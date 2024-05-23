Akzo Nobel: Margin Improvements Will Lead To FCF Increase

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Akzo Nobel is focused on increasing its EBITDA margins and has seen success in the first quarter of the year.
  • The company's revenue decreased slightly, but margins improved significantly, leading to a sharp increase in operating income and net profit.
  • Akzo Nobel aims to meet its full-year outlook and increase adjusted EBITDA to 1.5-1.65B EUR, with the second and third quarters expected to be strong.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
AkzoNobel office building Amsterdam

Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) is one of the largest and best known paint producers and coatings manufacturers in the world. The company has been working on boosting its EBITDA margins and is actually doing a good

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.27K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I currently have no position, but I will write some (out of the money) put options on Akzo Nobel.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AKZOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKZOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AKZOY
--
AKZOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News