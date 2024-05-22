Monty Rakusen

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in utilities. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between two valuation ratios (EY, SY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh). FY is reported for consistency with other sector dashboards, but it is ignored in utilities’ score to avoid some inconsistencies. The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the two valuation ratios are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Gas 4.65 8.16 0.0581 0.4993 -0.0741 9.07 43.47 0.0476 0.5723 -0.0612 9.21 36.89 5.67% -4.06% Water -5.32 3.97 0.0406 0.1719 -0.0640 9.84 59.72 0.0358 0.2263 -0.0338 9.78 55.67 12.04% -6.99% Electricity and Multi -4.83 9.78 0.0526 0.4166 -0.0809 10.52 43.72 0.0503 0.4857 -0.0555 9.75 39.18 6.75% 6.39% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry. Higher is better.

Value and Quality in utilities (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

Value scores have deteriorated in all subsectors, especially in water utilities. Quality scores ticked up.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in utilities (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Based on my monthly S&P 500 dashboard, the sector as a whole is marginally overvalued relative to 11-year averages. Gas utilities are slightly undervalued, whereas other subsectors are slightly overvalued. All quality scores are above the historical baseline.

Focus on VPU

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has been tracking the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. The expense ratio of 0.10% is similar to those of XLU (0.09%) and FUTY (0.08%). VPU has 65 holdings and a 30-day SEC yield of 3.27%. It is also available as a mutual fund (VUIAX).

The next table shows the top 10 names with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. The portfolio is quite concentrated: their aggregate weight is 52.9% and the 4 heaviest positions weigh between 5.3% and 12.4%. Risks related to other individual companies are low to moderate.

NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. 12.35% 9.21 20.97 22.59 2.68 SO The Southern Co. 6.91% 25.10 20.63 19.86 3.61 DUK Duke Energy Corp. 6.81% 26.81 25.25 17.49 3.93 CEG Constellation Energy Corp. 5.34% 1545.21 29.72 28.60 0.63 AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 4.07% 39.43 17.22 16.50 3.80 SRE Sempra 4.05% 16.49 17.36 16.29 3.16 D Dominion Energy, Inc. 3.83% 33.80 28.40 19.27 4.95 EXC Exelon Corp. 3.36% 2.67 16.59 15.79 3.95 PCG PG&E Corp. 3.12% 24.32 16.81 13.95 0.21 PEG Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. 3.09% -22.07 20.78 20.47 3.19 Click to enlarge

The performance and risk metrics of VPU and XLU since February 2004 are almost identical, as reported in the next table.

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VPU 522.96% 9.43% -46.31% 0.58 13.88% XLU 524.76% 9.44% -46.48% 0.57 14.13% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

In summary, VPU is a good ETF for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in utilities. It is more diversified than XLU (65 holdings vs. 32), but there is no difference in historical performance. VPU and XLU are equivalents for long-term investors, but XLU has much higher trading volumes; therefore, it is a better instrument for tactical allocation and swing trading. Exposure to the top names is high, especially to NextEra Energy. Investors seeking a more balanced fund may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that an electricity company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0526 (or price/earnings below 19.01) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago.

BKH Black Hills Corp. ALE ALLETE, Inc. OGS ONE Gas, Inc. DTE DTE Energy Co. PCG PG&E Corp. EXC Exelon Corp. UTL UNITIL Corp. PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corp. ETR Entergy Corp. CWT California Water Service Group Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.