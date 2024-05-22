Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference May 20, 2024 10:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Rick McConnell - Chief Executive Officer
Jim Benson - Chief Financial Officer
Dan Zugelder - CRO

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Pinjalim Bora

Good morning, everyone. I'm Pinjalim Bora, software analyst at JPMorgan. I cover midcap software. Delighted to have here with us CEO of Dynatrace, Rick McConnell; CFO, Dynatrace, Jim Benson; and we have CRO as well, Dan Zugelder. Thank you, guys, for coming, and welcome to the conference.

Rick McConnell

Thanks, our pleasure.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. Maybe to start off with a brief introduction, each one of you and maybe a little bit Rick, if you can talk about Dynatrace for the people in the audience who might not know about the story at all.

Rick McConnell

Sure. Well, at Dynatrace, our vision is to help deliver a world in which software works perfectly. The way we do that is to participate in a market that is commonly referred to as observability and application security. It tends to be thought of as on the order of a $50 billion market space, and it is getting more and more critical based upon what's happening in cloud and cloud spend. The cloud has numerous advantages, but among other things, it also causes an explosion of data and a massive increase in its complexity.

And what that means is keeping software functional, performance and of high quality becomes harder and harder. And as a result of it, a year ago, maybe even year pendulum at this conference, I would have said that, that observability is moving from optional to mandatory. This year, we would say observability that is to say, sophisticated observability is mandatory. We see this over and over and over again at large enterprise customers that require observability solutions

