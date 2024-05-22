The Navigator Company, S.A. (POELF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.95K Followers

The Navigator Company, S.A. (OTCPK:POELF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 21, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Canha - Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Redondo - Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Araujo - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director
Nuno Santos - Executive Director
Joao Le - Director
Dorival Almeida – Director
Antonio Quirino Soares - Director

Conference Call Participants

Enrique Parrondo - JB Capital
Bruno Bessa - Caixa Bank BPI
Antonio Seladas - AS Independent Research

Operator

I now hand the conference over to Ana Canha, IR Officer at the Navigator Company. Please go ahead.

Ana Canha

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Navigator Company conference call and webcast for the first quarter results. Joining us today are the following Directors, Antonio Redondo, Fernando Araujo, Nuno Santos, Joao Le, Dorival Almeida, and Antonio Quirino Soares. As usual, we will start with a brief presentation, and we will have a Q&A session at the end. The presentation can be accessed through the links available on the website, and questions may be addressed also through the webcast platform. Antonio, we will start by commenting on the main highlights of the quarter. I hand over to Antonio.

Antonio Redondo

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us once again today. I'm very happy to be here and to share with you our first quarter results. As we will see in today's presentation, the resilience of Navigator's business model and our strong financial position has enabled to present the highest result for a first quarter in the company's history. I will start with Slide 4 for a global overview of the year. The first quarter of 2024 got off to a very positive start. As pulp and paper demand continued to improve, a trend already seen in the second half of last year.

Recommended For You

About POELF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POELF

Trending Analysis

Trending News