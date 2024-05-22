Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a U.S. fashion retailer.

The company owns four well-known brands: Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Nuuly. These brands have been organically nurtured, each catering to a different public. By managing several brands, the company has grown over three decades and surpassed $5 billion in revenues. The company is managed by its founders and a group of long-tenured managers. It has no debt and a significant cash reserve.

One of the brand's long-term challenges has been the consistent operating margin loss. This has been caused by poor merchandising decisions, leading to promotional activity that is difficult to recoup later. In the last two years, the company has been on a campaign to recover margins, which has been successful, but I believe the potential for further margin increases is limited.

In terms of growth, Urban is investing heavily in two of its brands: Free People (especially its activewear line FP Movement), and Nuuly, an apparel box subscription service. I do not like the perspectives of these businesses.

Considering the expectations needed for the stock to generate a 10% earnings yield on an EV/NOPAT basis, I believe URBN stock is fairly valued. However, I do not consider these prices an opportunity and would wait for lower prices before investing in Urban.

Company intro

Urban Outfitters Inc. is an apparel and accessories retailing group with four brands: its namesake, Anthropologie, Free People, and Nuuly. The company has grown these brands organically since the 1970s (except for Nuuly) and has been public since the 1990s. Each brand caters to a different public and price range, but all focus on women. The company focuses on retailing rather than design.

Brand intro: Anthropologie is the company's leader, representing 42% of FY24 revenues. This brand targets educated young adult women with a relatively conservative aesthetic and average prices for the mass market.

Urban Outfitters, the company's namesake, used to be a leading brand, with 40% of sales in FY15. This brand is much younger, focusing on Gen Z women, and has a streetwear look and relatively affordable prices. The brand has been challenged for years, receding to about 18% of revenues in FY24.

Free People is one of the company's current champions, at about 21% of revenues. The brand has a style similar to Anthropologie, but is cheaper. In particular, Free People's activewear flag, called Free People Movement, is growing quickly and is the company's main source of investment.

Finally, Nuuly is a different concept, called subscription box or rental clothing. Customers pay a monthly fee to receive a box with six items every month. They can use the pieces and return them to receive new ones, or buy them to keep them. Nuuly is just starting, with 240 thousand subscribers and representing 5% of URBN's sales.

Owner managers: The company's CEO is its founder and largest shareholder, with 20% of shares. The company's Chief Creative Officer is the CEO's daughter. The company's CTO and CEO of Nuuly is the CEO's son. Many managers have been with the company for over 15 years. I generally like having large shareholders managing a company and seeing that other managers have long tenures.

No leverage: For apparel retailers, I always prefer companies that are not financially leveraged. Retailers already carry a lot of operational leverage. Luckily, Urban has no debt and close to $500 million in cash and investments as of 1Q25.

Margin challenges

One clear trend when looking at Urban's long-term development is that despite the company's revenue growth, its operating margins have almost consistently decreased. In fact, despite more than doubling revenues since 2010, the company's operating margin has been flat for the same period.

Data by YCharts

When we double-click on the reason for this, it is mostly explained by falling gross margins (from 42% to a recent low of 30% in 2022), whereas SG&A to revenues has been pretty consistent (from 23% to 26% of revenues).

Data by YCharts

When we review the company's past financials, we find that these margin decreases were caused by promotional activity, after merchandising or over-inventory failures. This is the case in 2011, 2014, 2017, and 2019. These promotional discounts were never fully recovered in subsequent years.

At the end of 2021, the company launched a campaign to recover 500 basis points of gross margins by the end of 2024. This has been, for the most part, achieved via higher initial markups.

I believe the potential for more price increases is limited in the future, and more on this in the valuation. In general, I believe it is negative that URBN has leaned so heavily into promotions in the past and that it can continue to do so (for example, with Urban Outfitters, as explained below). Promotions, especially when they are recurring, damage a brand's pricing power and hide problems with merchandising and marketing.

Urban's fight with ultra-fast fashion

In the last

, all the company's segments were performing and growing, except for Urban Outfitters. This segment's sales are falling in mid-double digits YoY, and it will need to incur more promotional sales to liquidate inventories in 2Q25.

I believe Urban is suffering from competition from cheaper retailers like Shein and Temu. Urban targets Gen Z customers with trendy streetwear apparel at low prices. This market segment is the most damaged by competition from the Chinese ultra-fast fashion retailers. Something similar has occurred with retailers targeting a similar demographic, like Tilly's (TLYS) and Zumiez (ZUMZ).

In the 4Q24 call, management commented that it is undergoing a strategic review of the brand, which could include revising its store fleet, assortment, and price strategy. A recovery of Urban will be challenging, but fortunately, the brand represents only 18% of sales as of FY24.

Growth segments are not ideal

As mentioned in the 1Q25 earnings released this week, all of URBN's segments are growing. However, two segments are growing faster than the rest: Free People Movement (25% YoY) and Nuuly (52% YoY).

These segments are also the ones receiving more capital from the company. FP Movement will open 25 stores in FY25 (from 38 in FY25), compared to 13 for FP alone and 14 for Anthropologie. Nuuly has been receiving investment in distribution, with a new center opened in 4Q24 that will triple the brand's capacity.

I do not believe these brands are promising. They compete in undesirable segments of the market.

The Free People Movement brand operates in the already crowded athleisure segment. Many retailers are copying Lululemon's success and offering some form of athleisure for women. This is the case for Levi's (LEVI), Kontoor (KTB), Gap (GPS), Abercrombie (ANF), and American Eagle (AEO), not to mention the native sportswear brands. The move to athleisure is working for all of them, but the fashion cycle and saturation risk are significant.

In the case of Nuuly, it is a model that has not worked well in specialized companies, such as Stitch Fix (SFIX) or Rent the Runway (RENT). The model is particularly damaging because it gives the idea of enormous growth during the early stages when many customers subscribe to try the products, leading to high CAPEX investments in distribution centers (like URBN is doing now). The problem is that churn in the model is high (many users try the service a few times a year and then drop), which means that without significant performance marketing expenses, eventually, customers stop growing and, at some point, start decreasing.

Valuation is fair but not an opportunity

To approach URBN's valuation, I prefer to use Charlie Munger's method of "invert, always invert." Specifically, what would be needed for the stock to provide an adequate earnings yield, considering its current price.

I believe that for a company of URBN's characteristics, a multiple of 10x, or conversely an earnings yield of 10%, is reasonable. On the positive side, we have a company that has been profitable and growing the top line for three decades, that has long-tenured management with skin in the game, that is financially unlevered, and of which three out of four brands are currently growing. On the negatives, we have a history of profit margin compression, which has led to stagnant profits for almost 15 years, limited upside in terms of product pricing to recover margin, competition from ultra-fast fashion retailers, and what I consider erroneous capital allocation decisions related to investment in FP Movement and Nuuly. If some readers believe a higher multiple (lower yield) is guaranteed because of the company's quality, then they can repeat the exercise with their own multiple.

URBN currently posts an EV of $3.37 billion. I use EV and not market cap because URBN has cash and investment reserves of $500 million and no debt. To obtain a 10% earnings yield from this EV, the company should generate $337 million in NOPAT. Using an effective tax rate of 25% would translate to an operating income of $450 million.

Data by YCharts

To obtain an operating income of $450 million from TTM revenues of $5.2 billion, the company should post operating margins of 8.7%. This level is above the current operating margin of 7.5% and implies a significant gross margin increase. I believe this is difficult to achieve, given that the company has already been increasing prices and reducing proportionality.

On the other hand, at the current 7.5% margins, the company should grow revenues to $6 billion to generate $450 million in operating income. This represents a growth of 15% over the current levels. Again, this is not impossible, considering the company is expanding stores in three out of four brands and that these brands have posted double-digit growth in 1Q25. However, it is an optimistic assumption, just like the margin expansion above.

Urban does not provide guidance on its FY25 results to compare the above assumptions with management's opinion. I use a very conservative approach to investing and, therefore, demand a high earnings yield, with significant certainty, before investing. In this case, I believe that to obtain a fair 10% yield, we have to make some optimistic (although not impossible) assumptions. For that reason, I consider Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock to be fairly valued but not an opportunity at these prices.