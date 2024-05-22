Zoetis: Why The Focus On Companion Animal Segment Will Pay Off

May 22, 2024 2:31 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stock
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.5K Followers

Summary

  • Zoetis stock has underperformed the market since my previous article, but long-term investors should double down today due to the strengthening companion animal business.
  • The companion animal segment is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as the humanization of pets and increasing awareness of pet healthcare.
  • Zoetis is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the companion animal market, particularly in Latin America.

Zoetis Canada head office in Kirkland, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Just over a year ago, I thought Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), the undisputed leader in the animal health industry, was fairly valued even at premium valuation multiples given that the company enjoys durable competitive advantages stemming from

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.5K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst. He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News