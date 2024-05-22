alengo/iStock via Getty Images

How much would you be willing to pay a company with a free cash flow margin consistently above 50% and growing revenues for 16 years in a row? Probably a lot. What if I told you that the company in question has an NTM Market Cap / Free Cash Flow of only 18.65x? As you may have already guessed, this brief sketch refers to VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), a well-known provider of domain name registry services.

33% far from its all-time high, investors seem to be less and less enthusiastic about investing in this company. In my opinion, the problem is not fundamental in nature, but simply a matter of interest. Currently, investor hype is focused on tech companies that invest in AI, and there is no space for a "boring" company like VeriSign. After all, its revenues, while growing, are not very exciting.

As we shall see, we are talking about a subscription-based business model, whose revenue predictability is quite high. Investing in VeriSign means betting on a company with an insurmountable competitive advantage, but whose EPS will certainly not grow by 20-30% each year. In short, the structurally low but steady growth rate inhibits any hope of a 2-3x return in a few years, but that doesn't mean it can't turn out to be a great investment. At the current price, I think the risk/reward ratio is favorable, and the market does not always give such bargains.

Explanation of the competitive advantage

As you may have already guessed from the intro, VeriSign's fundamentals are phenomenal and are driven by the nature of its competitive advantage. So, before analyzing the numbers in detail, I think it is critical to point out what has led this company to have some of the highest profit margins in the world.

Simply put, VeriSign provides registry services for .com and other popular Top-Level Domains (TLDs) such as .net and .name. Among its most important roles is to firmly maintain the security, stability, and resilience of the Domain Name System (DNS) and the Internet as a whole. In a sense, operating behind the scenes, VeriSign helps each of us connect with each other every day.

Statista

VeriSign manages two of the world's most important TLDs, including .com, which alone accounts for nearly half of the world's market share. No other company in the world has greater influence in this market, and there is unlikely to be a competitor to match it in the future.

The .com domain is globally recognized and grants the websites of companies using it greater trust in the eyes of the viewer. Would you ever browse a website with an unknown domain? In addition, such a domain guarantees the ability to operate in multiple markets and not just on a national basis. For companies selling their services and products abroad, having a globally recognized domain is critical. Even if there were to be a new competitor in the future, I doubt that the world's best-known domain would take a back seat.

In any case, it should be made clear that VeriSign does not own domains, so its range of operations is more limited than one might think. The Company operates under the supervision of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a global multi-stakeholder nonprofit group based in the United States. So, VeriSign must always operate within the guidelines set by ICAAN, and it does not have full decision-making power over key components such as pricing and marketing policies. These latter aspects differentiate it greatly from all other companies, and highlight both positive and negative aspects. Certainly, not everyone can enjoy a contract with ICANN related to the world's most famous domain, but at the same time its operations are limited. VeriSign operates in a critically important market, which is why oversight by a community-led international organization is necessary to prevent abuse of its monopolistic position.

Among other things, this late November the .com domain contract will expire, and new guidelines will have to be redefined. The renewal of this contract is crucial to VeriSign's future, and this is probably slightly affecting the current price per share. A failure to settle would have dire consequences, but this risk is technically not there since the expiring contract has a presumptive renewal right. This means that as long as VeriSign complies with all SLAs (which it does), shareholders should be assured that it should continue to manage the maintenance and security of the world's most important domain.

Fundamental analysis

You will hardly find another company like VeriSign out there from a profitability standpoint. Its consistency in increasing EBIT year after year is incredible, as is its profitability. By the way, as the years go by, the EBIT margin continues to improve.

Chart based on SA data

Sixteen consecutive years of improving performance signals uncommon resilience, even in stagnant years for the world economy. VeriSign is the ultimate defensive company since its future revenues are quite predictable. After all, pricing on the various domains must necessarily be within certain limits, and demand is highly unlikely to take resounding twists and turns. A website with a popular domain is the foundation of any reliable company, and subscription renewal does not come at a large cost.

A serious threat to VeriSign could be the rise of apps and social media, which can bypass the users' visit to the website. In any case, while tangible, this problem I believe will not limit the growth of this giant by much. If anything, apps can be complementary to websites, but not replace them altogether. In fact, VeriSign's growth has not stalled in recent years.

TIKR

Analysts' estimates through 2028 still show a company growing slowly and steadily, just as it has over the past 16 years. In addition, there is an interesting point to note.

From 2023 to 2028 for normalized net income a CAGR of 4.40% is expected, but for normalized EPS the CAGR rises to 8.70%, almost double. Such a large difference is justified by the fact that VeriSign's management tends to buy a huge amount of outstanding shares each year. Shareholders are remunerated exclusively through buybacks, which is a more tax-efficient way than dividends.

Chart based on SA data

In about 6 years the outstanding shares have been reduced by about 17%, and the buyback will continue in the coming years: at current prices its effectiveness is far greater.

So even though the business model does not allow for exceptional growth year after year, by using some of the cash inflows to buy back shares the company manages to increase EPS almost by double-digits. Consider that in 2023 the cash flow from operations generated was $853.80 million and CapEx only $45.80 million. VeriSign's capital light structure is the secret to sustaining large buybacks each year.

Valuation

Having understood the potential of this company, let us take a look at its current valuation. As anticipated in the intro, it has been years since VeriSign has been this cheap, which is why at $170 per share I believe there is a case for a solid investment in terms of risk/return.

TIKR

When I evaluate a company, I give a lot of weight to NTM Market Cap/Free Cash Flow, and in this case, it is clear that the market has a rather negative opinion of VeriSign's future prospects. Not even during the pandemic was this ratio so low: we are at 2018 levels. At the moment, I don't think there are any valid reasons to believe that anything will reverse VeriSign's consistency in the future, which is why I consider this distrust to be a temporary situation due to investors' lack of interest in this company. In a time when the word "artificial intelligence" is the only thing that matters and meme stocks are making a comeback, there is no room for a solid company that is growing organically by 3-4% every single year.

Investing in VeriSign likely won't make you rich, but investing in a speculative tech company might. In any case, everyone has different risk aversion thresholds, and personally, when I find a company with these characteristics and at a discount, I don't pass it up. Despite the recent collapse, VeriSign over the past 10 years has proven to be a 13% CAGR investment, with fairly low volatility (5-yr Beta 0.87).

Discounted Cash Flow

With a required rate of return of 9% and free cash flow growth of 8% per year through 2033, VeriSign's fair value is $185 per share. In my opinion, this company deserves a premium for its competitive advantage and profit margins, which is why I consider it a strong buy since it appears to be trading at a discount.

Rather than looking for the new Microsoft, to gradually increase one's wealth over time, I believe that sometimes it is enough to simply rely on "boring" and reliable companies. The passage of time will prove you right, in my opinion.