These are just a few examples of everyday products/items/technologies we use that were invented during wars.

While war is hell, it's also a source of innovation, as nothing spurs technology advances as much as the need to protect one's life.

The problem for defense contractors is keeping up with a changing environment.

Since 2021, the war in Ukraine has been an example of a changing battlefield, where drones are increasingly used to neutralize targets in places that are usually tough to reach.

This includes main battle tanks and smaller armored vehicles.

As I wrote on May 12 in an article covering drone giant AeroVironment (AVAV), we are now in an environment where drones worth a few hundred dollars take out multi-million dollar main battle tanks.

The problem is rather simple. Ukraine is mass-producing cheap drones capable of carrying explosives. Main battle tanks have most of their armor in the front, the back, and the sides.

Drones target the weak spots on top that did not require a lot of protection in past wars, when the biggest risk was an attack from the side by other tanks or similar anti-tank weapons.

Needless to say, Russia is applying the same strategy, which has led to Ukraine pulling back Abrams tanks from the battlefield after losing five of its 31 tanks to drone attacks.

The Guardian

The good news is that the tank isn't obsolete.

When applying the right tactics and strengthening their armor, they will continue to dominate the battlefield, as The Telegraph wrote earlier this year:

That point: it’s a fairly straightforward adjustment for engineers to rebalance a tank’s design and add armor to the top at the expense of the front. That should offer reasonably good protection against small drones. [...] With some small tweaks, tanks – with their combination of protection, firepower and speed – can and should continue to play the central role in ground combat that they’ve played since World War I.

Even better, the U.S. continues to benefit from heavy equipment sales in light of a changing global threat environment and the desperate need of many NATO allies to modernize their armed forces.

This includes the Abrams tank.

US weapons sales overseas rose sharply last year, reaching a record total of $238bn (£187bn), as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked demand. The US government directly negotiated $81bn in sales, a 56% increase from 2022, the state department reported. Poland bought Apache helicopters for $12bn, and also paid $10bn for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and $3.75bn for M1A1 Abrams tanks, the department said in a report for the US government's fiscal year that ended in October. - BBC

General Dynamics (M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams sold to Poland)

That's where General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) comes in, the producer of the Abrams tank and a wide range of other armored vehicles, submarines, and private Gulfstream jets.

My most recent article on the company was written on January 24, when I called it an "Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat."

Since then, the stock has returned 14.3%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly five points.

The company's stock has risen by more than 40% over the past 12 months, excluding dividends.

Hence, in this article, I'll revisit my thesis and explain what to make of this defense giant in light of a changing battlefield and macroeconomic challenges.

So, let's get to it!

Well-Diversified Growth With Strong Tailwinds

General Dynamics is one of the most diversified defense contractors, benefitting from exposure to a number of wide-moat business segments.

This includes Aerospace. Home to advanced private jets like the Gulfstream G700. Marine Systems, which has a duopoly in submarine production with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). Combat Systems, which produces the Abrams main battle tank, and Technologies, including consulting, communication, and intelligence services.

General Dynamics

Right now, this business model is hitting it out of the park.

In the first quarter, the company achieved an overall book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x in the Combat Systems segment.

This indicates that for every $1.00 in finished work, this segment received $1.60 in new orders, which is highly favorable for future revenue growth.

Furthermore, both the Aerospace and Technologies segments also showed strong order activity, with each achieving a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, indicating new orders 20% above output levels.

This resulted in a 4% rise in the company's backlog, which ended the quarter at $93.7 billion.

The total estimated contract value, which includes options and the IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contracts, was roughly $134 billion. That's 1.5% higher compared to the end of 2023.

General Dynamics

On top of that, revenue was strong, rising by 8.6%. Thanks to higher margins, the company turned this into 10.4% higher operating earnings.

In its Combat Systems segment, the company saw 20% revenue growth, supported by strong international tank programs (as I briefly mentioned in the introduction), artillery programs, and PIRANHA programs.

The PIRANHA is a personnel carrier deployed in at least 25 nations around the globe.

Demand was so strong that orders hit a multi-year-high, with $3.3 billion in 1Q24 orders alone.

General Dynamics

In light of Ukraine funding, the United States is working its way back to a production capacity of 100 thousand artillery shells per month, according to Defense One.

Demand for Combat Systems and products continues to increase, particularly in Europe and in some lines of business in the U.S. Orders for wheeled and tracked combat vehicles are up significantly, reflecting the heightened threat environment. [...] We've seen tank orders from new users, and a number of countries will be introducing Abrams into their combat fleets for the first time. Since Q1 last year, we have received almost $1 billion in orders from both U.S. allies through FMS and the U.S. Army. In the U.S., we are rapidly increasing ammunition production with the opening of our Texas facility, which will increase current 155-millimeter ammo capacity by 83%. - GD 1Q24 Earnings Call

Another "hardware" segment, Marine Systems, saw 11% higher revenue due to the Columbia-class program. However, operating margins dropped by ten basis points due to supply chain headwinds.

The Technologies segment received $4 billion in orders, making the first quarter the third-best quarter ever.

So, what about the Gulfstream?

This is a segment I'm very bullish on.

After all, commercial aviation is booming as the pandemic is gone, supply chain issues have faded, and "rich people" have money to spend thanks to elevated asset prices and an economy that keeps chugging along.

While all of this may be true, the Aerospace segment is the reason why General Dynamics missed its internal expectations in the first quarter.

A major driver of this is the delay in the delivery of G700 jets.

Initially, the company had expected to deliver at least 15 of these super-advanced private jets. It ended up delivering zero planes, as the FAA certification for the plane came at the very end of the quarter.

General Dynamics

The good news is that this is just a formality.

Even without these deliveries, the segment was able to generate $2.1 billion in quarterly sales. This was supported by 24 aircraft deliveries, including the large-cabin G650.

It expects to deliver up to 52 G700 jets this year, allowing the company to hit its full-year delivery target.

Long-term demand remains very strong, as the book-to-bill ratio remains at 1.20x.

Great News For Shareholder Distributions

In addition to strong growth, the company expects to achieve a 100% free cash flow conversion in 2024, which is a sign of high-quality earnings.

As we can see below, the company consistently turns 100% of its net income into free cash flow, which bodes well for investors, as a company can buy back stock using cash - not non-cash earnings.

The 100% cash conversion rate is expected to be achieved despite higher capital expenditures.

In 1Q24, the company spent 1.5% of its sales on CapEx. That number is expected to be somewhere between 2.0% and 2.5% on a full-year basis.

More than half of this will go towards improving the supply chain, including the company's three shipyards, to pave the way for higher future production numbers - essentially aligning supply capacities with Navy shipbuilding plans.

Furthermore, the company, which has an A- credit rating, distributed roughly $360 million through dividends in 1Q24, with an additional $105 million to repurchase stock.

After hiking its dividend by 7.6% on March 6, it currently yields 1.9%.

This dividend comes with a fantastic Seeking Alpha scorecard, including 29 consecutive annual hikes (Dividend Aristocrat status), a five-year CAGR of 7.1%, and a sub-50% payout ratio.

It also bought back 18% of its shares since 1Q14.

This contributed to a stellar stock price performance.

Although the company did not outperform the S&P 500 over the past ten years, it returned 222%, just 15 points below the market's performance.

This includes the pandemic and the tough recovery that came with supply chain headwinds and budget uncertainty. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 benefitted from its elevated technology exposure.

Since January 2004, GD shares have returned 10.6%, including dividends.

Currently, GD trades at a blended P/E ratio of 22.8x, which is a mile above its 20-year normalized P/E ratio of 15.6x.

Even applying the 18x multiple I used in my prior article implies a theoretical annual total return of just 4.4%.

That said, it's not easy to call GD overvalued.

Using FactSet data from the chart above, this year, EPS is expected to grow by 21%, potentially followed by 12% and 8% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

These numbers indicate the strongest growth trajectory since the pre-Great Financial Crisis years.

Especially if global tensions remain high, the company will be able to maintain above-average growth rates.

Although I would make the case that peers like RTX Corp. (RTX) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX), which I frequently cover, offer more potential for capital gains, I stick to a Buy rating for General Dynamics, as I expect it to keep its uptrend alive - even if the risk/reward has become less attractive after its 40% rally since May 2023.

Takeaway

General Dynamics, with its diversified portfolio including Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies, stands at the forefront of military innovation.

Despite facing challenges like supply chain disruptions and delayed aircraft deliveries, the company remains resilient, backed by strong growth projections and consistent shareholder distributions.

While we have to acknowledge its impressive stock performance and the impact on its valuation, I continue to be bullish on General Dynamics, expecting continued growth in light of geopolitical uncertainties and strong commercial demand for its advanced jets.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diversified Portfolio : GD has a highly diversified portfolio, which provides stability and allows it to capture multiple tailwinds in the current defense environment.

: GD has a highly diversified portfolio, which provides stability and allows it to capture multiple tailwinds in the current defense environment. Strong Growth Potential : With a strong book-to-bill ratio and increasing international demand, mainly in combat systems and non-defense aviation, GD is poised for substantial revenue growth in the years ahead.

: With a strong book-to-bill ratio and increasing international demand, mainly in combat systems and non-defense aviation, GD is poised for substantial revenue growth in the years ahead. Steady Cash Flow and Dividend: The company consistently generates strong free cash flow, allowing for shareholder-friendly actions, including consistent dividend hikes and stock buybacks.

Cons: