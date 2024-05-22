Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.95K Followers

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 22, 2024 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Black - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

All right. Good morning everyone. We are here for the ADP session Automatic Data Processing. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang, I follow the Payments and IT Services sector. And of course, super excited to have Maria Black, President and CEO of ADP with us. We'll do a fireside chat. I've gathered a lot of questions and we'll get through this in the next 30, 35 minutes. But Maria thank you for investing the time to be with us.

Maria Black

Thank you. My goodness, I guess, I need to speak into this, thank you. I'm happy to be back here one year later.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No, it's always a pleasure. And I know there is a lot of things to talk about. But just to start out, I know you've been CEO now for what 15 months or so? I'm trying to think timing-wise.

Maria Black

15 months 3 days 2 hours -- just kidding. Yes. right around 15 months.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So maybe let's start with that because you did a great job of sort of giving us your initial view last year when we had you. Have your priorities changed in any way Maria? are you -- have you seen any surprises in terms of what we talked about last year in terms of your goals?

Maria Black

Sure. So I was here last year I spoke quite a bit about our priorities. And I think, broadly speaking, ADP priorities as you would expect from a company is, as with the rich history we've had, we are celebrating our 75th anniversary this

Recommended For You

About ADP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADP

Trending Analysis

Trending News