Klaus Vedfelt

Introduction

Growth stocks in general have enjoyed their time in the sun for a while now, and the iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is one of many ETF products that offers diversified exposure to some of the most prominent large-and-mid-cap stocks from this hot terrain. Note that over the past year, ILCG has done very well, generating returns of 36% and outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 700bps.

YCharts

So, is ILCG worth getting behind?

ILCG vs. VUG

To get a better understanding of ILCG's characteristics we thought it would be pertinent to compare it to the most prominent growth ETF around - the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG) which was listed in the same year as ILCG (2004).

Prima facie, since both these products came to the market in the same year, one would not expect a marked differential in their respective AUMs, particularly as both products are highly cost competitive, and can be picked up at identical expense ratios of 0.04%. Yet, the reality is a lot different; over two decades, ILCG has managed to accumulate only a little over $2.2bn in AUM, whereas Vanguard's strong marketing prowess has been instrumental in driving VUG's AUM to close to 100x the AUM of ILCG. Even as a trading play, it appears that VUG sees a lot more interest with its average daily dollar volumes of $340m, coming in at 48x the corresponding figure of ILCG!

Note that ILCG covers a wider pool of growth stocks (almost 400 stocks), which is roughly twice as much as what VUG covers (a little over 200 stocks), and despite the net being spread over a larger quantum of stocks, the rolling risk profile of both products are almost at the same threshold.

YCharts

Even though VUG covers a smaller portfolio of stocks, it has not been tempted to churn these stocks too often, as exemplified by a very low turnover ratio of just 5%. On the other hand, ILCG's churn rate of 28% is more in keeping with the median level for all ETFs (29%).

Both products also resort to slightly different growth screeners while selecting the final portfolio. While fishing for growth stocks from the extended markets, ILCG's tracking index places the maximum onus on the long-term projected earnings growth rate of stocks (this metric gets a 50% weighting when determining a composite growth score). The rest of the composite score is made of equal weights for historical earnings growth, sales growth, cash flow growth, and book value growth.

VUG, on the other hand, doesn't just focus on projected long-term earnings growth, it also looks at projected short-term earnings growth, which can be instrumental in gauging consistency across years. It also considers the 3-year track records for earnings and sales, and supplements that further with metrics gauging the ROAs, and the investment to assets ratio.

All in all, we feel that VUG's screeners are more well-rounded, and this comes through in the absolute return and risk-adjusted return profile of both these products.

YCharts

Since ILCG got listed in June 2004, note that it has underperformed VUG by almost 200bps. Also note that if we bring the respective standard deviations of these two products into the equation, and ascertain the degree of excess returns generated (over the risk-free rate), VUG once again comes out on top, with a better Sharpe ratio. Then, perhaps you only want to gauge how well these products have fared during eras of downside deviation. For that, we look at the respective Sortino ratios and even here ILCG comes up short.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts: Is ILCG A Good Buy Now?

As implied in the previous section, we don't feel ILCG is as good as its more popular peer- VUG. Even if you want to overlook that, we're also not particularly convinced that a long position in ILCG will be too conducive at this stage.

Firstly, note that ILCG is dominated by stocks from the tech sector which account for almost 48% of the total holdings; a lot of these stocks have been catapulted on account of the AI theme, but at some stage, one has to wonder if the valuations stack up. Note that out of the 11 different sectors that make up the market, no sector is priced at a higher forward P/E premium, relative to its 5-year (19%) or 10-year (40%) averages than the tech sector. Also note that ILCG in itself, is not a cheap portfolio to own, trading at an exorbitant P/E of 28.4x, whilst only offering long-term earnings potential that is a lot lower at 16%

Factset

The second key aspect to note is that the growth-to-value trade also looks quite overblown, relative to historical averages. Note that the current growth-to-value ratio is around 75% higher than its long-term average, and could be susceptible to some mean-reversion.

YCharts

Similarly, the chart below also suggests that investors looking to rotate into beaten-down opportunities within the broader markets are unlikely to get too excited about ILCG's holdings, given the relatively elevated RS ratio which is around 30% higher than its long-term average.

YCharts

Finally, we also find it difficult to be too enthusiastic about going long in ILCG now, given where the ETF is currently perched within its weekly chart.

Investing

Essentially, for close to two years, ILCG has been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel, and it makes better sense to buy this product when it drops to levels closer to the lower boundary of the channel. As things stand, the price is hugging the upper boundary, and it's not a terrain we'd be too comfortable deploying funds in.

To conclude, we don't believe ILCG is a good buy now.