PonyWang

A Quick Take On Rapport Therapeutics, Inc.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to SEC S-1 registration information.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatment candidates for various central nervous system disorders.

RAPP is backed by top-tier life science venture capital firms and has connections to Johnson & Johnson.

Rapport Overview

Boston, Massachusetts-based Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. was founded to develop a pipeline of drug treatments that seek to modulate receptor-associated proteins [RAPs] that regulate the transmission of nervous system functions.

Management is led by president and CEO Abraham N. Ceesay, M.B.A., who has been with the firm since March 2023 and was previously president of Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) and CEO at Tiburio Therapeutics.

The firm's lead candidate, RAP-219, is being developed to treat Focal Epilepsy, peripheral nerve pain, and bipolar disorder.

RAPP has completed two Phase 1 safety trials successfully and plans to initiate Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials with topline results expected by the middle of 2025.

The current status of the firm’s development pipeline is shown here:

SEC

Rapport has booked fair market value investment of $263.4 million as of March 31, 2024, from investors, including ARCH Ventures, Cormorant, Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity, Capital Research and Management, Third Rock Ventures and Sofinnova Venture Partners.

Rapport’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the worldwide epilepsy drug treatment market was an estimated $10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $15 billion by 2030

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary factors driving this expected growth are a rise in the global population and therefore the incidence of epilepsy among people of all ages. People over 65 years old face a higher rate of epilepsy.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and expected future growth trajectory of the U.S. epilepsy drugs market by product generation through 2030:

Grand View Research

Major competitive vendors that have developed or are developing similar treatments include the following firms:

SK Life Science

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Biohaven

Praxis Precision Medicines

Cerevel Therapeutics

ES Therapeutics

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Addex Therapeutics/Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Vertex

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Rapport Therapeutics Financial Status

The company’s recent financial results are usual for a biopharma firm, as they show no revenue and significant development and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline activities.

Below are Rapport’s current financial results for the period indicated, per its recent IPO filing documents:

SEC

As of March 31, 2024, the company had $193.3 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

Rapport Therapeutics IPO Details

Rapport intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds in an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be higher.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in acquiring shares of the IPO, although these terms may be included in subsequent filings, if applicable.

The company has claimed "emerging growth company" and "smaller reporting company" status, which will enable management to disclose materially less information to shareholders if it chooses.

Management said it plans to use the IPO net proceeds as detailed here:

to advance the Phase 2a development of our lead TARPγ8 AMPAR program, RAP-219, including the completion of our proof-of-concept trials in focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain and bipolar disorder; to conduct our second MAD trial and PET trial, for the advancement of a long-acting injectable formulation of RAP-219, and to advance our second TARPγ8 AMPAR program, RAP-199, through Phase 1 of development; and the remainder for other research and development activities, including the development of our nAChR discovery programs, costs associated with operating as a public company, and general corporate purposes. (Source: SEC.)

Leadership’s online company roadshow presentation is not yet available.

Pertaining to legal proceedings, the leadership said the company is not subject to any legal proceeding that is probable to have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The currently listed book runners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Stifel.

Commentary About Rapport’s IPO

RAPP is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to advance its pipeline through Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, depending on the program.

The company’s lead candidate, RAP-219, is being tested for various indications, such as Focal Epilepsy, peripheral nerve pain, and bipolar disorder.

Rapport has successfully completed two Phase 1 safety trials and will start Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials, with top-line results expected by the middle of 2025.

The market opportunity for treating epilepsy and other related central nervous system disorders is reasonably large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements. However, the company was founded, in part, through the Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC program.

Also, Rapport’s Chief Scientific Officer previously served as Global Head of Neuroscience Discovery at Janssen Global Services, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, so there are linkages between the two companies.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-regarded and highly active life science venture capital firms, and Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. is well-capitalized.

While the bank balance of a biotech firm doesn’t guarantee success, most successful biotech firms have ample resources and strong investors behind them, so Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will be a biotech to watch for life science oriented investors.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.