Adam Smigielski

Hard to believe it, but it has now been several years since we have traded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). It is one of the several specialty retailers we have followed for years, but we have not covered it publicly in several years, though have analyzed it for traders at our investing group. The company has really turned things around for the better of late, but today shares are declining on the just-reported Q1 earnings.

Now, we are cognizant of the macro risks out there. Sky-high interest rates. High credit card debt. Rampant inflation. Elevated gas prices, higher utility costs, housing costs up, and a return of student loan payments. Through all of this, we are seeing mixed signals in earnings reports on consumer confidence. It really is mixed. Survey data suggests the consumer has been resilient, but earnings reports and management comments have often conflicted with this. With that said, retail is a prime example of where we are seeing and hearing mixed signals. Specialty retail is especially competitive.

That said, URBN delivered a great report, and we think shares are a buy. Here is a sample trade like we do at BAD BEAT Investing for readers to consider.

The play

Target entry 1: $39.15 (25% of position)

Target entry 2: $38.25 (35% of position)

Target entry 3: $37.25 (45% of position)

Stop loss: $32

Target exit: $44 if 1 leg, 42.75 if 2 legs, 41.25 if all 3 legs are filled.

Note most of our trades also come with options suggestions, but for public consumption, we do not share options suggestions.

Discussion

Sales in Q1 were strong. Revenue was a record for Q1. It grew 8.1% from last year to $1.20 billion, and beat consensus by $20 million. Now, the one thing that we really watch for is changes in comparable sales. For the most part, comps are up, and are up as a whole, though not all segments were up. The total retail segment net sales increased 5.8%, with comparable retail segment net sales increasing 4.6%, which is strong.

So what drove this? Well, there was high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in physical retail store sales. Looking into the brand segments, we saw comparable Retail segment net sales increased a whopping 17.1% at Free People and a big 10.4% at Anthropologie. However, there was a 13.7% decrease at Urban Outfitters. Then over in the wholesale segment we saw net sales jump 3.4% and that was thanks to a 6.3% increase in Free People wholesale sales. The company enjoyed a nice increase in sales to department stores and specialty customers. Finally, Nuuly segment net sales increased by 51.4% as there was a huge 45% increase in average active subscribers versus last year.

This, by and large, is a strong performance. But was the company too promotional to generate these sales, and did that weigh on margin potential?

Margins and earnings

Sales were up nicely, but the profit power on those sales matters. Well, perhaps there were promotions, but gross margin was up 68 basis points, so we saw expansion. Gross profit dollars increased 10% from last year, hitting $408.4 million. Further, the adjusted margin which backs out certain start-up expenses and some other logistic costs rose 106 basis points. Total dollars of gross profit adjusted was up 11.2% to $413 million. Now, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $33.9 million, or 11.3%, but as a percent of sales, these expenses were down 87 basis points from a year ago. Factoring in operating expenses, net income was $61.8 million, or $0.65 per share, which was a Q1 record. Adjusted net income was $65.5 million or $0.69 per share, a huge $0.16 beat.

Moving forward

Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock was up nicely on the Q1 report, and has turned lower. This seems like a buying opportunity, and we think you can consider it. We also think it is quite notable that inventory was down 11.3% from last year, suggesting product is being successfully moved.

Based on the growth this quarter, and no updates to guidance, and factoring in these quarterly results, we believe this fiscal year sees total sales of $5.42-$5.69 billion. Assuming gross margins that hold in the range of Q1, with commensurate increases in selling and administrative expenses, we see EPS of $3.60-$3.89. This implies at $39 a stock at 10.4X FWD, which is attractive in our opinion, considering the growth. We think Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock is a buy on this dip.