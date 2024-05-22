Pentair PLC: Relatively Overpriced

May 22, 2024 3:11 PM ETPentair plc (PNR) Stock
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.98K Followers

Summary

  • Pentair PLC stock has returned about 72%, over twice as much as the S&P 500 over the past two years.
  • The company's financial fortunes have turned around, with a drop in cost of sales and improved capital structure.
  • The stock's dividend is much less attractive than the 10 Year Note. The stock would need to trade at a deep discount for it to be worth buying.
Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been about two years since I suggested that I’d buy Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) if the relative merits of the stock were superior to Treasuries. The problem for me was that the stock was inferior to the Treasury, so I

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.98K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News