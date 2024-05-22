Alvotech (ALVO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 12:55 PM ETAlvotech (ALVO) Stock, ALVOW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.95K Followers

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benedikt Stefansson - Senior Director, Investor Relations and Global Communications
Robert Wessman - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Anil Okay - Chief Commercial Officer
Joel Morales - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Balaji Prasad - Barclays
Vineet Agrawal - Citi
Ashwani Verma - UBS

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alvotech Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Benedikt Stefansson. Please go ahead.

Benedikt Stefansson

Thank you, and good morning or afternoon to everyone joining this call today. Yesterday evening, the company issued a press release that can be found in the News section of our investor portal, investors.alvotech.com. The release outlines key highlights related to our first quarter results. Additionally, we have posted with the call and information for today's event, a slide presentation, which we will be referring to during today's call. Please go to the Events section of our Investors site to download the slide deck, if you haven't already done so.

Our presentation materials and some of our statements that we make today may include forward-looking statements. These statements do not ensure future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are outlined in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nasdaq Iceland Stock Exchange. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements that are made.

With me on today's call are Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech; Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer; Joel

Recommended For You

About ALVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALVO

Trending Analysis

Trending News