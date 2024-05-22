Neutral On Anavex: Evaluating The Potential In Neurodegenerative Diseases

Chinnapong

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Its leading drug candidate, Anavex 2-73 (Blarcamesine), is advancing through different phases of clinical trials for several indications. The unique mechanism of action of Anavex 2-73 targets the Sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors in the brain, enhancing neuroprotection and cognitive function. AVXL also develops other drug candidates like Anavex 3-71 for schizophrenia and Anavex 1066 for neuropathic pain. However, I believe that its main value driver is Blarcamesine. While it leads to statistically significant results that might eventually lead to FDA approval, I think its modest efficacy will lead to a limited market impact. This, coupled with an already embedded premium relative to peers, leads me to rate AVXL as a “hold” for now.

Blarcamesine: Business Overview

Anavex is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York City. Founded in 2004, it focuses on researching and developing new drugs to help patients with neurological diseases. AVXL’s drug candidates can potentially treat patients with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Rett syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, Infantile Spasms, and Angelman syndrome.

Source: AVXL’s Investor Presentation. April 2024.

AVXL is still in the clinical stage and pre-revenues. However, the company’s leading drug candidate, Anavex 2-73, also known as Blarcamesine, is progressing along Phase 2b/3 of its clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease and has planned Phase 3 for Parkinson’s dementia, planned studies for Preclinical, Phase 1/2 for Parkinson's, Phase 3 for Rett syndrome in adult, Phase 2 for pediatric patients of Rett syndrome with FDA’s designation as Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Orphan Drug, planned Phase 2/3 for Infantile Spams, and Phase 1 for Fragile X Syndrome and Angelman Syndrome.

Blarcamesine’s action mechanism targets the brain’s Sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. The Sigma-1 receptor is a protein in the neurons' endoplasmic reticulum and contributes to cellular homeostasis, which is vital for cell survival. Its activation modulates ion channel regulation, neurotransmitter release, and mitochondrial function to protect neurons from damage. On the other hand, Muscarinic are acetylcholine receptors in the central nervous system [CNS] involved in cognitive functions such as learning and memory. Blarcamesine interacts with these receptors to enhance neurotransmission and synaptic functions that maintain neuronal communication. This way, the drug acts as a neuroprotective agent and improves patient cognitive capacity, treating neurodegenerative diseases. In my view, this is AVXL’s main value driver.

Source: AVXL’s Investor Presentation. April 2024.

Nevertheless, AVXL’s pipeline also has additional drug candidates, but their development is much more in the early stages compared to Blarcamesine. For instance, Anavex 3-71 (AF710B) is completing Phase 1 and has presented plans for the advancement to Phase 2/3 for Frontotemporal Dementia with the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation and also for Neurodegenerative diseases and Alzheimer’s Disease. It is in Phase 2 for schizophrenia treatment. Another drug, Anavex 1066, is in preclinical studies for visceral and acute & neuropathic pain.

AVXL's Strategic Advancements in Neurological Treatments

During AVXL’s latest earnings call, management touched on the FDA’s new guidance that could serve as a sufficient primary endpoint for early AD. The FDA noted that the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale [ADAS-Cog] alone could be enough, which is vital because AVXL’s Blarcamesine study design on AD had dual endpoints (ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL). Hence, this is promising because the newly issued FDA guidance makes Blarcamesine’s trials precisely what the FDA looks for when evaluating a drug candidate. Accordingly, AVXL will now focus on the ADAS-Cog (a cognitive test) as the primary endpoint in clinical trials for the early stage of this condition. Moreover, this guidance also provides an additional path for the ongoing market authorization submission to the European Medicine Agency [EMA] for Blarcamesine for Alzheimer’s treatment.

The following news was also announced related to this drug for Alzheimer’s disease: First, the full data for Phase 2b/3 for Blarcamesine will be published in a peer-reviewed journal. Second, RNA sequencing analysis will announce interim data by mid-2024. Additionally, the ATTENTION-AD extension trial will present interim results in Q2 2024. These outcomes foster optimism in this new Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Source: AVXL’s Investor Presentation. April 2024.

For Rett syndrome, AVXL’s executives commented on the positive feedback from patients and healthcare personnel in the trials. Topline results from Phase 2/3 clinical trials showed that the patients aged 5-17 presented some improvements as measured by the Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire (RSBQ). This co-primary endpoint was met, but the other (Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I) scale) wasn’t. However, positive real-world evidence [RWE] feedback from Rett syndrome patients under Compassionate Use Authorization supported a Phase 3 trial. So AVXL plans to do a 12-week efficacy study and a presentation at the 2024 IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting.

Lastly, AVXL also announced a six-month trial in Phase 2b/3 in Q2, 2024 for Blarcamesine for Parkinson’s disease. For Fragile X Syndrome, the biomarker data supports initiating a Phase 2/3 trial. Also, Anavex 3-71 is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for schizophrenia and has completed enrollment of the first cohort of patients. Therefore, AVXL seems to be successfully advancing its pipeline for complex neurodegenerative conditions.

Slight Premium, Modest Efficacy: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at a relatively small market cap of $368.2 million. AVXL’s balance sheet holds $139.4 million in cash and equivalents against no debt, with an equity book value of $135.0 million as of Q1, 2024. Moreover, I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was $11.7 million, implying an annualized cash burn rate of $46.8 million. I obtained these figures by adding its most recent quarterly CFOs and Net CAPEX and annualizing them. This means that based on its current liquidity and cash burn, the company has a cash runway of about three years, which is healthy as there is ample room to maneuver as needed. Additionally, AVXL has a purchase agreement for its shares with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC of up to $150.0 million worth of the company’s shares. As of Q1, 2024, AVXL still has $114.7 million left to issue, providing an additional funding source if required.

Unfortunately, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are notably tricky. These diseases seem akin to emergent properties of several different pathways and functions that decay over time and give rise to these conditions. This is key because companies targeting a specific cause or item highly correlated to these conditions might not be enough to generate significant cognitive improvements for patients.

Source: AVXL’s Investor Presentation. April 2024.

Therefore, potential investors must realize that Blarcamesine is not a cure for AD, nor does it seem to reverse its symptoms in any meaningful way. Early data suggests it provides a minimal improvement compared to the placebo. For context, the ADAS-Cog13 test goes from 0-85, with higher scores corresponding to more cognitive deterioration. AVXL’s trials on Blarcamesine showed that in 48 weeks, patients receiving this drug candidate had a 1.783-point difference in scores compared to the placebo. For the ADAS-Cog13 test, a 2-point increase is the “minimal deterioration” threshold, implying that cognitive deterioration from AD is only noticeable with every 2-point score increase. So, Blarcamesine’s data shows very small cognitive improvements compared to the placebo.

Source: The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (JPAD).

Naturally, the idea is that over time, those with Blarcamesine will deteriorate considerably less because the score gap will widen over time. But after 48 weeks, the improvement barely comes close to the “minimal deterioration” threshold difference, so it’s still far away from being a cure for AD or a revolutionary treatment, in my view. At best, Blarcamesine seems like a small improvement over the current treatment regime. This matters because AVXL’s value proposition with Blarcamesine isn’t remarkable if all it does is show a barely noticeable cognitive improvement after 48 weeks. So, even if approved, Blarcamesine could have a relatively unremarkable competitive edge.

Moreover, since the only applicable valuation multiple for AVXL at this juncture is its P/B ratio, the stock also seems relatively in line with the rest of its sector. AVXL’s book value by Q1 2024 was $135.0 million, which translates to a P/B ratio of 2.7. For comparison, the stock’s sector median P/B ratio is 2.5, so AVXL appears to have some premium embedded in it. In my view, the lack of considerable cognitive improvements with Blarcamesine on AD and the stock’s already above-average valuation multiple leads me to rate it a “hold” at these levels.

Risks to Consider

Lastly, it’s worth noting that AVXL burns about $46.8 million in cash annually. So, its book value at ceteris paribus will likely decrease considerably over time. Moreover, while it’s true that Blarcamesine has completed a phase 3 trial for AD, I don’t think the results are exciting for patients. Also, Blarcamesine’s trials for PD have only progressed to phase 2, but they focused on measuring tolerability rather than efficacy in treating the disease. As for Blarcamesine for Rett syndrome, it seems that the improvement is noticeable for patients, and it’s supported by one of AVXL’s trials meeting one co-primary endpoint. However, once again, this improvement doesn’t appear to be life-changing either.

Source: TradingView.

My biggest concern with AVXL’s IP portfolio is that it hinges on Blarcamesine’s efficacy. I think it’ll probably go through the FDA approval process successfully, but I doubt the data suggests it’ll have a strong competitive edge. Since the sector is incredibly competitive, I don’t think slight improvements over placebo are enough to carve a sizeable market share upon a tentative FDA approval. Over time, AVXL’s lack of revenues could continue eroding shareholder value in my view.

Neutral: Conclusion

Overall, AVXL is an interesting company because Blarcamesine does seem to target a general mechanism that theoretically should prevent neurodegeneration. However, Blarcamesine’s clinical trial data doesn’t show a meaningful or revolutionary result for patients with AD or PD so far. This doesn’t mean that the drug won’t meet the FDA’s approval standards or that it doesn’t serve as a potentially viable complementary treatment. However, it suggests that Blarcamesine’s competitive profile won’t be meaningful even if approved because the improvements over placebo were barely noticeable. Still, the company has healthy financials and enough backing to fund its research for the foreseeable future. So, the picture may improve as trials progress. However, I think a “hold” rating makes sense for now. After all, AVXL already trades at a slight premium relative to peers.