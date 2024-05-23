Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) is one of the largest and best known paint producers and coatings manufacturers in the world. The company has been working on boosting its EBITDA margins and is actually doing a good job in increasing them. This was again noticeable in the first quarter of the current financial year, and this bodes well for Akzo’s guidance to increase adjusted EBITDA to 1.5-1.65B EUR this year.

Akzo Nobel's primary listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where the company is trading with AKZA as its ticker symbol. As it clearly is the most liquid listing with an average daily volume of roughly 445,000 shares I'd strongly recommend to use the Amsterdam listing to trade in Akzo's shares. There also are options available. There are currently just under 171M shares outstanding, resulting in a market cap of almost exactly 11B EUR.

A good start of the year with a sharp EBITDA increase

While the company’s revenue decreased in the first quarter of the current financial year compared to the same period last year, the margins improved rather dramatically. As you can see below, the reported revenue decreased by approximately 1% (although the organic revenue increased by approximately 2%), but the COGS decreased by in excess of 7% to roughly 1.55B EUR.

This boosted the gross profit by in excess of 10% to 1.08B EUR, and although the SG&A expenses increased by just under 4%, the operating income jumped by almost 50% as the increase from 182M EUR to 261M EUR is pretty noticeable. At the same time, the net finance expenses decreased as well, leading to a two-thirds increase of the pre-tax profit and an increase of almost 90% of the net profit from continuing operations, which came in at 195M EUR. After deducting the 13M EUR in net profit attributable to non-controlling interests and the 1M EUR loss from discontinued operations, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Akzo Nobel was 181M EUR or 1.06 EUR per share. The company also provided the adjusted earnings per share which came in at 1.12 EUR per share.

As Akzo Nobel also has a pretty low capex requirement, the company is a real cash cow. While the reported operating cash flow in the first quarter was a negative 170M EUR, this was influenced by the 418M EUR investment in the working capital position. After adding that back to the equation and after deducting the approximately 22M EUR in lease payments, the adjusted operating cash flow generated in the first quarter was approximately 226M EUR.

The total capex was just 41M EUR, which means the underlying free cash flow was approximately 185M EUR and just over 170M EUR after taking the minority interests into account. That’s lower than the reported net income due to some temporary discrepancies as the low finance expenses reported in the income statement likely contained some non-recurring FX benefits as the total net interest payments are slightly higher. Meanwhile, not all interest payments are effectively paid out on a quarterly basis. As some of the bonds only make cash interest payments on a six-month basis. A portion of the discrepancy is just a "timing" issue.

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s net debt increased to 4.03B EUR mainly due to the changes in the working capital position (which will eventually be reversed) but with an anticipated adjusted EBITDA of 1.5-1.65B EUR for this year, the debt ratio will likely come in below 2.5 times EBITDA (and this includes lease liabilities and the lease amortization rhythm).

What can we expect later this year?

As the year got off to a strong start, it isn’t a surprise to see Akzo Nobel reiterate its full-year outlook. The company is aiming to report an adjusted EBITDA of 1.5-1.65B EUR. Considering the adjusted EBITDA was "just" 363M EUR in the first quarter of the year, it will need to generate an average of 379M EUR in adjusted EBITDA per quarter to meet the lower end of the guidance and just over 400M EUR per quarter to reach the mid-point of 1.575B EUR in adjusted EBITDA guidance for this year.

Considering the first quarter tends to be the weakest quarter of the year for Akzo Nobel, I think we can definitely start to look at the midpoint of the guidance. The second and third quarters tend to be the best for Akzo, and it will be interesting to see if the second quarter adjusted EBITDA lives up to the expectations and if that will lead to Akzo Nobel tightening its adjusted EBITDA guidance.

And just to provide context: Akzo Nobel reported an adjusted EBITDA of 1.43B EUR in FY 2023. This means the lower end of the 2024 guidance anticipates a 4% increase of the adjusted EBITDA, while the midpoint of the guidance indicates a 10% increase.

As there are no specific other expenses (other than perhaps a slightly higher interest expense), the vast majority of the EBITDA increase will flow right through to the bottom line. Applying a 35% average tax rate would indicate an additional 94M EUR in earnings and operating cash flow on an after-tax basis.

Readers are cautioned the first quarter was very capex-light and Akzo’s full-year capex guidance of 350M EUR has been reiterated. This represents a 25% increase compared to the FY 2023 capex and will be focusing on production growth.

Using an adjusted EBITDA of 1.575B EUR and knowing the total depreciation and amortization expenses will be around 365M EUR, we can expect an EBIT of 1.21B EUR. Assuming a 225M EUR net finance expense and a 28% tax rate would result in a net profit of around 710M EUR of which approximately 650M EUR would be attributable to the common shareholders of Akzo Nobel. This would represent an EPS of around 3.80 EUR per share.

Investment thesis

While that doesn’t make Akzo Nobel cheap at its current share price, I'm buying the company’s midterm growth plans. Akzo plans to increase its adjusted EBITDA margin to in excess of 16% (the margin was less than 14% in the first quarter of the year and just 13% in FY 2023 while it also aims to grow its volumes by a low single digit percentage). That should also boost the ROI to a very respectable 16%-19%. Meanwhile, the normalized tax rate should decrease to around 28% (starting from this year).

If I would apply a 3% annual revenue growth rate and a 15.5% adjusted EBITDA margin on a four-year time frame using the 2023 results as baseline, the adjusted EBITDA should reach a run rate of close to 1.9B EUR by the end of 2027. That should be sufficient to boost the earnings to in excess of 5 EUR per share and likely even closer to 5.5-5.75 EUR per share as I expect Akzo Nobel to restart a share buyback program after reaching its desired leverage ratio of 2 times EBITDA.

Meanwhile, I expect the company to increase its dividends again. The policy is to pay a "stable to rising" dividend, but shareholders haven’t seen a dividend increase yet for the past few years as the dividend remained unchanged at 1.98 EUR per share, for a dividend yield of around 3.1%, subject to the 15% standard dividend withholding tax rate for The Netherlands.

