Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Rick McConnell - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Benson - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Zugelder - CRO

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Pinjalim Bora

Good morning, everyone. I'm Pinjalim Bora, software analyst at JPMorgan. I cover midcap software. Delighted to have here with us CEO of Dynatrace, Rick McConnell; CFO, Dynatrace, Jim Benson; and we have CRO as well, Dan Zugelder. Thank you, guys, for coming, and welcome to the conference.

Rick McConnell

Thanks, our pleasure.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. Maybe to start off with a brief introduction, each one of you and maybe a little bit Rick, if you can talk about Dynatrace for the people in the audience who might not know about the story at all.

Rick McConnell

Sure. Well, at Dynatrace, our vision is to help deliver a world in which software works perfectly. The way we do that is to participate in a market that is commonly referred to as observability and application security. It tends to be thought of as on the order of a $50 billion market space, and it is getting more and more critical based upon what's happening in cloud and cloud spend. The cloud has numerous advantages, but among other things, it also causes an explosion of data and a massive increase in its complexity.

And what that means is keeping software functional, performance and of high quality becomes harder and harder. And as a result of it, a year ago, maybe even year pendulum at this conference, I would have said that, that observability is moving from optional to mandatory. This year, we would say observability that is to say, sophisticated observability is mandatory. We see this over and over and over again at large enterprise customers that require observability solutions to make their software work as expected.

We differentiate by delivering, as we say, a Dynatrace answers, not just data, not just dashboards. Dashboards give you an indication that something is wrong, answers using intelligent AI as we deliver at Dynatrace, enable you to assess precisely where something is wrong and get it corrected as rapidly as possible. And all times or not eliminate the incident from happening in the first place by being able to predict where issues may occur using AI. So this is Dynatrace's value proposition and our competitive differentiators.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Pinjalim Bora

Yes. That was actually my first question on observability spend, right? As a category, it seems like it is elevating. And this is all -- a few of your major GSIs that we have spoken to have highlighted that. We had spoken to some of your customers who have highlighted that. One of your large customers actually said observability solution is an insurance vehicle against risk. That's how they view it, right? So you talked about complexity of environment. What else is driving that elevation in kind of observability spend in budgets?

Rick McConnell

I would say that there are 3 principal drivers from my point of view. One of those drivers is user experience. We all expect software to work perfectly, get out our phones, get out our laptops, something doesn't work, we're frustrated. And we want it rectified immediately. And ultimately, if it breaks enough, we start thinking about alternative providers. So user experience is key. Second is cost. The solutions today are often, especially by large enterprises deployed through multiple different vendors. And none of them work particularly well together. So this consolidation and elimination of cost is the second driver.

And a third driver is productivity. I was on the phone with one of our larger customers, and they said that an incident process can have 100 people in it immediately and it lasts for hours. They want to eliminate this or move it to -- from hours to minutes to seconds, to resolve incidents and radically reduce the number of people involved in incident response. The results of that is you have much more development resource focused on productivity and innovation rather than maintenance and troubleshooting. So those 3 drivers, I would say.

Pinjalim Bora

Can I double thing on the consolidation point, right? You talked about cost being a factor. But it's the complexity of the environment and the other kind of stuff that you mentioned also results in the single pane of glass of pain kind of view where people don't want to have separate solutions for infra logs or app sec, wants to have one. So how -- is it possible to understand consolidation driven by macro versus consolidation driven by secular trends. Is consolidation more of a continued kind of theme, maybe even when macro gets better.

Rick McConnell

I would say consolidation is driven by both. I would say consolidation is in fact driven by user experience, desire for better user experience, better incident management, elimination of incidents. If you have logs, metrics, traces, behavioral analytics, meta data, all of these elements together in one system of record, if you will, then you can resolve incidents much more rapidly than if you have multiple different systems of record from multiple different vendors. And so pulling those together adds enormous, enormous advantage. And so this drives an improved user experience. But make no mistake about it, one of the customers we closed last quarter was spending on observability tools on the order of $12 million a year, pretty substantive amount of payment to multiple different vendors.

By moving to Dynatrace, they were able to reduce that by over 20% and get a single system of record with much better user experience and incident reduction outcome.

Pinjalim Bora

I'm assuming you're talking about the 8-figure land...

Rick McConnell

Yes, I was -- 8-figure alliance...

Pinjalim Bora

Right. Okay. So let's talk about that, right? You're seeing larger deals, larger strategic deals. You started talking about in the fiscal Q3. I believe, now we are starting to see some of those deals close, 9-figure expansion seems like humongous. I remember the first time we heard Salesforce talk about 9-figure expansions. 8-figure lands is also really big for you. So talk about -- what is driving that -- these huge deal sizes? Kind of help us understand the flavor of those discussions within your customer -- within your clients.

Rick McConnell

Maybe I'll start and then Dan, you can comment. But what I would say is driving it are the other drivers that I talked about earlier. It is the realization that organizations increasingly are spending a huge amount of money getting underwhelming results. Underwhelming from the standpoint of cost and underwhelming from the standpoint of delivering performance software. And while it's happening over the course of time, and it's happening at different rates for different customers, there is no doubt that it's happening. And these organizations want to deliver better user experience, more productivity at lower cost. And at some stage, one of the biggest catalyst is that it's escalating from, let's say, the Director of Operations decision level to the CIO, CTO level to centralize that decision. And as increasingly that decision gets centralized, you have a much broader end-to-end observability view over the entire IT ecosystem. And that's really a core driver that we're seeing.

Dan Zugelder

Yes. Just to piggyback on that a little bit. I think ultimately, the bar keeps getting raised in observability. People are getting visibility and are getting a, what I'll call it, improved and mean time to resolution and predictive but they want to get even better. And right now, because the software and their applications are so customer facing, any outage at all is at the CEO level. So it's beyond the CIO, it's a CEO level. And there is a lot of frustration if that's not resolved in minutes or quite frankly, they get on saying, how do we prevent this from ever happening again. And so when they look at Dynatrace, they said, your ability to look across our enterprise gives us a far better chance of having a better outcome.

And then, by the way, if you guys know the spend culture right now is everybody scrutinizing all spend. So it gets elevated up. So they're saying, okay, I see the money we're spending. We're not 100% happy with the overall outcome, how do we do both? I think that's where it comes together well.

Pinjalim Bora

To specifically talking about the large deals, the 9-figure and the 8-figure land, did those start as somewhat smaller and kind of expanded through it? Did you kind of start folding in business stakeholders, which is something we have been hearing around Dynatrace. Help us understand how specifically those deals kind of went through.

Rick McConnell

Most of them start small, right? We get in, we demonstrate our capabilities. We start to show the impact that we're making at some type of smaller scale and then most customers along with our team say, okay, we did this in a relatively small way, how could -- and we like the result? How do we do this in a much bigger way. So they do start in a land and expand, that's still a very core motion for us and will continue to be. But we're now that enables us to have a conversation and say, how do we take this further. That's usually how they start.

Jim Benson

I would say just to add, I mean, specifically, because you commented on the 8-figure or nearly 8-figure land, that actually was the case where we didn't start small. So they actually were not an existing Dynatrace customer. They literally had multiple tools. And Rick can give you the kind of the broader story on it later, but this is a customer that had tools [indiscernible] and they had -- they weren't getting the business outcome that they were looking for, and they were spending a lot of money. Ultimately, I think Dan is absolutely right. We went in, we did some POCs with them. And then ultimately, landed the deal but really because of the value proposition that we do bring. We do bring a business value ROI proposition given the unification of the platform.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Understood. Since Dan is here, I want to go into the go-to-market changes, which is a big topic of discussion. Maybe talk about the rationale behind those changes? And why right -- I mean, I guess it's the first fiscal year going into this year. But trying to understand what led to those changes?

Dan Zugelder

Yes. So I didn't start -- I started in July of last year. And speaking to Rick and Jim and the Board, everybody felt like there probably was a potential to do some things differently. So there was already an appetite to evaluate it. So I had a chance to come in and evaluate what we are doing. And like any organization, we are having a tremendous amount of success. We were growing and we had a methodology for our go-to-market, and it was working. But like anything, it has to continue to evolve. So we had a chance to take a look at that. I was like what I'll call it, clean sheet of paper, to go in and say, okay, how would I evolve this. So I was not married to anything that was being done. And so I just took an objective view with the team and said, "Hey, what's working, what's not?" What can we do better and different. And we came really in 3 different major categories to that.

One is that we -- and this is fairly generic, but we kind of treated all customers the same. And we started to take a look at it, what have we treated the largest customers differently. And we invested and we didn't get away from our other customers. We continued with them. But where we had an incremental investment, and when you put those to the largest customers. So we look at segmentation and being a little bit more clean with that, where we had previously maybe somebody had Walmart and maybe somebody had a mid-tier enterprise accounts. So just to be a little bit cleaner with that. So people on our strategic truly have strategic account. They have the right skills for that. They have the right approach and methodology for that. So I think that's category #1.

Category #2 was we were treating all partners relatively the same, be it a hyperscaler, be it a GSI, be it a regional partner. We kind of paid them, did enablement the same? We kind of had a one-size-fits-all from partners. And so we brought in a new partner leader in December that did the same thing, I kind of did at the partner level and reevaluated how we look at all partners. And we started getting very specific on how we're going to pay hyperscalers, how we're going to do marketing to hyperscalers, how we're going to do products. So we have -- and pay how we're doing that with GSIs, how we're doing that with regional partners, still a much more refined approach to our partner strategy because they all operate a little differently. They all have different things that mean something to them.

And then I think lastly was ensuring that we've done a very effective job of land and expand. It's a great way. We do proof of concepts. Our software demonstrates itself very well. And we've grown a business mostly from that. But I also had a chance to say, why are some reps doing better than others? And they keep doing better than others year-in, year out. I had a chance, I went and interviewed and I could start with saying I don't know much, why are you doing so well? And I found out that our top reps were running a play or approach to call it end-to-end observability. And I really kept asking questions about that they were highly differentiated. The market is evolving and demanding this and we said, okay, we know we've been successful with some reps, how do we do that more at scale. So we started implementing, continuing the land and expand, it's effective, but want to broaden that to an end-to-end observability.

We know it works. We just weren't doing it necessarily at scale. And then the last thing is looking at these cloud migrations as we partner with GSIs to say, hey, they want to get -- our cloud partners and GSIs all want to get people to the cloud faster and observability can be a key mechanism for that and make sure we're really giving our salespeople the confidence to go in and help both the GSI and the customer get to the cloud faster.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, that's very helpful, pretty thorough. One step that you talked about last quarter, I think, concerns a lot of people with 30% rep movement number that you talked about. Maybe talk about how much of it is incremental? How many -- how much -- what is that 30% typically, right? I'm sure every year, there is some movement of reps. What is that typical number -- are these reps being given existing accounts, new accounts that when you're moving things around? And then lastly, I mean, the capability of the reps, right, if a rep has given a strategic account, is that rep handling before a mid-tier account and now being given a strategic account, are they capable of handling a strategic account? Can you talk about all of that?

Dan Zugelder

Yes. I think overall, we you had 30%. I'd say that's split probably 60-40, 60% prospects, 40% customers. And to make it -- help everybody understand if you -- you typically as an enterprise, you have a lot of accounts, you typically go to a subset of those and focus your energy. You only have so much time and energy. So what we first did is said, okay, where are people not spending time. So if we're going to move, we didn't move the accounts that people are spending all their energy and all their time on. We looked at the accounts where they weren't. And those were the opportunity to go and put a rep that had more time and energy for that. I think you're right. I think the evolution and some of the prudence that we talked on this year is we're evolving some of the skills of our strategic account reps to do account planning to really align to business strategy, to IT strategy, to how Dynatrace fit into that.

We think we fit very well, but that's some evolution that we're having on our sales skills. So we think it's a -- we don't think the move was overly intrusive, but yes, we know that it's going to cause some transition. And ultimately, we think that our approach to the largest accounts will have huge dividends for us.

Rick McConnell

And Pinjalim, I would say that in a normal year, it's probably 10% to 20%. So this isn't 0 to 30.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Got it. Okay. And as you are focusing more on these large accounts, help us understand the mid-tier accounts and the smaller tiers, right? Is the -- you're taking the eye off the ball from those ones? Or how are you kind of tackling that part of the customer segment?

Dan Zugelder

Yes. We're not deinvesting from any of ours. We have 3 strategic enterprise and commercial. We're not deinvesting from that. So that's continuing on as we've done. It's just our incremental investment that we're putting in strategic. So it's just where we get -- where Jim continues to give us ability to invest in the business we're adding to that. So we're not getting away from that. Actually, we do quite well. So we want to continue that motion. No change. We would think we would evolve and get better, but no material change to the approach.

Jim Benson

Yes. I mean it's, for sure, kind of a reweighting and rebalancing that we didn't have as much density in the Global 500 that we should have. I mean if you look at the propensity for those customers, how much they spend, the significant amount of the spend is within your top 500 accounts. And we just didn't have the density there. So waiting more investment there, while not taking it from somewhere else. And again, we're still going after 15,000, we're going after it at the bottom of the pyramid kind of with an inside sales motion, kind of the mid-enterprise is certainly a direct motion, but with more accounts per rep than the top of the pyramid as Dan is talking about, we're basically going from, call it, 8 to 10 accounts per rep to 4 to 5. And to his point about you're not moving accounts that had significant activity, you're moving accounts that didn't have as much activity.

Rick McConnell

Yes. I would also say that we're really excited about these go to market changes. These are done offensively, not defensively. When Dan began, we were in the middle of a fiscal year. So it is very difficult to make territory changes, quota changes in the middle of the year. So between Dan and me or among, Jim and Dan and me, we were able to really be thoughtful, planful headed into these changes to do them right at the beginning of our fiscal year to get territory maps, quota assignments right. We completed it in April. They are completed, they're launched, and we're now executing accordingly.

Pinjalim Bora

Got it. One question for Jim on this topic. Sales capacity. Can do you help us understand where do you end up in terms of growth rate of sales capacity fiscal '24? And how are you thinking about fiscal '25?

Jim Benson

Yes. I mean I would say that we haven't kind of commented on it publicly, but I would say that we are going to add more sales capacity in fiscal '25 throughout the year. Dan is going to -- obviously, the first half is about stabilization based on this account movement, but you will then see us continue to add capacity. And certainly, the model is everything we're doing is designed to improve productivity per rep. So his comments about what we're doing on the partner side, all of these things in combination is not just add capacity, it's add capacity while providing much more enablement, much more focused sales plays and a much more focused partner strategy aligned to that, which is intended to drive productivity.

So the way we're generally thinking about it is that we are looking for the manifestation of these changes to show up, probably more so in the back half of the year and then leading to an acceleration pendulum exiting the year.

Pinjalim Bora

Leading to an acceleration, the exit of the year. Understood. I want to ask you on another topic, which is again sales-related a bit. But when we talk to your -- some of your large GSIs, a couple of them have said the Dynatrace can unlock 4 to 10x the value that Dynatrace is capturing today within their customers. But at the same time, they say it's not going to be easy because you need a different kind of a messaging to do that. You need a more of a business-focused messaging to do that. Maybe Dan help us understand, first of all, do you agree with that opportunity that there is. And then how far along do you think Dynatrace is from a sales enablement point of view to attack that opportunity from going from like talking to IT folks to broader kind of business level discussions.

Dan Zugelder

Yes. I mean that's an evolution for us. I do see it. I don't know, 4 to 5x. I don't know if I could put that on there, but I definitely see as an opportunity. What we are able to generate and help give visibility, whether it's the user experience all the way through what's happening in these very complex application deployments that have APIs that are touching every part of their business, we're able to give insights that some of our customers are already seeing that. So we already have some customers that like any maturity curve, they're already ahead of everyone else in seeing that. But I see other people who are kind of like, wait, what could we do with this data? So I am bullish on that. I think as people look at -- take a step back. And as the evaluation goes higher in the organization, I think that will add value to what we do for them.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. Let me -- I went through a lot of the time without talking about AI. Let me talk about AI a bit, Rick. This kind of dovetails into the previous question as well. One of your customers actually said, Davis Copilot is a game changer because that actually brings in more business folks into Dynatrace and frees up his time. He's an IT guy. Talk about that? And how do you think about kind of Davis Copilot coming in? Does that actually broadens the horizon for the Dynatrace?

Rick McConnell

Well, let me step back just one second and talk about AI from Dynatrace's perspective overall. First of all, we think about it as hypermodal AI. Hypermodal AI consists of 3 separate techniques, causal AI, predictive AI and generative AI. Causal AI helps make it more rapid to get to root cause analysis. Predictive AI, helps you anticipate issues to resolve them before they become incidents. And generative AI, of course, gives you interaction to be able to ask questions more intelligently and thoughtfully using natural language and otherwise. On this latter point of generative AI, this is Davis Copilot. And it will enable executives or nontechnical people to essentially query Dynatrace.

So it will rapidly expand the number of end users of the Dynatrace platform to be able to access this critical information. So we agree with everything that, that partner suggested, and we believe that it can, in fact, be game changers we look at.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. One question for Jim. I'm going randomly now. But logs and AppSec that has been coming up more so after last quarter in some of the conversations. It's -- you're seeing good traction, 600 customers or so. I think the consumption rates are over 100% is what I understand. But your comment about kind of pushing out the time line for the $100 million ARR number. We have been hearing about the fiscal '25 ending. It seems like it's going to be a little -- take a little bit longer now. Maybe clarify what did you mean exactly? And how should we think about that growth.

Jim Benson

So you did provide some good stats that I think we're making very good traction with, as you pointed out, 600 customers leveraging AppSec, and 600 leveraging logs. And we're seeing consumption grow at a very rapid clip of over 100% for those businesses. However, it's interesting that we started this conversation out about end-to-end observability. What we have found is that when customers are embarking on end-to-end observability as an initiative, when you land these customers and then they deploy, they deploy in a sequenced way. And more often than not, their sequencing starts with some, whether it be application, full stack monitoring, whether it be infrastructure monitoring, whether it be them, that tends to be the first use case that they're leveraging.

And it's not that they're not going to implement AppSec in logs, but that's kind of, call it, a phased in their journey. And so I think we've seen that. We've seen it in the consumption data. And what we've said is, hey, it probably wise, again, I think in the spirit of us being transparent to outline that for investors. One of the things that I didn't mention because I didn't want to get into it on the call, but there's also another element 2 years ago when we set these goals, we sold SKUs. So the company sold SKUs. So we had visibility for ARR by SKU because that's what we sold. By definition with DPS you're not buying a SKU. You're buying access to the platform with the dollar commitment. So with the traction we've made with DPS, 18% of our customers are now DPS customers, 30% of our ARR is with DPS customers. So by definition, ARR visibility by product SKU is limited. And so we have evolved. We've evolved to -- for our, call it, tracking purposes.

We're looking at annualized consumption as the measure of progress because you don't know upfront. Well, by definition, consumption is going to lag ARR. So there is an element of the push out of the kind of where we think we're going to be. Somewhat just driven by the fact that consumption will always lag ARR. However, we did want to provide some context. We are seeing customers sequence and they're sequencing and they're adopting at a different rate and pace.

Pinjalim Bora

So ARR versus annualized revenue for consumption.

Jim Benson

Annualized consumption. So think of it as what do they consume in a quarter and then annualize it? That is the metric that we're going to be using for tracking.

Pinjalim Bora

Got it. Going to ARR guidance, this year -- your kind of guidance is the sub 20% to start of the year. And you have -- it seems like you are baking in some prudence in the guidance given all the changes that you're making and the large deal variability. But I just wanted to ask you one thing directly. I mean is it fair to say that historically speaking, what we have seen, where you have guided and where you have done finally, actual versus guidance. This year, that variability in guidance might be higher. You're baking in much more kind of delta.

Jim Benson

Yes. I would say in the past, if you think about any guidance that you have to factor in what's going on within the macro environment and then what's going on within the demand environment, what's going on in particular, with any trends. I think in our case, the macro environment is still a bit choppy, but I would say stable. Customers are quite cautious still in spending, even though they're prioritizing observability. We talked about these large end-to-end observability deals that we had a fantastic close to our year. Those deals very easily could have closed in the first quarter.

So we are factoring into this guide, maybe an expectation that you don't run the table like we did this year, and there may be some pushout of this deal activity. And then -- so that would have been new. And then I would say what's also new is we're trying to be cautious with these go-to-market adjustments. We want to be open and transparent about what we're doing. They're designed to improve productivity. They're designed to accelerate performance of the business and get better penetration with our customers. But we also know that near term, it takes a while for those changes to get matured. And so we tried to build a bit of prudence into it, knowing that there could be some near-term impact. Obviously, our job is to figure out how do we minimize that. But we felt it was appropriate to factor all these things into the guide. There's probably a couple -- these last few that I mentioned are things that are additive to maybe what we've done historically.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, understood. Let me see if there are questions in the audience since we have about 5 minutes. And how do you think about the shift to end-to-end observability impacting your competitive positioning in the market? You spoke just before about how customers would typically start with application monitoring or infrastructure monitoring. Does that then mean whoever has the best version of that is best placed? Or how should we think about that?

Jim Benson

You want me to start with that?

Rick McConnell

Go for it.

Jim Benson

I mean when you think about the decisions that they're making, they're making very holistic platform decisions. They're not -- I'd say what's happened in the past as customers we're looking at just tools and putting in siloed tools. Now what they're looking at is they're looking across, whether it be application performance monitoring, whether it be infrastructure monitoring, experience logs, maybe to a lesser extent, application security. And they're saying, we need to look at a vendor that can actually combine all of this, and that has the best platform for us. And so we're very well positioned given our value proposition.

Having said that, when customers deploy, as you can imagine, they make a decision like that, they have to sequence what they do. The other thing that I'd say is kind of maybe a little bit more information on it is they also have a bunch of contracts with existing vendors in place that they have to sequence also when do those contracts roll off. So when they are deploying, they also have in mind that there are other contracts that they have in place and when do those contracts come up for renewal. So in some -- it could be a log vendor. Maybe the log vendor doesn't come up for renewal for 9 months. So they're going to phase maybe what they're going to do, so they're not paying twice.

Rick McConnell

I would add that there are many drivers of end-to-end observability I was meeting with the CIO of a large Australian bank, and the feedback was we are going to differentiate based on software that works better than any other software in our industry, our strategy to do that is Dynatrace. I was meeting with a senior principal at an oil and gas company, walked to me in a network operation center and said, Rick, you need to help us eliminate this. Their network operations center by having it being more automated. The airline example I just brought, too many tools, poor user experience, too much cost, end-to-end observability, each of these drivers can generate this need for end-to-end observability to be radically different and more efficient than what they've done in the past.

Pinjalim Bora

Anyone else? Okay, 2 minutes. I'm going to ask you the reacceleration question. So 15% to 16% ARR growth, we'll see where you end up at the end of the year, but you're talking about kind of designing the go-to-market for a reacceleration at some point, right? How much confidence do you have? What are -- what takes you to 20% plus growth from -- through fiscal '26 and beyond? Maybe talk about that.

Jim Benson

So I would say, obviously, I've been with the company now 18 months. My confidence is an all-time high. I actually do -- one, I think the leadership team is more aligned than it's ever been. Two, I think the parameters of -- one of the things we didn't talk about is how aligned end-to-end we are. So the changes that Dan is making on the sales side are completely integrated with the front end, which is the marketing organization providing leads. The back end, which is a customer success team that drives adoption and utilization. So I'm significantly more confident than I have ever been. Having said that, obviously, I did put out a prudent guide to your point. We'll see where we land. These are all designed and we tried to outline, these are all designed with acceleration in mind. So I think we have to have a period here of maturity of some of the changes that we're making. So to me, it's about execution. It really is -- we are certainly not market opportunity constrained.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes. We still have one minute. So I'll ask you one question, Rick. This is one we have heard from some of your top DSIs. The change in go-to-market to position observability earlier in cloud modernization deals, which had not happened before seems like. How significant is that for Dynatrace being the preferred observability platform.

Rick McConnell

This is one of the primary reasons, Pinjalim, that I was driving the GSI strategy from 2 years ago. It's just hard to get right with GSIs. Step one was to get into the reference architecture for GSIs on cloud deployment and modernization. We've achieved that with Accenture, Deloitte, DXC, Kyndryl, et cetera. And that's a major step. That means somebody calls Accenture and ask about observability, and that lands in Dynatrace. The problem with the observability in a prior model is you deploy the cloud. And then 2, 3 years later, you come back and decide it's not working as well as I would like, at which point you make an observability decision.

How much more elegant and logical is it to actually have that decision be simultaneous with the initial cloud deployment. And that's really what we're driving with the GSIs. And I would say it's still early, but that 9-digit win, for example, we talked about TCV win last quarter. That was done with Accenture. So this is, I think, a good example of the momentum that we can drive in the market.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. With that note, thank you so much, gentlemen.

Rick McConnell

Thank you, Pinjalim. Thank you, all.