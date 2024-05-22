ILCG ETF: Not Ideal

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • ILCG which focuses on large-cap-and-mid-cap stocks with growth characteristics has outperformed the benchmark by 700bps over the past year.
  • Notwithstanding the recent performance, we don't feel ILCG is as competent a growth ETF as VUG, the largest offering in this space.
  • The relative strength and standalone charts suggest that this is an overbought theme, and valuations are not cheap either.

Young man climbing up on green bar graphs

Klaus Vedfelt

Introduction

Growth stocks in general have enjoyed their time in the sun for a while now, and the iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is one of many ETF products that offers diversified exposure to some of the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.55K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ILCG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ILCG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ILCG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News