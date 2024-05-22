Evotec SE (EVO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 3:23 PM ETEvotec SE (EVO) Stock, EVOTF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.95K Followers

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Volker Braun - EVP Head of Global IR and ESG
Mario Polywka - Interim CEO
Laetitia Rouxel - CFO
Matthias Evers - Chief Business Officer
Craig Johnston - COO
Cord Dohrmann - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Weston - RBC Capital Markets
Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Peter Verdult - Citigroup Inc.
Ben Jackson - Jefferies
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Joseph Hedden - Rx Securities
Christian Ehmann - Warburg Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evotec SE Quarterly Statement Q1 2024 Conference Call. I am Sandra, the chorus call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants have been listen-only mode and the conference has been recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Volker Braun. Please go ahead, sir.

Volker Braun

Thank you, Sandra, and good day, good morning to all of you in the call, the Q1 2024 results call. I trust you have seen the press release this morning, and we are happy to share more details with you today. Before we do that, it's my obligation to familiarize you with the cautionary language as outlined on page two. And with that, I would like to hand over to Mario Polywka, our Interim CEO. Please Mario, go ahead.

Mario Polywka

Thank you, Volker, and a very warm welcome to everyone on the call. The entire management team is present in this call with me and they will do the main update on the development of the first quarter and on the program we have initiated in resetting

Recommended For You

About EVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVO

Trending Analysis

Trending News