding for a +1.7 percentage points expansion in its EBITDA margin from 15.8% in FY 2023 to 17.5% for FY 2024. The market is slightly more bullish on SRCL's profitability outlook, as the consensus FY 2024 EBITDA margin for the company is 17.6% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

It is reasonable to think that Stericycle can improve its operating profitability in the coming quarters, considering its recent Q1 2024 performance and the multiple cost reduction drivers.

The normalized EBITDA and EBIT margins for SRCL expanded by +121 basis points YoY and +123 basis points YoY to 17.48% and 13.61%, respectively in Q1 2024. The company's actual first quarter EBITDA and EBIT margins came in +47 basis points and +35 basis points better than the respective consensus estimates as per S&P Capital IQ data. Stericycle explained at its Q1 2024 results briefing that its recent quarterly operating profitability was boosted by "cost savings and margin flow-through", a decline in "stock-based compensation" and the sale of "lower-margin businesses."

Looking forward, there are a number of factors supporting expectations of lower expenses for Stericycle in the quarters ahead.

Firstly, the company's workforce optimization exercise was recently concluded in the recent quarter. The estimated annualized expense savings of $40-$45 million relating to this haven't been fully reflected in SRCL's Q1 2024 numbers. As such, Stericycle will most probably benefit from a relatively more significant YoY decline in staff costs for the rest of the current year.

Secondly, Stericycle indicated at its first quarter earnings call that it will be proceeding with "continued route rebalancing" so as to "be more productive as you drive density within that days' worth of work." In other words, SRCL has the potential to realize a greater degree of positive operating leverage or margin flow-through by reducing the number of total driver trips (while maintaining similar volume) with the optimization of routes.

Thirdly, the expected top line recovery for the Secure Information Destruction business segment in the remaining quarters should have a positive impact on SRCL's overall operating profitability for the full year. I touch on this point in greater detail in the subsequent section.

Top Line Recovery

SRCL left the company's existing full-year fiscal 2024 organic revenue expansion guidance unchanged, even though its Q1 2024 top line contracted YoY and missed the consensus forecast.

Stericycle's revenue decreased by -2.8% YoY from $684.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $664.9 million for the first quarter of this year. Furthermore, SRCL's Q1 2024 top line turned out to be -1.7% lower than the consensus projection of $676.4 million.

A +2.1% growth in organic revenue for SRCL's Regulated Waste and Compliance Services segment was more than offset by a -6.3% organic revenue contraction for its Secure Information Destruction segment in Q1 2024. The company noted in its first quarter earnings release that the latest quarterly performance of the Secure Information Destruction segment was adversely affected by "lower commodity-indexed revenues" due to an unfavorable YoY comparison.

At the company's latest quarterly earnings call, Stericycle guided that the unfavorable "paper pricing year-over-year" comparison "starts to mitigate" in Q2 2024 and "ceases to be a headwind" for 2H 2024. In specific terms, the average sorted office paper price was approximately $225, $186, and $140-$145 (source: 2023 analyst briefing) in Q1 2023, Q2 2023, and 2H 2023, respectively. As such, it is realistic to assume that SRCL's Secure Information Destruction segment will return to positive YoY revenue growth in 2H 2024 considering the low base for 2H 2023.

Another favorable growth driver for SRCL's Secure Information Destruction segment is the improvement in revenue quality.

Stericycle shared at its Q1 earnings briefing that the company has introduced a new "Shred-it ProtectPLUS service" to offer "regularly scheduled paper shredding service" based on a "monthly subscription." At the company's most recent quarterly results briefing, Stericycle acknowledged that "100% of Secure Information Destruction (revenue) is transactional by its very nature."

Therefore, an increase in contribution from the recurring revenue "Shred-it ProtectPLUS service" for the future will be positive for the Secure Information Destruction segment's top line outlook.

Variant View

SRCL's future share price performance will be dependent on continued margin improvement and a recovery in revenue.

Stericycle's profitability might be weaker than expected, if its "route rebalancing" initiatives don't deliver the desired results or if the company increases its investments in other business areas.

Also, the company's top line could be hurt by lower-than-expected sorted office paper prices (linked to Secure Information Destruction segment revenue) or a slower-than-expected take-up of the new subscription service known as "Shred-it ProtectPLUS."

Closing Thoughts

Stericycle trades at an undemanding Price-To-Earnings Growth or PEG multiple of 0.81 times, which points to a Buy rating for the stock. This is based on Stericycle's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 19.7 times and its consensus FY 2023-2026 normalized EPS CAGR projection of +24.4%. As the company's revenue recovers and operating margin improves going forward, the stock should be able to command a higher PEG ratio of 1x (indicative of fair valuation) or better.