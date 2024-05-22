MSTY: A Risky Buy Based On An Equally Risky Bearish Bitcoin Outlook

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
275 Followers

Summary

  • Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF focuses on maximizing investment returns on MicroStrategy Incorporated using an options strategy.
  • The MSTY fund's distributions have been excellent, but it is a new fund with no trends to indicate if returns will persist.
  • MSTY is a suitable option for MicroStrategy investors looking to take advantage of an eventual re-rating on weak fundamentals, but the timing isn't right now, with Bitcoin rallying hard.

The Index of Options on The Screen.

PashaIgnatov

Today, I take a look at the Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY). I've covered a similar exchange-traded fund, or ETF, before when I wrote about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) being paired with

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
275 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSTY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MSTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News