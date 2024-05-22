JHVEPhoto

Goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF) (TSX:GSY:CA) is Canada’s leading non-prime lender providing secured and unsecured loans as well as point-of-sale financing.

The company was founded in 1990 as RTO Enterprises Inc. It went public in July 1993 through a reverse merger with Aumo Explorations Inc. On July 30, 2002, its shares were consolidated one-for-ten.

Goeasy operates three brands: easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare. The company operates an omnichannel business with more than 400 locations across Canada. Since its formation in 1990, it has originated over $12.8 billion in loans to over 1.3 million Canadians.

Goeasy’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue is 20%, from $609 million in 2019 to $1.25 billion in 2023. At the same time, its loan portfolio has a 35% CAGR, increasing from $1.11 billion in 2019 to $3.65 billion in 2023.

The company’s growth is positively reflected in the appreciation of its stock. Over the past five years, its shares have gained 244%, more than three times the S&P 500 and eight times the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Goeasy continues to grow its business, utilizing a diversified group of products to meet the needs of its customers at an above-average pace. That should help its share price continue to move higher.

Goeasy’s Trifecta of Businesses

As mentioned in the introduction, the company operates through three brands.

Easyfinancial specializes in direct-to-consumer lending, providing personal loans, home equity loans, creditor insurance, home and auto benefit plans, and other products from 300 locations across Canada.

Easyhome provides lease-to-own financing for appliances, furniture, computers, and home entertainment products through 144 Canadian locations.

Last, LendCare offers point-of-sale funding for more than 9,500 merchant partners who sell powersports, automotive, retail and healthcare-related loan products to end users.

For reporting purposes, the company has two operating segments: easyfinancial (88% of revenue); it includes LendCare, which it acquired in 2021 for $310 million in cash and $10 million in stock, and easyhome (12%).

Easyfinancial is in business to provide installment loans to non-prime borrowers -- defined as Canadians with credit scores less than 720 -- filling a gap between traditional banks and payday lenders.

Of the 31.8 million Canadians with active credit files, 29% (9.3 million) are non-prime borrowers. The non-prime credit market in Canada is estimated to be $218 billion annually. Goeasy accounts for just 2% of this underserved market.

The company’s average customer is 43 years old, has 1.9 children, has worked at their current employer for 3.7 years, earns $60,000 in annual income, and has a median credit score of 579. Approximately 72% of its customers have been denied credit from a bank or credit union.

Interestingly, non-prime customers carry lower levels of debt. According to goeasy’s March 2024 presentation, the average non-prime customer carries an average of $68,489 in debt compared to $145,641 for prime customers. That’s 53% lower, providing a big reason why goeasy’s business is more stable than investors realize.

It might not be one of Canada’s Big Six banks, but it provides shareholders with excellent long-term returns. Since 2001, including dividends, it’s generated a total shareholder return of 11,111%.

Growth Strategy

The company builds its business through a combination of organic revenue growth and acquisitions, such as 2021’s purchase of LendCare.

The four essential elements to organically grow its business over the long haul include a full range of products, multiple distribution channels, expanding throughout Canada and internationally, and helping its customers become more financially literate.

Goeasy has six types of loans for its customers: unsecured personal loans, retail loans, healthcare loans, auto loans, powersports loans, and home equity loans. These loans range from six months to 120 months. The first three loan types are unsecured and account for 58% of its loan portfolio, while the other three are secured and account for the remaining 42%.

Thanks to several large international branch-based institutions leaving or ceasing operations of their non-prime credit businesses since 2009 -- Wells Fargo (New York symbol WFC), HSBC Holdings (New York symbol HSBC) and Citigroup (New York symbol C) -- combined with many of the existing loan providers focusing on a single product such as auto lending, credit cards, installment loans, etc., easyfinancial’s diversified portfolio of lending products has enabled it to continue to grow its market share in the non-prime market.

The company’s unsecured loans range from $500 to $27,500, with interest rates between 14.90% and 46.96%. While these rates are high, it’s important to remember that these customers have limited access to traditional bank financing, putting them in a challenging bargaining position. In addition, because they are unsecured, easyfinancial’s risk is much higher than if secured. Its secured loans range from $500 to $100,000 with interest rates between 9.90% and 34.90%.

In Q4 2023, its total yield on consumer loans was 34.9%. However, its bad debt on those loans, including loan-loss provisions, was very high at 10.2%. Nonetheless, because the company has done an excellent job keeping its operating expenses and finance costs low, its adjusted pre-tax return on its loan receivables was 10.6% in Q4 2023, 60 basis points higher than a year earlier.

Therefore, its primary focus is to continue growing its loan originations yearly. In Q4 2023, they grew by 12% year over year, to $705 million, while the total loan book reached $3.65 billion, 30% higher than a year earlier.

Equally important was the improvement in the credit quality of its loan portfolio, which saw a 20 basis point reduction in its annualized net charge-off rate to 8.8% in the fourth quarter.

As long as it continues to grow its loan book while maintaining or improving the credit quality of its borrowers, the company’s revenues and operating income should continue to rise.

In its Q4 2023 conference call, the company projected that its loan portfolio would grow by 65% over the next three years to $6 billion by the end of 2026, leading to annual revenue of $1.80 billion.

In a positive move for its customers, the company has implemented a 35% cap on its loans, reducing the total yield to 30% by 2026 while increasing its operating margin by 100 basis points. This provides a win for both customers and shareholders.

Driving Profitable Growth

It's one thing for a business to grow, as goeasy has done in recent years. It’s another to do it profitably with strong margins and a solid balance sheet. Goeasy has both.

As mentioned in the previous section, the company’s credit quality improved in 2023. That’s partly a function of its conscious decision to move more of its loan portfolio to secured lending. In 2019, secured lending accounted for just 10% of its loan book. At the end of 2023, it had grown more than four-fold to 42%.

At this time, its revenues doubled to $1.25 billion, while its adjusted net income grew by 202.9% to $243.2 million. Over the past five years, its adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue increased by 630 basis points from 13.2% in 2019 to 19.8% in 2023.

Company

The increased profitability has led to higher free cash flow. In 2019, it was $121 million. By 2023, it was $377 million, a CAGR of 33%. That’s enabled the company to continue lifting its dividend. In 2020, its annual payment was $1.80. In 2024, it will be $4.68, a CAGR of 27%. Despite a 22% increase in its latest dividend, it remains committed to paying out 33% of its earnings in dividends.

Across the board, goeasy delivered 20%+ growth YOY in all its operating metrics: 23% revenue growth, 33% adjusted operating income, 27% increase in adjusted net income, and a 23% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Higher profits and free cash flow are also significant regarding its balance sheet. In 2023, the average blended interest rate on its debt used to make loans was 6.4%, 120 basis points higher than in 2022. The company’s finance costs in 2023 were $149.3 million, 38.2% higher than a year earlier.

Thanks to its higher operating cash flow in 2023, it could repay some of its outstanding borrowings while increasing its loan book by 30%. It finished the year with a total debt of $2.93 billion, slightly less than its current market cap.

If this were an industrial company, it would be a significant concern. However, with nearly a 35% total yield on its consumer loans, it has considerable support for a much larger loan portfolio than $3.65 billion.

Goeasy Fills a Need in the Marketplace

For those who understand and believe that goeasy fills a need much in demand by those who’ve been denied credit, its business is an excellent long-term investment. There’s no question, however, that non-prime lending isn’t every investor’s cup of tea.

The Canadian federal government recently capped the rate non-prime lenders can charge customers at 35%, down from 47.2%. The Canadian Lenders Association believes the move will cost jobs while encouraging higher-cost, illegal lending from unregulated sources. That’s never a good thing.

Goeasy expects to lower its maximum total yield on consumer loans to 30.5% by 2026 at the midpoint of its March 2024 guidance. That’s down from 35% today.

The analyst estimates for 2024 and 2025 earnings per share are $16.83 and $20.03, respectively. The stock trades at 10.7 and 9.0 times the 2024 and 2025 estimates, respectively.

Goeasy stock yields 2.6%. That ought to interest conservative investors. However, given the federal government's overall concerns about non-prime lending rates and its drive to lower them, we think the shares are a buy for aggressive investors only.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.