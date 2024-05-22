ILCG: Growth ETF Lagging Competitors

Fred Piard
Summary

  • iShares Morningstar Growth ETF holds over 300 stocks with historical and forecasted growth characteristics.
  • Like many growth funds, the ILCG ETF is overweight in technology and in a few mega-cap companies.
  • ILCG has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2004 and shows attractive quality metrics.
  • However, its performance has been underwhelming relative to several growth ETFs over the last 14 years.
ILCG strategy

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) started investing operations on 06/28/2004 and tracks the Morningstar U.S. Large-Mid Cap Broad Growth Index. It has 392 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.54%, and a cheap expense ratio of 0.04%.

Fred Piard
15.51K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

