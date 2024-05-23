PVAL: Leveraging Sector Performance With A Large Cap Value ETF

bo feng/iStock via Getty Images

It’s refreshing when someone tells you the truth, isn’t it? That’s what I immediately liked about the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) from Putnam Investments. This Franklin Templeton company’s ETP (exchange-traded product) tells you outright that it doesn’t reveal its secrets. Not only that, it doesn’t even publish daily holdings' data. In fact, it’ll transmit very little data to the platform it's trading on (the trader), which is why your transaction costs might be materially higher than the ETF’s expense ratio of a modest 0.56%. The reason Putnam gives for keeping its strategy a secret is best described in its own words:

By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance.

Thesis: My rating for PVAL is a Buy at this time due to the admirably resilient performance of specific sectors such as financials and industrials over the past year, and my expectation that these and a few other sectors should continue to perform well for the foreseeable future.

About PVAL

Not everything is opaque with this fund, of course. It holds 44 securities with a turnover of 37% as of the end of the last fiscal year, which ends in August. Holdings are published every quarter, so we have March 2024 data to work with. Daily tracking is only possible with something called a Tracking Basket, which isn’t the real portfolio composition but does show you some of its holdings on a daily basis. This might not be ideal for investors who like to watch an ETF’s holdings closely to decide on exit points, but for most retail investors who care more about performance than underlying assets, this might be a good pick.

The distribution yield over the past twelve months is 1.5%, so this is more of a price appreciation play rather than an income one. In that same period, the fund shows a price return of +30%, so you’ll see a slightly lower current yield of less than 1.3%. That’s a little surprising when you see that the holdings aren’t concentrated on the technology sector like most high-performance funds over the past year’s tech-led market rally. Tech only comprises a little over 11% as of March 2024, so it’s clear that this sector isn’t in the driver’s seat for this fund.

Rather than go with the crowd and pile on the tech weighting, PVAL has financials, healthcare, and industrials as its top three sectors, with weightings going from 13.22% industrials to 17.32% financials. Of course, we’re nearly a month and a half away from the last quarterly holdings report, so things have likely changed. To see how this sort of composition has fared against standalone sector ETFs, let’s look at a price return graph.

You can see how the fund has managed to squeeze alpha from the financials sector (IYF) to offset the underperformance of both industrials (IYJ) and healthcare (IYH). One of the reasons this is happening is that market momentum is not purely tech-based at the moment. With interest rates still high and expected to remain this way for the foreseeable future, financial institutions with strong deposit bases and net interest income trends are likely to yield better results. Among PVAL’s top 10 holdings are Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). While the latter only posted a 1% YoY growth rate in NII and the former actually lost ground with a not-insignificant $400+ million drop in NII, the market didn’t punish their respective stocks. Instead, it pushed prices up by nearly 11% for BAC and more than 7% for C. That’s why we’re seeing positive momentum in the fund’s financials holdings.

Industrials also helped the fund’s returns over the past year, so with a combined concentration of a little more than 30% in both sectors, PVAL is well-positioned to take advantage of the ongoing momentum.

On the energy side of the equation, both Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP) have shown resilient stock momentum over the past year, with XOM up +8% and COP up an impressive 23% over the period.

Tech is still delivering, though, with Oracle Corp. (ORCL) up 21% and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) up nearly 35% over the past year.

Put these together in an ETF like PVAL and what you have is excellent momentum across the fund’s top holdings, which comprise a little under a third of AUM of $500+ million.

Should I Expect Strong Gains Moving Forward?

The high interest rate environment is certainly putting pressure on the credit markets, but an interesting story is unfolding. According to a March 2024 report from Bloomberg:

There’s been a noticeable bounce in transactions this quarter after a period of tightening credit and subdued lending that was brought on by 2023’s regional bank meltdown and concerns about new capital rules.

That’s good news for the financials sector, which is showing a lot more stability than it did during the regional banking crisis of a little more than a year ago. Despite the elevated interest rates and still-high inflation, market experts are positive on the sector. Banks are the primary beneficiaries in a high interest rate environment, and as long as the economy doesn’t spiral into a recession, they’re likely to remain relatively stable. That’s what we saw priced into stocks like BAC and C, which, despite less than optimal performance over the first quarter of 2024, continue to appreciate in value.

Things look stable for financials at the moment, but that’s also a risk element investors need to be keenly aware of. As we enter an even more geopolitically volatile second half of the year, investors with low-risk tolerance should probably stay away from some of the more risky direct equity plays. That’s where a low-concentration ETF like PVAL could come in handy because even though some of the macro risks persist, the even spread of funds across multiple sectors that are generally regarded as defensive, such as healthcare and industrials, will dampen some of the sector-specific risks to your overall portfolio.

For the foreseeable future, I would definitely recommend this fund. However, that comes with a list of risks that include the upcoming U.S. elections and the possible aftermath that could end up disrupting the economy and sending it into a recession, the U.S.’s high debt load, political instability expanding to conflict-free areas of Europe and the Middle East, and inflation, which are among the biggest risks right now.

That being said, the market’s present exuberance can’t be discounted, and even if the U.S. were to spiral into a recession that will inevitably have a global impact, one point investors should know is that recessions rarely last for long. According to Statista, the bulk of recessions over the past century have lasted for less than 18 months.

Should that happen, it would be far better to hold on to your portfolio and keep adding to it, rather than panic-sell and regret it later. The same goes for any investment you might already have in PVAL and similar large-cap value ETFs. You may want to consider a fund with a larger AUM, like (ILCV), which has a much lower expense ratio of 0.04% and an AUM of over $900 million, but looking at how these funds have performed over the past three years, PVAL’s fund managers look like they know what they’re doing. It’s possible that their ‘secret recipe’ is the cause of this outperformance, but we’ll never know. What we do know is that they’ve done a great job so far, which means their strategy works.

In closing, I’d like to suggest that investors also explore financials-focused mutual funds such as the Fidelity Select Financials Portfolio (FIDSX). While such funds haven’t been able to beat the market over any significant time frame, they’ll help boost the alpha that PVAL’s financials holdings are currently delivering - in a sense, using a pure-play sector ETF to boost returns on a core broad-sector fund that’s weighted significantly to financials. Even better, explore Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio No Load (FSPTX) as an additional holding alongside PVAL because even though returns on tech-focused funds are currently suboptimal, the AI narrative is likely far from coming to a close.

One clue to this would be a Mag 7 ETF like (MAGS), which is showing signs of strong momentum after the slew of tech earnings reports released at the end of last month.

As such, a core PVAL holding complemented by two sector-specific ETFs or mutual funds is likely to give you much better total returns for the foreseeable future. Beware a potential recession or some other form of global unrest, but again, don’t give in to fear and sell off at the first sign of trouble. Markets eventually recover, and the truth is that the worst-hit sectors in a recession - such as tech during the tech bubble or financials during the GFC - eventually bounce back even stronger, giving you ample opportunity to buy securities at steep discounts.

That’s also why it’s important to always keep dry powder ready when there are signs of major market corrections. The Dry Powder Principle states that you need at least three years of dry powder to weather most recessions. For example, if your annual expenses amount to $150,000, and you have an investment portfolio that more or less guarantees you a fixed income of $100,000 per annum, just multiply that $50,000 gap by three to get the dry powder figure of $150,000. With those funds at your disposal, I believe you can pick up securities at bargain-basement prices for extremely handsome returns when the market bounces back, as it inevitably does.