Rapport Therapeutics Seeks IPO For CNS Treatment Programs

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has filed for a $100 million IPO to develop treatment candidates for central nervous system and related disorders.
  • The company's lead candidate, RAP-219, is being developed to treat Focal Epilepsy, peripheral nerve pain, and bipolar disorder.
  • Rapport Therapeutics is backed by top-tier life science venture capital firms and has connections to Johnson & Johnson, so the IPO is one to watch.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

doctor explain brain model

PonyWang

A Quick Take On Rapport Therapeutics, Inc.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to SEC S-1 registration information.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatment

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
20.25K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

More on RAPP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RAPP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News