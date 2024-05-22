Easterly Government Properties: Will Lower Interest Rates And A New CEO Help This REIT Get Back To Growth?

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.28K Followers

Summary

  • Easterly Government Properties expects to achieve 2% FFO growth for 2024 and beyond, despite challenges in the economic environment.
  • DEA is a REIT focused on acquiring and developing properties for the U.S. government, with a portfolio of 93 properties across 26 states.
  • The company has potential for future growth through property acquisitions and has a solid balance sheet with manageable debt maturities.
  • DEA's cash available for distribution grew year-over-year, but was still not enough to cover the current dividend with a payout ratio above 100%. However, management stated they have no plans to cut the dividend.
  • If the company can't execute on its growth strategies, then a dividend cut may be inevitable in the medium to long term.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Introduction

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is a REIT that has been on my radar for quite some time. As a former government employee and frequent investor in REITs, DEA has always been one I've paid close attention to. As

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.28K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DEA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News