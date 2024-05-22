Melbourne East Hospital precinct showing Epworth Hospital, Owned By NorthWest Healthcare REIT Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts referenced are in Canadian Dollars

We are very familiar with NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) (TSX:NWH.UN:CA). We started writing on the Seeking Alpha platform in 2017 and NorthWest has been part of our "coverage sphere" since then. Our most recent piece had us reviewing the Q4 results back in March of this year. We ended the piece with a sell rating for this REIT, and the stock has made close to 13.65% in total returns on price since then.

An increasingly leveraged balance sheet, an astronomical $2 billion of debt maturing by the end of 2025, the persistently high interest rates and poor distribution coverage made the sell rating a no-brainer for us. We expected a cut to the latter within the next twelve months based on the Q4 numbers.

The next distribution cuts looks highly probable unless NorthWest can pull off a complete company sale. One other saving grace could be if both Canada and US embark on aggressive rate cuts. Our view on this has been consistent for some time. No rate cuts are coming to the rescue. On the US side, the window is closing rapidly. Recent inflationary jumps have removed all possibility of rate cuts in the next two Fed meetings. In an election year, cutting rates right before the election seems extremely unlikely. So much to the bulls disappointment, we may not get any rate cuts this year in either country. If that outlook does pan out, we think NorthWest could be in a world of hurt in 2025. It will really need that $90 odd million of distributions (we are ignoring DRIP participation in this calculation) to try and derisk the balance sheet.

Source: Northwest Healthcare: 3 Takeaways From Q4 Results

We wrote the piece on March 18 and the company unveiled its new CFO that day.

March 15 marked the bottom in this stock. We review the recently released Q1 numbers and see if this change of guards merits ignoring the red flags that were evident in the previous results. Is Stephanie Karamarkovic the Houdini this REIT deserves, and the one it needs right now?

Q1-2024

With credit conditions easing remarkably from Q4-2023, it was no surprise that NorthWest became more aggressive on its asset dispositions. You can see that in the drop in total assets.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

The gross proceeds were $165 million and that was used to reduce the debt levels.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

You might have noticed that the gross proceeds are lower than the drop in asset values, and that was because NorthWest took yet another loss on mark to market. This comes after some big downward adjustments in 2023 (also highlighted below). One interesting factoid here is that even their Q1-2024 sales were below their marked down IFRS values as they took a $5.19 million loss even on those.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

A reminder here is due that this is all under IFRS and very relevant unlike under GAAP rules. Moving on away from the asset sale side to the REIT metrics, we see that NorthWest produced fairly solid revenues once again. Same property NOI was up 6%!

Q1-2024 Financial Report

Unfortunately, that increase in NOI did little to stem the bleed from interest expenses and FFO was down significantly from Q1-2023 and Q4-2023.

The Adjusted FFO (AFFO) payout reached 80% despite the massive cut we saw in Q4-2023. The REIT had boasted at length in the 2021-2022 period about the "asset light" model that would serve investors well. Unfortunately, that part is not working out either as can be seen with the proportionate management fees.

Q1-2024 MD&A

Based on the fair value markdowns of its property assets and also the global manager valuation, the REIT's NAV dropped to $10.36.

Q1-2024 MD&A

Outlook

Things have so far gone better than we expected. The extreme easing of credit conditions has indeed helped the REIT refinance some of its debt at relatively (and this is important) favorable rates. The big, big hurdle though is that 2025 tranche.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

It is about 43% of the total debt and a stunning 125% of the current market cap of this REIT.

The good news here is that NorthWest, through its earlier bungling, has got this portion currently at a 7.62% interest rate. So from that perspective this is far better than if this was at 3% (and the REIT was at the same level of overall stress). The relative jump is likely to be modest here. Of course whether all of it can be successfully refinanced remains to be seen. Even in Q1-2024 we saw some jumps in interest rates on refinancing.

The REIT refinanced the terms of its $172.0 million Australasian secured term loan that bears interest of 9.0% to extend the maturity by two years to March 2027. The REIT refinanced and amended mortgages in North America totaling of $49.1 million, bearing weighted average interest rate of 4.95% with new mortgages of $53.6 million, bearing weighted average interest rate of 6.91% with weighted average term to maturity extended by approximately 3 years.

Source: Q1-2024 Financial Report

The REIT's debt to assets ratio actually went up this quarter, despite all the asset sales. That is because of the $71 million fair value loss and the further loss on asset sales. So the hurdles are well defined and we would have preferred a zero distribution policy as the first line of action in October 2023. That would give the REIT the best fighting chance in this climate.

Verdict

When your interest coverage is sub 1.8X and you have 125% of market capitalization to refinance within 18 months, you know things will be tough. At that point, anyone screaming "but they have great assets" does not understand finance. The REIT doubled down on empire building and also bet on rates remaining low forever. Most Canadian REITs in trouble did just the latter. Artis REIT (AX.UN:CA) and Dream Office (D.UN:CA) are two that come to mind which ran with the whole short term debt maturity setup. There is little equity buffer if the cap rates move up 100 basis points.

Q1-2024 Financial Report

Note that the 11% drop shown above for a 75 basis points move is in the asset value. NAV would fall far more, thanks to leverage. The best part here perhaps for investors is that the implied cap rate of NorthWest Healthcare REIT is close to 7.5%. That said, we don't see that leverage number moving down after another quarter of asset sales and NorthWest remains vulnerable to the next credit spread blowout. The new CEO has her task cut out for her. We maintain a Sell rating while noting that the convertible debentures maturing in August 2027, with a 13% YTM, offer the best bet on the company for the bulls.

