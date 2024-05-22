Western Digital Corporation (WDC) JPMorgan's 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Communications Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) JPMorgan’s 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Communications Conference May 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harlan Sur

Yes. Great. Again, thank you for joining us this morning. So I'm going to start off with sort of the near-term to midterm demand environment, sort of the cyclical dynamics of the sector. After a sharp downturn in storage and memory, the industry is at the early stages of an upturn, right, in your HDD and SaaS businesses. Prior to that, the team has been undershipping market consumption for, I think, almost eight consecutive quarters to the second half of last year. After this seven, eight quarters, demand is picking up, pricing is improving. How does the team see the business environment as we transition into the second half of the year and move into calendar '25?

Wissam Jabre

Harlan, happy to be here. Thanks for having us. So on the business side, we've continued to see improvement in the demand environment. When we look at the flash business, we did last quarter, we're starting to see improvements in the enterprise SSD side. So cloud is coming back. And as we go into the second half, obviously, we have the consumer and client seasonality of the business that we expect to continue to see, in addition to continued improvement and enterprise SSD on the cloud side, which could have a bit of upside for us.

On the hard drive. The cloud demand has come back with a lot of deployments on the data center side. What we saw in the March quarter is a return to normal revenue patterns than we continue to anticipate improvements sequentially for the remainder part of the calendar year. So all in all, we feel good about the demand environment on both businesses.

Harlan Sur

The team issued a letter to customers at the beginning of April, outlining the strong demand increase, along with supply constraints and the resulting potential increase in pricing for both HDD and flash. Has the supply situation actually become tighter since you put out the letter? And some sources suggest that the supply tightness will persist into next year, given the team's improved visibility and market demand trends, capacity discipline. Do you anticipate that demand could continue to exceed supply into next calendar year?

Wissam Jabre

So when we look at on the hard drive side, I guess on both sides of the house, we're seeing tighter supply. So in our hard drive business, we've taken action to resize our manufacturing footprint. And so that, basically, we resized it to where we see the near and medium-term demand going, but we continue to see tight supply there. We've been working closely with our customers on build-to-order, which would allow us to get a bit more visibility and predictability and also, allows our customers to get more predictability and when they would get their products they need.

On the flash side. In a way, similarly, we're seeing demand outstripping supply for the rest of the calendar year. And so thereto, we continue to be proactive on where we want to place our bids so that we continue to optimize our profitability. But from a demand-supply perspective for our business, we see demand continue to be higher in supply this year.

Harlan Sur

AI and accelerated compute did have been big drivers of the semiconductor industry recovery, right? It's created roughly $30 billion to $40 billion of GPU and AI ASIC semiconductor revenue demand that wasn't around 2 years ago. By the end of this year, for example, we forecast that 18% to 20% of all industry DRAM wafer starts will be targeted for high-bandwidth memory that goes into AI servers. Hard disk drive is used to store the massive data repository is used to train these complex AI models.

We know that enterprise SSDs are used in the critical loop like for both training and inferencing computations. Can you quantify the incremental demand pull from Gen AI on both nearline HDDs and also enterprise SSDs? I know, for example, some of your competitors have said that there's going to be 3x more NAND content in AI servers versus general purpose servers. Does the WD team have any sort of similar metrics?

Wissam Jabre

What we see is we think AI will be impacting eventually various parts of the portfolio, be it on the consumer and client on the edge as well as in the fore in the enterprise SSD side. On enterprise SSD, last quarter, we saw the beginning of the sort of return of the cloud. And as we get into the second half of the year, we're potentially going to see the beginning of the AI impact on the enterprise SSD -- from enterprise -- sorry, from AI workloads.

So we have a few products that are already qualified where we're seeing those customers coming back and asking for higher capacity points for those qualified HDD, SSDs. But we're also sampling the PCIe Gen 5 BiCS6, which is our next technology -- our newest technology node in terms of enterprise SSD where we see potentially some of these products qualifying is starting to ramp in the second half of the calendar year.

So from the trading to inferencing as well as storage and retention, when we think of the storage and retention, there's -- obviously, that drives quite a bit of demand for the hard drive business. But at this stage, I would say we don't see it yet in our results. What we're seeing is just a stronger demand from the normal type of business. But we expect as we get more and more of the AR workloads becoming a pervasive solution. But we see a bias to the part of it with respect to the demand picture.

Peter Andrew

Yes. I know your question was mainly focused on servers, but also remember that AI is likely also going to touch the cell phone, the gaming and a lot of the other end markets where we also have a big exposure from our flash business.

Harlan Sur

That's right. As I've talked to investors, and again, we're early days, right? And I think this is still -- the use cases are still sort of playing themselves up. But there's a little bit of concern at the margin around will there be cannibalization, right, of nearline cloud-optimized, HDD being replaced by enterprise basis.

I can tell you that based on some of the observations that we've seen, the answer is no, right? Capacity-optimized ACD, still the most optimal, most cost-effective solution for storing these huge data repositories of just the raw data, right? And Enterprise SSD is situated a lot more closer to the compute clusters, right in a part of that. And so is that kind of how you guys see it as well? It's very complementary and not so much one cannibalizing the other?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, that's how we see it, Harlan. We don't see cannibalization. We see various -- basically, we see different use cases, more tied to whether it is [enterprise] SSD or the hard drive. And so as we think of demand, actually, we see a positive bias on both enterprise SSD and hard drive.

Peter Andrew

Yes. And also, don't forget for hard drives. I know the question is framing an inference. But remember, there's just general collection of data.

Wissam Jabre

That's right.

Peter Andrew

I think as we look into the future, more and more people are going to store more data. Just in case in the future, they're going to want to use that to put into those inference engines. In addition, remember, with all these models, they're going to produce software. They're going to produce video, images, who knows what that you're going to want to store. So I think even if you look at the 2 other ends of the training and inference, there's great opportunities for HDD.

Harlan Sur

As we look into the second half of this calendar year, I know Wissam, you said the team is confident on driving sequential growth in nearline or capacity HDD. Given your expanding lead times, better feasibility, how are you seeing the potential exabyte growth looking into next year?

Because I know the team has talked about normalized exabyte growth of around 25% on an annualized basis. But we're coming off of a low base. It feels like demand is strong. Could the 25% exabyte growth be conservative looking into next year? Just again, given the dynamics of coming off the bottom of the cycle, strong demand trends. Could we see an overshoot to that 25% growth profile next year?

Wissam Jabre

So look, it's a bit too early to necessarily talk more specifics about next year. But where we see the exabytes on the nearline side where we see the exabyte demand is 20% to 25% range. Obviously, we're going to experience peaks and troughs through-cycle. And so there will be times where the demand will be higher than that, at times, it will be lower than that. But what we see from the long-term demand is the -- our growth is 20% to 25% range.

Harlan Sur

On the flash side, from an industry perspective, I know the team has been anticipating mid- to high-teens percentage increase in calendar '24, bit demand growth and a modest, mid-high single-digit percentage increase in industry, fab supply output, indicating continued strong supply and CapEx discipline by you and your peers.

Given that you've got a little bit more visibility into the second half of this year, is this how you still see industry supply and demand dynamics playing out for this year?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, we still see a similar type of dynamics, as you described them. And as we get into the second half of the year, if I sort of bring it to our business, we do have a strong presence in consumer and client and second half of the year is a -- it's a great -- obviously, the seasonality of what would drive that demand for us. And as I mentioned earlier as the cloud demand comes back, we continue to anticipate upsides from the enterprise SSD side, so we could potentially see higher numbers there.

Having said that, we've said a few times now that we continue to focus on being proactive on where we place our bets because we do want to continue to improve the [indiscernible] and profitability of our business. So there could be some variability there, but that's really a high level, how we see the second half.

Harlan Sur

I feel like one of the big differentiators, we've been covering WD for a while. We're covering SanDisk for a while as well. And I feel like the flash portfolio of the WD team is very differentiated, right, relative to your competitors. And what I mean by that is the team still enjoys a very, very strong presence in clients and retail, right?

The SanDisk brand, still #1 in the world, right, in retail. And I feel like that was an added venue for the team to deploy bits in an environment where you could selectively choose highest profitability pools, right, as you sort of manage through this downturn.

I do think that SanDisk -- I do think that WD does have the highest client and retail exposure relative to all of your NAND flash, your flash peers. But is that the case? Is that considered to be a big differentiator for the WD team having that client and retail portfolio?

Wissam Jabre

I mean we see -- we do have a good presence on the flash side and consumer and the client. And yes, the SanDisk brand is a premium brand that is well recognized when it comes to flash. And so that has actually helped us quite a bit as we were sort of weathering the deep cyclical downturn. But we continue to also create good depreciation within that product portfolio to enable us to continue to have strong presence in consumer and clients.

Harlan Sur

As it relates to -- the team has been very disciplined. You've been maintaining sort of flattish sequential bit shipments now to the last few quarters, including this quarter. Can the team actually expand bit shipments in the second half of the year to align with what looks to be, as you mentioned, seasonally stronger second half of the year? And just an overall better enterprise demand pull? Can the team expand good supply in the second half to kind of match that demand curve?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. When you look at our supply we've built a little bit of inventory exiting March, and we also anticipate a bit of inventory build in the June quarter. But that's all to get us prepared for the second half. We're comfortable with the supply at the current point, given the environment and where we see the second half demand coming. So there's no -- I don't see any issues with us being able to supply the products need as well as obviously deliver to the demand.

Harlan Sur

On profitability. The team has maintained very strong focus on through-cycle profitability in response to this downturn, right, ?and implemented some structural actions, right, like when your HDD franchise and some temporal actions like modulating utilizations. As you mentioned, reallocating bits to higher profitability applications and segments. Take us through the structural and temporal actions and how they've benefited the WD team as industry fundamentals now are also starting to improve.

Wissam Jabre

Yes. So on the hard drive side, which structurally reduced our manufacturing footprint, which basically helped us reduce our fixed cost. And so as the business and as the demand and cloud demand comes back, we anticipate to generate better profitability at lower volumes. And actually, as we've demonstrated in the March quarter, our hard drive business delivered 31% gross margin, which is already sort of at the lower end of target range, but we've gotten into the target range.

And when you think of it, it's really at a lower revenue than we've delivered similar types of gross margin in the past. In the past, the 31% gross margin would have required much bigger top line revenue. So that sort of was helped by some of the restructuring of our manufacturing footprint.

On the flash side. Throughout the cyclical downturn, we reduced our output to limit the inventory build and also obviously, conserve cash. And as we sort of start seeing demand coming back, that sort of is going away. And so from that perspective, there, I would say, the demand for our products relative to where the supply is, helped the pricing, helped improved our gross margins.

And then when you look at the total company, we've also taken quite a bit of action to resize our operating expenses. And so that also will help positioned us in a much better place as we see demand come back, revenue come back, gross margins being at a higher point. And so we should start seeing our operating margins also benefiting from that.

Peter Andrew

I mean the other key thing, and there is the product portfolio, especially in the HDD domain. I mean if you look there, we've got the best product in the market. As the cloud is transitioning over to SMR drive, we've got the highest capacity, highest volume and the best cost structure, and you're seeing that flow through, especially in our HDD results.

Harlan Sur

Following up on that. Like you said, drove within your through-cycle HDD gross margin target range of 31% to 34% last quarter, both with and without underutilization charges, foreseeing continued growth in exabyte unit shipments, continued cost downs. How should we think about your gross margin trajectory exiting this year into next year?

And with the structural adjustments that you just talked about, right, it seems that the team can see a through-cycle gross margin profile that is actually higher than your current through-cycle range of 31% to 34%. I'm just wondering if the team can also address that as well.

Wissam Jabre

Yes. So March quarter as I mentioned earlier, we've gotten into the target range where we're not at a point where -- I mean, I'm not here to update our target model on the fly. But we continue to focus on the profitability of the business. And as Peter mentioned, obviously, we have a great portfolio on the hard drive side. We continue to commercialize our road map in ePMR, OptiNAND, UltraSMR, which really provides the best CTO and the highest capacity points for our customers.

And as we continue to execute on that, I mean, this is a technology that we've been manufacturing for many, many years. It's well understood. It's high quality, it's very reliable. And so that will help us continue to drive better profitability as well.

Peter Andrew

And also those margins are through-cycle margins.

Harlan Sur

That's right.

Peter Andrew

So remember, we've operated below that range for quite a while. Hopefully, launch some quarters will be above it, average out somewhere in that 31% to 34% gross margin range.

Harlan Sur

Maybe the more near term, as we think about the second half. Your commentary about continued exabyte shipment and unit growth through to the calendar second half of this year. The team is, obviously, driving -- continuing to drive costs down. Can we expect a positive bias on gross margins on HDD as we move through the second half calendar of this year?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. I mean, yes. With the continuing dynamics that you just described, there's no reason for us not to expect a positive bias on the gross margin.

Harlan Sur

On the flash side, pricing continues to improve, continue to drive mid-teens percentage cost downs within striking distance of moving into your flash through-cycle gross margin range of 35% to 37%.

What's the trigger point? Profitability, ROIC metrics or visibility that you need in order for you and your JV partner to start to increase capacity and maybe spend a little bit more CapEx?

Wissam Jabre

So today, we're focused on the profitability of our business. We've gone through a few quarters of really deep downturn, and we're basically looking at continuing to improve the profitability of the business. As we said before, we'd like to see our business execute to the through-cycle margins of 35% to 37%. And so as Peter just mentioned, this is really a through-cycle number, which means we need not only to get into that range, but we need to be higher above that range for quite some time to be able to see that 35% to 37%. That's really what we're focused on short term with respect to the business.

Harlan Sur

Before I'm going to start talking about -- I want to get into some of the product and technology areas. But before that, I want to open it up to the audience to see if there are any questions. If you do have any questions, just raise your hand, and we'll get a mic over to you. Any questions? We've got one. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Wissam Jabre

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit about what you expect the industry's capital deployment plans to look like over the next, I don't know, 18 months, 2 years. This is a very good time, and it seems like storage companies tend to spend a lot on increasing capacity in this type of environment? Is this time different?

Wissam Jabre

So is your question related to the -- right, on the flash side?

Unidentified Analyst

CapEx on both sides. Mostly on flash, yes, and not just for Western Digital but for the industry.

Wissam Jabre

Yes, I can't comment on the industry. I can comment on how we think about CapEx for both flash and the HDD business. So for the flash business, it's really for us, the focus is to continue to improve the profitability of our business before we're ready to increase the investment in capital. We've gone through several quarters of really negative numbers.

And so we need to see that gross margin for the flash business be within the through-cycle, 35% to 37%, before we're comfortable to make additional capital investments or incremental capital investments. On the hard drive side, I would say the same dynamics for us. We think we have the appropriate manufacturing footprint for the near and medium term, and we continue to focus on improving the profitability of the business.

There is -- we have a great portfolio for both businesses, whether on the hard drive with the highest capacity points in the industry as well as on the flash side. We have probably one of the strongest portfolios in the business for it in many, many years. And so there's no reason for us to expect to continue to see improving profitability before we get into CapEx.

Peter Andrew

Just a few additional data points on that. Remember in fiscal year '23, we took our total cash CapEx down over 30%. Fiscal '24, we're on track to bring that down another 50%, off that 33%. So we've taken dramatic actions to pull back our CapEx in general. Again, the key focus is profitability.

Harlan Sur

I think do we have another question around here?

Peter Andrew

Right there. Perfect.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wonder, can you comment on the JV with Kioxia? How is the relationship so far? And I guess, just trying to understand what are the options in front of you for that JV business, in terms of -- I think there has been some rumors about maybe combine the business with the other partner. But if you can share anything about that?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. Well, I can't comment on rumors and speculations. What I can talk about is our relationship with our JV partner. The joint venture with Kioxia is important for the flash business. Between the two of us, we developed memory technology together. We have economies of scale when it comes to the manufacturing side. So it is really an important relationship and it's been a great relationship throughout the years. It continues to be strong, and we continue to operate in a really good partnership.

Peter Andrew

And the key thing for us is to focus on the spin where we are today, but still on track for the second half of this calendar year. That's where our eyes are focused right now.

Wissam Jabre

Of course.

Harlan Sur

Any other questions? Let's transition over to the product side. We continue to get questions on the team's transition to camera-based HDD technology. What's some concerns that you're behind, right? WD's moved to HAMR, I feel like it's similar to SanDisk's.

If you remember back in the 2013, 2014 time frame, SanDisk's slower move to 3D NAND because SanDisk could extend the life of their 2D NAND well beyond competitors. And in hindsight, it actually turned out to be the right move for the SanDisk team as NAND competitors all struggled with bringing 3D NAND to the market, in terms of yields, in terms of manufacturability.

And in a similar fashion today, WD is able to drive high-30s terabyte-type capacities with its SMR, UltraSMR, ePMR technology and drive competitive TCOs for customers. And therefore, push out the transition to HAMR, which allows the WD team more time to optimize HAMR from manufacturability, cost perspective. Is this reflective of how you think about the strategy on HAMR?

Wissam Jabre

So when it comes to HAMR in the HDD business, we view this as a technology decision as opposed to a business and portfolio decision. We've continued to execute on our road map and our portfolio strategy. And as we demonstrated with ePMR, OptiNAND, UltraSMR, we've continued to increase those capacity points, and we do have line of sight to the 40-terabyte as we continue to execute on this strategy.

And as the last quarter showed, obviously, with this type of portfolio, we can generate great profitability for our business. And so having said that, our team also continues to work on HAMR development. They understand HAMR very well. They understand what it takes to qualify. It is something that we work very closely with our customers on.

But we see HAMR sort of a 40 terabyte-plus story. What our focus is on really the right products with the right cost and the right time. So I want to be able to continue to provide the best products at the capacity points, and provide a good TCO for our customers.

And as we've shown, that is very well received by our customers and we continue to, obviously, buy -- our portfolio continues to perform really well. So in the context, as I said, of the right product, right cost, right time. This is where we see the sort of the 40-terabyte would be a good intersection for HAMR products.

Harlan Sur

But the ramp of 26- and 28-terabyte UltraSMR this year, where are you sampling in qual, in terms of capacity points for drives and solutions that your customers want next year? Maybe a little bit of a snapshot into the road maps over the next 12 months.

Wissam Jabre

Yes. So when you look at the 20-plus, we have today for driving that 20-plus terabyte category, this is pretty much now making up most of our nearline shipments. And with UltraSMR, obviously, it does provide a great TCO for our customers. In fact, when you look at the SMR last quarter, almost 50% of our nearline business was -- our Enterprise capacity business was in the UltraSMR. So we continue to make good progress with customers. Our customers, we have several customers that are sampling the product and obviously, would be ramping in due course.

Harlan Sur

On enterprise SSD at its peak, this is a $20 billion market opportunity. WD consistently captured about mid-single-digit sort of enterprise SSD market share. You talked about in the last earnings call, seeing demand pick up at the beginning of this year, partially driven by inventory clearance, cloud spending pick up, AI demand. You grew yet eSSD in March, but off of a low base.

Several of your eSSD cloud programs you had prior to the down cycle are back in qual, higher densities. You expect to ship use in the second half of this calendar year. You also announced that you're in call with a hyperscale customer to your next-gen PCIe Gen 5 platform. So it seems like you have a tailwind here on enterprise SSD.

What did the team do during the downturn to improve its competitiveness in enterprise SSD? Can you break out your historical -- can the team break out of its historical share range and make progress towards your long-term goals of mid- to high teens-plus market share that you outlined at your last Investor Day?

Wissam Jabre

Yes. So as Peter mentioned, obviously, we have a great portfolio, and we continued throughout the downturn to focus -- as much as we've reduced our spend, we continue to focus on areas that are important for our business and to basically strengthen our position and get us in a position to be stronger as we started to experience the cyclical recovery.

On the enterprise SSD side, we do have already a few -- some few qualifications with cloud customers. And as I mentioned earlier, they're coming back to ask for higher capacity points on these modifications. We are sampling PCIe Gen 5 in BiCS6. That's sort of the next level of the enterprise SSD portfolio. And as we get into the second calendar year, we expect to start ramping some of these products.

And so from a market perspective, we start to experience an uptick in the cloud in the March quarter. We continue to expect strength in the next few quarters, and so potential good upside in the second half. Having said that, obviously, our goal isn't necessarily to focus on a specific market share.

Our goal is to optimize the profitability of the flash business. And with that, that means we will continue to be proactive and dynamic in placing our bets, which is really our portfolio strategy, in terms of executing the quarters. And so if the enterprise SSD business has really good profits, obviously, this is that we'll be shipping more bits there as well.

Harlan Sur

Your 3- to 5-year financial target that you put out at Investor Day back in 2022, right, 7% to 9% revenue CAGR; 33%, 36% gross margins, 17%, 22% operating margins, was obviously before we entered the downturn in '23. Did the team factor in a downturn over the 3- to 5-year horizon when you set your targets? And do you still see the targets as attainable by the 2026-2027 time frame?

Wissam Jabre

So those targets are very much through-cycle targets. And so that basically factors in a downturn as well as cyclical recovery. Having said that, obviously, we are working through our separation, and it's important for us to focus on each of the business. And as we get closer to that separation and spin update, we will be coming back with a clear view of where we see the targets for each of the businesses. But for us today, the targets are still good. We're executing to them within their through-cycle, and we continue to basically make progress towards that.

Harlan Sur

Well, we are just about out of time. Wissam, Peter, thank you for your participation today. We look forward to monitoring the progress of the team this year and keep up the great execution. Thank you.

Wissam Jabre

Thank you so much for having us.