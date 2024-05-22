Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2024 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Wiedenfels - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - J.P. Morgan

David Karnovsky

Okay, great. We'll get started. My name is David Karnovsky, I cover media, entertainment and advertising at JPMorgan. Very happy to have back at the conference Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery. Thanks for being here.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Thank you. Hello.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Karnovsky

Okay, maybe to start high level. There's certainly no shortage of things going on at Warner Bros. discovery. It seems almost unfair to start with this, but what are your key priorities? Where is the team focused right now?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Yes, I mean, it's hard to believe we only reported earnings for the first quarter two weeks ago. And it's like forever because we've been busy executing page after page our playbook here, so lot going on. We're in the middle of the U.S. ad sales upfront, the Warner Bros TV production team finished a very successful LA screenings just recently. We secured the first presidential debate for CNN, which is something to look forward to in June.

Just yesterday, J.P. Parrett and Gerard Zeiler very successfully launched the first wave of our EMEA rollout for the D2C platform, huge, huge endeavor and the great opportunity to apply the learnings from the rollouts previously. And then something near and dear to my heart is I talked about the tremendous opportunity in our capital structure from the great debt stack that we put in place two years ago, and we started taking advantage of that with the successful issuance last week in the euro market. And the tender that's still out

