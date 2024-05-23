pepifoto

I can remember the first time I held an American Express Centurion Black Card. These AMEX cards are invitation-only, highly exclusive credit cards. They're often billed as a card for the 1% only and not for the 99% of us.

I'll be honest: I, personally, don't have one of these cards, and I'm not overly interested in getting one because I do not spend a lot of money on credit, nor do I like to have annual fees. When I was working, this card was presented to me as a form of payment by someone who didn't fit the bill to own the AMEX Black Card. He drove an old car that honestly looked like it was held together by duct tape, he wore basic clothes that you could pick up at a thrift store, and he did not carry with him an air of pretentiousness.

Yet, his name was embossed on the card, indicating that this card was issued to him. He wasn't given any special treatment because no one recognized that he was part of the elite group of individuals in the world who held one of these credit cards, nor did he seek special treatment. He simply was living his best life.

When it comes to the market, there are some companies that gain elite status compared to others, and investors will often treat them with special attention. When I think of the standard-bearers or the companies that bear all the hallmarks investors are looking for, Realty Income (O) comes to mind. Many will look at Main Street Capital (MAIN) as another example of a company that has everything investors are looking for, and they're willing to accept lower yields and less exciting earnings updates from them because they're so reliable and steady. Midstream operator Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is another example of such organizations. Sometimes, there are premium companies in the market that aren't given special treatment because they're not recognized as such.

Today, I want to take a look at a company that is finally getting recognized as a top-notch premium company and examine how it did in its last quarterly earnings.

Hello Premium Status

For years, we have been telling you that Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC), yielding 9%, is a premium business development company, or BDC, trading at a discounted price. Well, that has changed. OBDC is now trading at the premium price it should have been trading at three years ago. OBDC's NAV ticked up to $15.47, putting the current premium around 6.9%.

OBDC is still a premium BDC. In Q1, it produced NII (Net Investment Income) of $0.47/share, which means we will be getting a $0.05 supplemental dividend in June.

OBDC has adopted a formula to determine the supplemental dividends, which is 50% of NII exceeding the regular dividend. The regular dividend is currently $0.37, so $0.47 in NII minus $0.37 is $0.10, and 50% of that is our supplement.

This strategy means we get two dividends every quarter, as OBDC pays them at different times. It also ensures that we continue to enjoy the excess that OBDC is earning in this period of high rates.

OBDC continues to have an investment-grade credit rating, with Moody's recently raising its outlook to "positive." OBDC is the second largest publicly traded BDC, behind one of our favorites—Ares Capital (ARCC). This scale allows OBDC to make larger investments and invest in larger companies while maintaining healthy diversification.

OBDC's leverage ended the quarter at 1.04x debt to equity, down from 1.09x last quarter. OBDC's target leverage range is 0.90x-1.25x. So it is within that range but on the lower side. It is also the primary reason that NII was lower in Q1 than in Q4 2023.

OBDC had healthy origination activity, with $1.2 billion in new commitments and $920 million in loans funded. However, this was offset by $1.24 billion in repayments.

It doesn't seem right to "complain" about borrowers repaying their loans as agreed, so we will just note that thanks to responsible borrowers, NII was down a little bit in Q1. We are perfectly happy for OBDC to redeploy that capital into similarly responsible borrowers who will repay as agreed in the future. The variation in earnings is just a reflection of this natural ebb and flow, as it is rare that repayments and new money deployed match up perfectly.

Credit quality in OBDC's portfolio has remained strong and stable. Over the past year, OBDC has seen 9-10% of its portfolio in category 3 which is "performing below expectations" but still paying. 1-2% have been in category 4 or 5, which is where the borrowers are violating covenants, might be delinquent, or in category 5 have stopped paying altogether.

We've seen a slight increase as rising rates have put pressure on borrowers, but we are not seeing large numbers of borrowers defaulting in OBDC's portfolio. This is very likely thanks to OBDC investing in companies that are in the "upper middle market," with an average EBITDA of $182 million.

OBDC is trading at a 6.3% premium to NAV, and we believe that it is capable of trading at a 10-15% premium to NAV. That would imply a price of $17 to $17.80.

It has been a lot of fun buying up OBDC discounted, and we still see a little bit more price upside. We also expect OBDC to continue producing excess NII, which drives the supplemental dividends. This makes it a great holding in an environment of "higher for longer" interest rates. Additionally, we have confidence in OBDC's portfolio and management, making us comfortable holding it through a potential recession.

OBDC is no longer a premium BDC at a discounted price; it is a premium BDC trading at a fair price.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett has famously said:

"It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

With OBDC, we were able to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price for a long time. Even today, we can buy this wonderful company at a fair price, and it's worth it due to the strong income it generates. The management team and portfolio that they have assembled can provide us with a high level of confidence that this income will continue, even through a recession and declining interest rates.

For now, we're able to enjoy the higher-for-longer interest rate environment as the Federal Reserve continues to model against inflation, and credit defaults have not climbed significantly. I always enjoy being able to find wonderful companies and buy them at wonderful prices, especially when the income from that company continues to rain down into my account and provide me with the cash that I desire.

When it comes to retirement, it's best to focus on buying wonderful companies. This is why I encourage income investors to own at least 42 different unique income investments, filling their portfolio with wonderful companies that pay them regularly, so they can enjoy the rich rewards of all of their hard-working years. Money is a wonderful employee who is excellent at multiplying. While all this money-making is happening, you can be like the gentleman from our introduction – living your best life.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.