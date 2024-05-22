The Case For Global Listed Infrastructure

May 22, 2024 2:00 PM ETINF, BILD
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
955 Followers

Summary

  • Integrating GLI into a traditional 60/40 portfolio by substituting 10% of equities holds the potential to provide similar returns while lowering overall portfolio risk.
  • In market environments in which defensive positioning is warranted, portfolios that incorporate GLI have the potential to deliver outcomes that are differentiated to an even greater extent.
  • We have high conviction that fundamental growth drivers for listed infrastructure companies will remain tailwinds over the coming decades.

A pie chart made of textured material

Richard Drury

Investing in essential service providers, which are integral to our daily lives, results in unique investment characteristics that can diversify your portfolio across market cycles. The defensive growth profile of the asset class complements equities, fixed income, and private infrastructure. Integrating GLI into a

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
955 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INF--
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund
BILD--
Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News