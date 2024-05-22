Monty Rakusen

Introduction

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) recently reported fiscal Q2 earnings that missed analysts’ consensus on top and bottom lines, as well as softer Q3 guidance. This news sent the share price down 17% at the open. However, as investors digested the information, the company’s share price recovered 10%.

I wanted to look into the report and give some comments on the outlook, however, my long-term view remains intact. I believe that it was a huge overreaction to something that was supposed to be priced in already, and therefore, I am sticking with a Buy rating and will be adding more shares in the upcoming days.

Q2 Results

Revenue came in at $217m, 5% down y/y, and slightly up sequentially. Consensus estimates were $231m. The company’s GAAP EPS came in at $.56 a share on the net income side, while adjusted EPS came in at $.09 below consensus estimates.

For the next quarter, the management is guiding revenues to be between $221m and $229m, below the consensus of $240m by a decent margin. The company is guiding EPS to be $.53 to $.59 a share, against $.58 consensus estimates.

The miss on revenues and adjusted EPS, coupled with a miss on guidance, has sent shares considerably down. The management mentioned that there was “the loss of production time and in-process inventory resulted in a reduction in sales of approximately $3 million.” So, no actual costs associated with the earthquake, and all the machinery seems to be in the right order, although the company is still reviewing all the machines.

The company remains confident that their $140m in capex is not going to change for the year. The machines have a built-in mechanism that if it feels an earthquake over a certain scale, it will automatically shut off all operations, and any products that were in production will be marked as unfinished and will not be used going forward. So, in this case, there was around $3m in forgone sales due to the stoppage and disposal of products.

I believe the results weren’t that bad to warrant such a decline in the share price. I think investors took some time to digest the results and are returning to their senses because the massive overreaction of around 17% dip at the open is now only down around 8% as of writing the update. So, if you have shares and agree that the quarter wasn’t that bad, you may have scooped up some at the bottom.

The management also mentioned the ramp in order rate was lower than expected, but after the holidays and the earthquake, they see these increasing for Q3 and are confident in the next quarter.

Comments on the Outlook

So, my long-term view of Photronics, Inc. hasn’t changed. I wasn’t expecting an outstanding quarter here. I also do not focus on a quarter-by-quarter basis. These quarters can be good opportunities to enter into a long position if you believe the long-term outlook for the company is still bullish, as I do. Unfortunately, I was unable to scoop up some at the bottom at the open, so my position remains relatively small. However, I am expecting further volatility in the share price over the next couple of weeks and may add then, or even still today.

In terms of the outlook on products, there is a lot of competition ramping up in the mainstream fab business. However, PLAB as of this year will have a lot more capacity to accommodate the demand, so I expect the revenue growth to pick up throughout the remainder of the year and into 2025.

On the FPD business, I am also confident that the demand is going to start picking up once the new smartphone models start to be produced in the later months of the year. It is not a secret that the smartphone market has been experiencing a massive downturn over the last two years, and the expectation for a rebound is more than a reality. Canalys reported that global smartphone shipments surged 10% in the first quarter of ’24, which was fueled by a refresh in manufacturers’ portfolios that are putting much focus on AI capabilities, with Samsung regaining the top-selling spot.

As smartphone manufacturers begin rolling out new models equipped with all sorts of AI-hyped capabilities, I am expecting the company’s business segments to capture a decent amount of growth in the upcoming year or two, with further efficiency and profitability improvements and the management agrees with my sentiment, citing:

“We also expect megatrends, such as AI, to drive chip design activity to handle AI workloads and edge processes. We expect a wide range of IC types be developed in support of this AI ecosystem from GPU, CPU and ASIC, to high band memory and power electronics.”

PLAB Investor Relations

It seems to me that the end markets that the company specializes in are taking a little longer to come out of the trough. Other semiconductor companies are seeing the bottom set and are looking at decent growth going forward. I believe that this provides us an opportunity to accumulate shares at depressed prices, and such overreaction is a blessing in disguise if you are in for the long haul as I am.

In terms of the financial position of the company, cash and equivalents have increased dramatically y/y and slightly sequentially. Currently, the company’s net cash position is sitting at over half a billion dollars, which means the company has plenty of dry powder to further its growth and reward shareholders eventually. I would like the company to do something productive with this mountain of cash. I would like it to take some initiatives to expand its IC business further, so I’m delighted to see that the company is doing just that!

PLAB Investor Relations

Should you start a position or add to an existing one?

The story repeated itself from Q1 when I covered it as well. The company saw a massive overreaction to Q1 results, which was another good opportunity to start or accumulate more. Now, I believe if you have the capital available, and you think the long term is still intact, you should like the company at lower prices than before.

As I mentioned earlier, I wasn’t able to catch the bottom at the open, but I am considering adding to my current position over the next couple of days. I wouldn’t be surprised if Q3 sees another overreaction, which I will take as another opportunity for the long term. Traders are very shortsighted in my opinion, all the negatives that the company mentioned should have been priced in already, but given that the company is relatively small, any outsized selling (or buying) will put a lot of pressure on the company’s share price.

Thus, I am sticking to a Buy rating for the company. I was close to upgrading it to a Strong Buy, but I believe there will be time for that in either the next quarter or the following quarter, when we see a further irrational drop in prices. I am looking forward to how the company is going to progress over the next 2 quarters, and will be tuning back in after another 3 months to hear how the operations have developed.