PM Images

Introduction

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is a REIT that has been on my radar for quite some time. As a former government employee and frequent investor in REITs, DEA has always been one I've paid close attention to. As a result of challenges in lieu of the current economic environment with higher for longer interest rates, I rate the stock a hold as they continue to find their footing on a path to growth.

But during their recent earnings, management expects the REIT to get back to at least 2% FFO growth for 2024. In this article, we take a look at the company's most recent earnings, dividend safety, and fundamentals to see if this REIT is an undervalued play that could give investors some solid upside in the near future.

Brief Overview

Before jumping into the company's fundamentals, let's take a look at the business structure. Unlike many of its peers, Easterly Government Properties focuses on acquiring and developing properties for the U.S. government, primarily through the GSA. The company collects rent from mission-critical properties with just under $3 billion in rent roll.

DEA owns courthouses, outpatient centers, laboratories, and warehouses all leased to U.S. government under services like Department of Transportation, Homeland Security, Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to name a few. At the end of Q1, they had 93 properties within their portfolio. VA Outpatient and FBI Headquarters make up most of its portfolio at 26% and 16% respectively.

DEA investor presentation

Latest Earnings

Easterly Government Properties reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April with a beat on FFO by $0.01 with this coming in at $0.29. Revenue of $72.8 million slightly missed analysts' estimates of $74.18 million.

But while revenue missed estimates, it did experience growth year-over-year from $71.22 million. It also grew slightly from $72.62 million during the prior quarter. FFO of $0.29 was flat year-over-year but ticked up slightly from $0.28 in the prior quarter. So, despite the challenges the economic environment has provided for the broader real estate market, it is positive to see DEA showing revenue growth. FFO growth would have been great as well, but it is understandable that it remained flat.

Q1'23 Q1'24 FFO $0.29 $0.29 Revenue (In Millions) $71.22 $74.18 Click to enlarge

Since the company is different from other REITs like those who focus on acquiring retail properties such as Realty Income Corporation (O) and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), it is much tougher for them to make investments during the higher interest rate environment.

But the good news is the REIT expects to get back to growth of 2% for 2024 and beyond. Management recently increased full-year FFO guidance from $1.14 - $1.16 to $1.15 - $1.17 after acquiring two additional properties in Florida. This represents a 2.63% growth rate on the high end from $1.14 at the end of 2023. One way to achieve this is by acquiring properties and growing its portfolio, which I think the company will likely do moving forward.

Year-over-year the company has continued executing, growing their property count from 86 in the first quarter of 2023 to its current. Earlier in April, they announced they were acquiring an immigration and customs enforcement information technology facility in Texas. This was acquired at a mid-8% cap rate. With a weighted-average cost of capital in the mid-7s, DEA is achieving a solid spread on its investments.

This was 95% leased and had a weighted average lease term of 16.2 years. DEA typically enjoys longer leases than REIT peers, at an average of roughly 15 years. So, not only are their leases backed by the government, but this gives them reliable & predictable cash flows.

Future Growth Opportunities

Aside from the facility in Dallas, Texas, the company has a slew of investment opportunities available, which I expect them to execute as the macroeconomic picture becomes clearer in the back half of the year. Management also stated this was the start of what they believe will further the ability to meet projected growth rates of 2% - 3% year-over-year moving forward.

With only 93 properties across 26 states currently, Easterly Government Properties has a lot of room for future growth. If rates remain higher throughout 2024, this may be difficult for the REIT to accomplish. However, if they continue acquiring properties at attractive spreads like the two additional properties in Orlando earlier this month and implement cost-cutting measures, DEA is likely to achieve at least 2% growth.

Management is tracking $700+ million worth of properties and actively evaluating $250 million. Additionally, they have active developments with the FDA in Atlanta and a courthouse in Flagstaff, Arizona. These have 20-year lease terms and are expected to come online at the end of 2025 and early 2026.

DEA investor presentation

Furthermore, as mentioned during their Q1 earnings, the Drug Enforcement Administration, to whom the company leases properties, funding also increased over 6% over the last two years as the government focuses more on maintaining the safety of the country. Especially with the increased use of controlled substances like fentanyl and the rise of deaths in the country because of it. This will likely also impact DEA positively going forward.

Dividend Safety

Looking into one of the most important metrics in my opinion when assessing a REIT, Easterly Government Properties' dividend has not been covered by its CAD or cash available for distribution since 2022.

One way a REIT can continue to cover its dividend is by issuing shares. But with the high-interest rate environment, this has been more difficult as REIT share prices have been suppressed. Regarding DEA, the stock is down double-digits over the past year. But in the past month or so, DEA along with other peers have seen their share prices rise, with the former being up roughly 4%.

Data by YCharts

DEA has been issuing shares with shares outstanding up from roughly 91 million in 2022. For a REIT, issuing shares to dilute shareholders at a cheaper share price is not accretive. Only when the stock is trading at a higher multiple, usually above its NAV should management issue additional shares to raise capital.

But as an investor in REITs, retaining capital should be the preferred method. Unlike its retail peer Agree Realty who can also build liquidity by recycling capital, selling and buying properties at attractive spreads, DEA typically doesn't sell (properties).

The good news is, DEA's cash available for distribution grew year-over-year from $24.5 million to $25.9 million in Q1. The bad news is this was still not enough to cover the company's quarterly dividend payout of $0.265. Using their pro forma shares outstanding of 109.9 million, the company would need cash available for distribution of roughly $29.2 million to get the payout under 100%.

Author created

Their lack of dividend coverage has also likely been attributed to the fall in share price over the past few years along with higher interest rates. In other good news, the company expects to get back to 2% growth which should increase their cash available for distribution as well.

According to their Q1 earnings, the company expects to cover the dividend completely in the medium to long term. If rates remain higher for much longer or the economy experiences a sudden downturn, management may be forced to cut the dividend in the near to medium term.

Cost Savings & Balance Sheet

DEA's newly appointed CEO, who took over on January 1st, 2024 has stated he expects they can achieve a 2% to 3% core FFO growth trajectory for the foreseeable future. An additional way to grow and increase dividend coverage aside from acquisitions is by cutting costs, which management plans to do. With new management, there is an opportunity for leadership's fresh eyes to bring their outside expertise to analyze & improve current business & financial practices. Ultimately, putting the company on a projected path toward growth.

During Q1, their CEO addressed the dividend payout:

We know the payout ratio of our dividend is high, but we also believe there is a growth path we can pursue that helps materially close that gap. We are also actively reassessing and managing our expenses. Further, we currently sit with just under $3 billion in rent coming from the U.S. government with leases that we own today, and if that portfolio were to renew up 10% for 10 years, which are modest assumptions, we'd be collecting nearly $6 billion while facing credit rent from the U.S. government. We believe we can offer as many dollars as we can to our shareholders, and given the creditworthiness and duration of cash flows backing our dividends, we remain very comfortable with the period of higher payout ratio.

The balance sheet remains solid. The REIT has manageable debt maturing this year and in 2025. Additionally, 89% of their debt is fixed-rate, and they managed to decrease their leverage level year-over-year from 7.2x in Q1'23 to 6.9x. This is within management's target range of 6.5x - 7.5x. And this is also something I would like to see come down in the medium term, in addition to the company's payout ratio.

DEA investor presentation

However, DEA's business in leasing to the U.S. government allows them to be higher leveraged than your typical REIT who sits in a range of 5x - 6x typically. Some REITs like Agree Realty and CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), both of whom I consider high-quality, enjoy leverages significantly lower at 4.8x and 0.6x respectively.

As previously mentioned, DEA has no direct competitors, but is often associated with office REITs, another likely reason for their suppressed share price. So, for comparison purposes, I'll compare their balance sheet to office REITs who I consider to be high-quality: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). Both had net debt-to-EBITDA ratios of roughly 6x and 5.25x. HIW has no debt maturing until 2026 while CUZ has $422.1 million due in 2024 and $448.9 million in 2025.

Undervalued

I believe Easterly Government Properties can turn it around and achieve at least 2% core FFO growth rate for the foreseeable future, and this could be a great value play for dividend investors. As previously mentioned, management stated they have no interest in cutting the dividend, but this remains to be seen moving forward.

With a forward P/FFO ratio of roughly 10.5x, this is below the sector median of 13.09x. If they can achieve growth and interest rates are lowered in the near to medium term, I think DEA can achieve a P/FFO ratio in line with the sector median. This would give them a share price of $15, where the stock traded in August 2023. This is in line with Wall Street's high price target for the REIT. But as previously mentioned, this all depends on the company's execution and the direction of interest rates.

Seeking Alpha

Risks & Bottom Line

Aside from higher for longer interest rates, the main risk to the thesis here is the company's dividend. As previously mentioned, DEA's dividend payout ratio has been elevated above 100% for quite some time. And although management has cost-cutting plans in place and expects core FFO growth of 2% - 3%, higher for longer interest rates or a recession would likely make this more difficult. However, I think they can achieve a minimum of 2% core FFO growth this year.

If not, management may be forced to cut the dividend to retain capital to continue executing on growth strategies. It remains to be seen whether the team can execute with the interest rate cut can be kicked further down the road.

Despite rising cash available for distribution year-over-year, DEA's current dividend still remains a risk for the REIT, and this is something I will be keeping a close eye on going forward. Furthermore, with DEA being a niche REIT with leases backed by the government and no direct competitors, this makes it difficult to compare to others in the sector.

And being under new leadership, this gives them time to turn the ship around in the foreseeable future. The REIT is off to a good start as seen by their recent acquisitions in Orlando and raised full-year FFO guidance.

If they can execute on their growth strategies and cost-cutting measures, which, I think, is likely, then I suspect FFO can come in near the higher end of guidance, representing 2.64% growth year-over-year. However, this still remains to be seen. And as a result of their elevated payout ratio and their growth rate that still needs to be executed, I rate Easterly Government Properties a hold.