Good businesses, even in the tech industry, come and go in cycles: it's not constantly an upward path. This can be a tough pill to swallow for investors who are used to perennial growth stocks that are able to constantly post double-digit growth rates (but have bloated valuation multiples to compensate for that). But great investments can be found in cyclical tech stocks as well, and this is the case for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), a communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) vendor that competes with its much larger rival Twilio (TWLO).

But this year, while Twilio is struggling with lower growth, executive turnover, and the underperformance of its Segment subsidiary, Bandwidth is soaring, with its stock up more than 50% year to date:

Part of this jump is cyclical. The company has promised that 2024 will be a year of stronger growth due to election-cycle traffic which drives much of its business. But management is also executing stronger as well, benefiting from the prior years' layoffs to drive substantial adjusted EBITDA gains while also holding onto customers with a higher net revenue retention rate than Twilio.

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Bandwidth in February, when the stock was trading closer to $20 per share. Since then, the company has released excellent Q1 results that showed sharp acceleration in growth and a boost to the company's full-year guidance. Owing to these factors, I'm now bullish on this stock.

Here's my long-term bull case for Bandwidth:

Revenue re-acceleration is encouraging. Bandwidth is confident in its ability to grow in the mid-teens through 2026, finally outpacing its larger rival Twilio (which continues to cite headwinds from the crypto industry and its Segment subsidiary).

Land and expand. The company is achieving a net revenue retention rate that is close to 110%. In addition, average revenue per customer is growing ~10% y/y, both of which are a reflection of the company's ability to encourage greater customer usage over time.

Austerity measures have led to meaningful profitability gains. Though still not fully profitable from a GAAP perspective, Bandwidth's layoffs and focus on bottom-line efficiency alongside a disciplined growth path have allowed the company to generate substantially better adjusted EBITDA.

Valuation remains one of the biggest incentives to remain in this stock. At current share prices near $22, even after this year's ~50% rally in Bandwidth stock, Bandwidth still trades at just a $586.9 million market cap. After we net off the $147.2 million of cash and $419.0 million of convertible debt on Bandwidth's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $858.7 million.

Bandwidth recently raised its full-year outlook to $715 million in revenue (+19% y/y), three points of y/y growth higher versus a prior viewpoint of $700 million (+16% y/y). Its adjusted EBITDA outlook, meanwhile, went to a 10% margin at $74 million (versus a prior $72 million forecast):

Bandwidth outlook (Bandwidth Q2 shareholder deck)

This puts Bandwidth's valuation multiples at:

1.2x EV/FY24 revenue

11.6x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA

My price target on Bandwidth is $30, which represents 1.5x EV/FY24 revenue and ~35% upside from current levels. We note that despite its now-superior growth, Bandwidth still trades lower than its only pure-play rival Twilio at ~1.7x revenue, which makes a 1.5x target feel quite achievable:

There are risks here, of course. Election traffic may not play out as expected as we get closer to the polls in November, and how Bandwidth's revenue holds up post-election year is always a wildcard. But in my view, the company has enough secular growth drivers toward app-based messaging that should outweigh these risks.

Stay long here and keep riding the recent upward trend.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Bandwidth's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Bandwidth trended results (Bandwidth Q2 shareholder deck)

In the first quarter, Bandwidth's revenue grew at a stellar 24% y/y pace to $171.0 million, well ahead of Wall Street's $165.0 million (+20% y/y) expectations and accelerating sharply over the 5% y/y growth pace in Q4. A good chunk of this growth was driven by messaging surcharges, which nearly doubled y/y to $42.5 million.

Though it's easy to write off the quarter as one driven by political campaign messaging, the company notes that it estimates only $3 million of contribution from the U.S. election cycle to Q1 results, or roughly 2 points of y/y growth.

Speaking to the top-line strength on the Q1 earnings call, CFO Daryl Raiford noted as follows:

First quarter global communications plans revenue growth was 4% year-over-year as we expected reflecting an improvement from last year's usage trends. Our programmable services category grew 49% year-over-year, reflecting the strong demand for messaging driven by continued healthy demand from commercial customers in e-commerce, financial services and health care, as well as the previously mentioned $3 million tailwind from cyclical political campaign messaging. In our direct-to-enterprise customer category, we grew revenue 20% year-over-year, reflecting Bandwidth's ability to solve the complex communications challenges of global enterprises and the continued execution of our enterprise go-to-market strategy. Our pipeline remains full of new opportunities across verticals and geographies. In terms of operating metrics, our first quarter net retention rate was 107%, an improvement of 6 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2023. Our customer name retention rate once again remained in excess of 99%. Evidence of the reliability and breadth of our global communications cloud paired with our unwavering focus on customer success and continuous innovation."

On the profitability side, it's worth noting that Bandwidth's gross margin jumped 300bps y/y to 57% (though management reminded investors that gross margins are a lumpy metric for the company), well ahead of the company's target to expand full-year margins by 100bps. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, more than tripled to $15.9 million, or a 12% margin (again, well ahead of the company's 10% margin target for the year, and we note Q1 was a low point in quarterly adjusted EBITDA margins for Bandwidth in FY23).

Key takeaways

With accelerating growth, election cycle lifts, a large TAM, and improving profitability, there's a lot of reasons to be confident on Bandwidth's performance again, especially as rival Twilio continues to falter. Stay long here.