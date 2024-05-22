NTG: An MLP Closed-End Fund With Attractive Low-Cost Leverage

Travel Ink/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last ten years or so, there are times when Energy Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) have been the hottest and best-performing asset class. But there have been other periods where they have been the worst-performing asset class.

Here are some reasons why you may want to consider MLPs and other pipeline companies as an addition to a bond portfolio, or as a substitution for bonds entirely.

High Yield.

Portfolio diversification.

Low correlation with other asset classes.

Tax advantaged.

There are several ways to own MLPs. You can buy the individual issues, or purchase closed-end funds, ETFs and ETNs.

If you directly purchase a portfolio of MLPs, you will receive K-1s, and may be subject to unrelated business taxable income ('UBTI'). You may also need to file tax returns in several states. Because of this, some investors may prefer owning a closed-end fund that owns MLPs.

Here are some characteristics of MLP closed-end funds:

You receive one Form 1099 instead of multiple K-1 forms.

MLP closed-end funds are usually organized with a C-corp structure, not the usual registered investment company (RIC).

MLP CEF dividends are considered qualified dividend income (QDI) and a portion of the dividends are normally classified as return-of-capital.

MLP CEF shares do not generate unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) or state taxes in IRAs.

MLP CEFs normally use leverage.

In 2022, Tortoise announced plans to convert both NTG and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) from a C-Corp to a RIC (registered investment company) format. But the plans were changed in 2023, and Tortoise management finally decided not to complete the transition to an RIC structure at that time. But they said they will continue to evaluate the conversion to an RIC in the future.

Overview

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) is a closed-end fund designed to provide exposure to midstream energy investments. The primary focus is on entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related infrastructure assets. The emphasis is on those companies that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids or NGLs. Many, but not all the investments, are in master limited partnerships or MLPs.

NTG uses one 1099 and no K-1s to report taxes. There is no Unrelated Business Taxable income (or UBTI) reported. The fund is definitely quite suitable for IRA or tax-exempt accounts.

NTG Portfolio Allocation

Asset Type Portfolio Allocation (Tortoise Fund Website)

NTG Ownership structure (Tortoise Fund Website)

NTG Fund Performance

NTG's performance has been fairly good in the last three years. But the longer-term performance has been poor because of a few very bad years. The performance swings up and down are somewhat like a roller coaster.

In 2020, NTG suffered a "near death" experience because of too much leverage during an MLP meltdown period. The NAV dropped 76% and the market price was down 80%. They also did quite poorly in 2015 and 2018. On the other hand, performance was extremely good in 2021 and 2022, and the fund is off to a very good start in 2024. You can track the annual performance figures in the table below.

NTG - Last 10 Years Performance (2014 - Present)

NAV Market Price 2014 + 7.64% + 8.37% 2015 -30.71% - 32.63% 2016 +18.49% + 20.82% 2017 - 2.86% + 0.97% 2018 -17.38% - 19.78% 2019 + 3.86% + 2.36% 2020 - 76.08% - 80.09% 2021 + 45.64% + 56.83% 2022 +22.72% + 23.42% 2023 + 6.58% + 9.78% YTD + 19.04% + 19.32% Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar

NTG - Top 10 Equity Holdings (as of Apr. 30, 2024)

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 10.0% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 9.4% MPLX LP (MPLX) 9.1% ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 8.9% Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) 8.2% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 6.6% Energy Transfer LP (ET) 5.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 4.7% DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) 4.4% Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) 4.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Tortoise Fund Website

Distribution History

Back in 2019, NYG was known for either maintaining or raising its quarterly distributions. But in Feb. 2020, they were forced to halt distributions and then did a big distribution cut because of the MLP meltdown.

But since that time, there have been six distribution increases. I have bold-faced the distribution increases in the table below. Since Feb. 2022, the quarterly distribution has been held constant at $0.77.

In 2023, 53.4% of the distributions were Income, 46% were qualified income and 46.6% were return of capital.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Amt. 05/24/2024 05/31/2024 $0.77 02/22/2024 02/29/2024 $0.77 11/22/2023 11/30/2023 $0.77 08/24/2023 08/31/2023 $0.77 05/24/2023 05/31/2023 $0.77 02/28/2023 02/28/2023 $0.77 11/23/2022 11/30/2022 $0.77 08/24/2022 08/31/2022 $0.77 05/24/2022 05/31/2022 $0.77 02/21/2022 02/28/2022 $0.77 11/23/2021 11/30/2021 $0.57 08/24/2021 08/31/2021 $0.385 05/21/2021 05/28/2021 $0.36 02/19/2021 02/26/2021 $0.33 11/23/2020 11/30/2020 $0.31 07/24/2020 07/31/2020 $0.31 02/21/2020 02/28/2020 $0.235 11/22/2019 11/29/2019 $0.4225 08/21/2019 08/30/2019 $0.4225 11/20/2019 05/31/2019 $0.4225 02/19/2019 02/28/2019 $0.4225 Click to enlarge

Source: Tortoise Fund Website

NTG - Five-Year Discount History

NTG Discount History (CEFConnect)

NTG Leverage Analysis (as of 5/17/2024)

One of the best features of NTG is that they have a low leverage cost and very strong ACT 1940 Coverage Ratios. On average, the fund's policy is to keep leverage below 25% of total assets. They are well below that level now.

Total Leverage Outstanding $55.7 Million Leverage as % of Total Assets 17.2% Effective all-in cost of leverage 3.73% Click to enlarge

NTG Asset Coverage Ratios (Tortoise Fund Website)

The fund is required to have asset coverage of at least 300% with respect to debt and 225% with respect to debt and preferred stock at the time of any stock distribution or at the end of any month. They are well above the minimum requirements now.

The following table lists the notes used for leverage. The interest rates on the notes vary from 2.50% to 4.02%, but the largest amount by far is the Series S with a very attractive 2.50% rate locked in for over four more years.

The Series H Mandatory Redeemable Preferred with a 2.90% interest rate is also quite attractive and is locked for over three more years.

Notes Amount Interest Rate Maturity Date Series Q $2,234,291 3.97% 10/16/2025 Series R $1,936,386 4.02% 10/16/2026 Series S $25,000,000 2.50% 12/17/2028 Total Notes $29,170,677 Click to enlarge

Credit Facility Amount Amount Outstanding Non-Use Rate Interest Rate Maturity Date $35,000,000 $9,800,000 Tiered* 6.67% ** 06/12/2025 Click to enlarge

*Non-use fees are tiered with a rate of 0.25% when the amount outstanding is below $17,500,000 and 0.15% when the amount outstanding is at least $17,500,000, but below $24,500,000. Fees are waived when the amount outstanding is at least $24,500,000

** Floating Rate (1-month Term SOFR + 1.35%)

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred

Series Amount Fixed Rate Redemption Date Series E $3,848,475 3.78% 12/13/2024 Series F $2,405,300 4.07% 12/17/2027 Series H $7,500,000 2.90% 12/27/2027 Total Preferred $13,753,775 Click to enlarge

Cash Tender Offer in 2023

On October 2, 2023, Tortoise announced a cash tender offer for up to 5% of its outstanding shares at 98% of NAV. The fund retired 268,032 shares with a purchase price of $39.55. The proration factor was 9.35%, which gave investors the chance to sell some shares at 98% NAV.

Bill Gross Prefers Oil And Gas Pipeline Stocks Over Bonds

Bill Gross, the "Bond King", was recently interviewed in Barron's, and said that he is not a big fan of bonds here. He favors oil and gas pipeline stocks. His top two picks were Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) and Energy Transfer LP (ET). Both of these stocks are top ten holdings in the NTG portfolio, and you get to own them at a 17% discount.

NTG - Institutional Ownership - Potential Activism

Institutional investors own about 34.5% of the shares outstanding. The top institutional investor as of March 31, 2024, is the well-known activist investor Saba Capital Management, who owned $20.5 million. Morgan Stanley is the second-largest owner with $9.9 million. Many of the Morgan Stanley shares are likely held by financial advisors in managed accounts.

Rivernorth Capital owned $5.5 million as of March 31, and would likely support an activist investor like Saba Capital if they ever made a move on NTG.

Source: Nasdaq: Stock Market, Data Updates, Reports & News

Here are some summary statistics on NTG:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)

Total Investment Exposure: $316.8 million.

Total Common Assets: $254.5 million.

Inception date: July 27, 2010.

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 7.40%.

Last Regular Quarterly Distribution = $0.77 (Annual= $3.08).

Baseline Expense Ratio: 1.67%.

Management Fee: 0.95% on all assets, including leverage.

Discount to NAV = -17.4%.

Portfolio Turnover Rate: 56%.

Effective Leverage: 19.6%.

Average Daily Volume (shares) = 11,464.

Average Dollar Volume = $477,000.

Source: CEFConnect, CEFdata, Yahoo Finance

The official NAV for NTG is updated daily and can be tracked under the ticker XNTGX on Yahoo Finance.

What Are The Risks to the Investment Thesis?

While I think NTG is an attractive investment here, there are some risks to consider:

Commodity Price Volatility: Profits of pipeline companies are affected by the volume of oil and gas flowing through them. So if there is a sharp decline in oil and gas prices, producers may cut back on drilling, which would reduce pipeline usage.

Bigger Shift Toward Renewable Energy: There has been a long-term global shift towards renewable energy sources like solar and wind. This could reduce demand for oil and gas longer term, which would decrease pipeline usage. But there are also counter trends like the increasing energy usage for AI applications which would counterbalance this risk.

Regulation and Legal Challenges: We live in a litigious world, and there could be future regulations to reduce greenhouse emissions which would affect pipeline construction or operation.

Pipeline Leaks and Spills: These can be costly to clean up, and could cause legal changes or protests from environmental groups.

Conclusion

NTG offers a good way to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of midstream energy investments. The fund offers a deep discount, and an activist investor, Saba Capital, is the largest shareholder. This provides a potential catalyst for upside if the discount narrows.

The fund has been paying a steady distribution of $0.77 a quarter and there have been high yields paid out by the underlying midstream stocks.

NTG is not very liquid, and the bid-asked spread is usually between five and ten cents. Smaller Limit orders should be used.

NTG has performed well this year, and energy prices can be volatile, so it may be prudent to gradually scale into NTG over a period of time rather than go "all in" with just one buy.

