Just over a year ago, I thought Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), the undisputed leader in the animal health industry, was fairly valued even at premium valuation multiples given that the company enjoys durable competitive advantages stemming from its scale and brand recognition. Since then, Zoetis stock has gained just 2% while the S&P 500 has soared almost 30%. This underperformance, if continued for longer, may spook investors, but I believe long-term investors should double down on ZTS stock because of the strengthening companion animal business of the company.

The Growing Importance Of The Companion Animal Segment

Zoetis, as many readers may know, operates in two business segments.

Companion animal Livestock

In recent quarters, the livestock business has faced challenges, limiting growth. For instance, in the first quarter of 2024, U.S. livestock revenue declined 7% YoY while international livestock revenue increased just 2% excluding the negative FX impact.

The companion animal segment has been a bright spot for Zoetis of late. In Q1, U.S. companion animal revenue increased by 25% and the international segment also chipped in with 14% operational growth (operational growth excludes FX impact).

As illustrated below, the companion animal segment brought in more than double the revenue reported by the livestock segment in Q1.

As I discuss in the following segments of this analysis, I believe the company's increasing reliance on the companion animal segment will boost long-term earnings growth.

The Booming Companion Animal Market

According to Persistence Market Research, the companion animal health market is currently valued at $22.7 billion and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.6% through 2033 to $61.6 billion. According to the research firm, factors such as the humanization of pets, the increasing awareness of pet healthcare, and advancing veterinary treatments will be the key drivers of this market.

If we take a look at the domestic market, according to Statista, 66% of households in the United States, or nearly 87 million households, currently own a pet, a 10% increase since 1988 when the survey period originally began. The pandemic accelerated pet ownership trends not just in the U.S. but globally.

Pet spending has grown exponentially in the last decade, and Bloomberg projects spending to eclipse $500 billion by 2030, up from around $320 billion in March 2023. The United States, which is the largest market for pet spending, is expected to report $200 billion in spending by 2030, continuing to lead the world in spending.

Spending per pet is also increasing, which is a clear indication of the strength of this market. According to a MarketWatch report published earlier this year, average pet spending per household in the U.S. increased from $460 in 2013 to $770 in 2021.

Diving deeper into pet care trends, we find that Latin America is poised to become a major growth driver of the industry in the coming years. According to Euromonitor, Latin America is projected to rank second in per capita pet care spending growth through 2028, behind the Asia Pacific region. As discussed in the next segment of this analysis, Latin America's rise as a global pet care industry growth driver will open new opportunities for Zoetis to grow.

With the companion animal market expected to remain strong in the next decade, the next step is to determine whether Zoetis is poised to benefit from this growth.

Industry Trends Favor Zoetis

Zoetis is the undisputed leader in the global pet care industry. The company has already expanded its presence to key regions that are expected to grow fast, including Latin America. However, digging deeper, we find that the livestock segment dominates the company's sales in Latin America for now.

Although Zoetis has a high concentration on companion animal product sales in mature markets such as the United States, Germany, and Italy, in Latin American nations such as Brazil and Chile, the livestock segment dominates today. However, given the increasing pet penetration in Latin America and the findings discussed in the previous segment, I believe Zoetis will eventually see its companion animal segment contributing more to Latin American sales. The company's brand recognition and existing partnerships in this region should aid this growth.

This expected transition in Latin America - from a majority of sales coming from livestock to companion animals - will boost Zoetis' revenue growth in my view. However, investors will have to keep an eye on the prices of Zoetis' products in emerging markets, as an increasing revenue share in low-income markets may impact margins negatively.

In the long term, I expect the rise of the companion animal segment will help Zoetis leverage not only its growing scale but also the emotional connection between pet owners and their pets to charge premium prices for its advanced products. This should boost profit margins in the long run.

Zoetis Is Reasonably Valued

Zoetis is a great business that enjoys several competitive advantages stemming from both its scale and the superior quality of its products. The latter is the result of strategic investments in R&D to develop advanced products that cater to a wide array of healthcare needs of pets. Some of Zoetis' popular products include Simparica Trio to treat fleas in dogs, Apoquel to treat allergies in dogs, Cytopoint to treat dermatologic conditions in dogs, and Revolution Plus to treat fleas and ticks in cats.

The company is currently valued at a forward P/E of 31 compared to the 5-year average of 34. Zoetis has consistently attracted premium valuation multiples in the market because of its category leadership, and I expect this to remain a feature in the foreseeable future. With Wall Street analysts projecting revenue and EPS growth of high-single-digits through 2030, I feel comfortable building a small position in ZTS at these prices.

Takeaway

Zoetis is focused on the companion animal segment, which is growing faster than the livestock segment. Favorable industry trends will reward this decision in the long run and I expect an acceleration in revenue growth once the company's investments in companion animal products yield the desired results in emerging markets, especially in Latin America where there is a lot of room for the companion animal segment to grow. Although not cheaply valued, I feel comfortable investing in Zoetis at the current valuation, given the competitive advantages enjoyed by the company.