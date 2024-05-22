40% In 12 Months: Here's Why I Remain Bullish On General Dynamics

May 22, 2024 3:55 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • War has historically driven innovation, leading to the invention of everyday products and technologies.
  • The changing battlefield in Ukraine, with the increased use of drones, poses challenges for defense contractors.
  • General Dynamics, the producer of the Abrams tank, is benefitting from strong growth in its Combat Systems segment and expects to achieve a 100% free cash flow conversion in 2024.
  • Despite its lofty valuation, the company remains attractive for long-term investors.
Anti-Drohnen-Lasersystem an einem Stryker-Kampfmilitärfahrzeug mit einem Maschinengewehr getestet

Michele Ursi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

  • Pringles (chips)
  • Bug spray
  • Duct tape
  • Microwave ovens
  • Boeing 747
  • Computers
  • Internet
  • Nuclear energy
  • Walkie-Talkies

These are just a few examples of everyday products/items/technologies we use that were invented during wars.

While war is hell, it's also a source

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.12K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX, LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

