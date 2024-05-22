A New Frontier For Equity Investors The Middle East Transformation

May 22, 2024 3:52 PM ETKWT, QAT, KSA, FLSA, UAE
Summary

  • New investment opportunities are drawing attention as transformation of the region accelerates.
  • Since the global pandemic ended, rising oil prices have flooded the Middle East with cash.
  • Led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, this transformation has included strategic initiatives and investor-friendly reforms that offer potentially meaningful opportunities for equity investors.

Dubai desert at sunset, United Arab Emirates.

NANCY PAUWELS

By Stuart Rae

Investors in emerging-market equities haven't typically paid much attention to the Middle East. It's time to take a closer look.

Many global equity investors have historically held limited positions in Middle Eastern countries, which barely registered

