Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 22, 2024 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Black - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

All right. Good morning everyone. We are here for the ADP session Automatic Data Processing. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang, I follow the Payments and IT Services sector. And of course, super excited to have Maria Black, President and CEO of ADP with us. We'll do a fireside chat. I've gathered a lot of questions and we'll get through this in the next 30, 35 minutes. But Maria thank you for investing the time to be with us.

Maria Black

Thank you. My goodness, I guess, I need to speak into this, thank you. I'm happy to be back here one year later.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No, it's always a pleasure. And I know there is a lot of things to talk about. But just to start out, I know you've been CEO now for what 15 months or so? I'm trying to think timing-wise.

Maria Black

15 months 3 days 2 hours -- just kidding. Yes. right around 15 months.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So maybe let's start with that because you did a great job of sort of giving us your initial view last year when we had you. Have your priorities changed in any way Maria? are you -- have you seen any surprises in terms of what we talked about last year in terms of your goals?

Maria Black

Sure. So I was here last year I spoke quite a bit about our priorities. And I think, broadly speaking, ADP priorities as you would expect from a company is, as with the rich history we've had, we are celebrating our 75th anniversary this year. Our priorities are largely consistent, as you'd expect from a durable company such as ours. And so our strategy as such is pretty consistent. And I really think about it in three parts in terms of my focus, the first of which is executing on our ability to continue to win market share in this space in HCM. And we are doing that. Really focused on our three strategic priorities, the first of which is having the best-in-class HCM technology.

The second is our unmatched service and expertise. The third is really benefiting our clients with our global scale. And so we remain laser-focused on these three strategic priorities with the intent, of course to continue to drive market share and wins in HCM. So that would be kind of the first focus point. The second one is really about our shareholders. It is about ensuring that we continue to deliver the results and the commitments we've made to our shareholders. And certainly, that is a priority for all of us.

And then I think most importantly for me, as I think, about my journey as CEO, I am the 7th CEO, I think part of my job is to ensure that I leave this place better than when I arrived. And so I'm focused on that as well. I'd like to think I have a few years to get that done. But certainly, some of the investments we are making, how we are thinking about the continued modernization of the business is really about making sure that I leave it for the eighth CEO and for the next 75 years and beyond if you will.

So I think more tactically speaking some of the focal points that we've been squarely I guess, focused on since last year. It is about our business model, it's about the focus that we have on new business bookings. It's the focus that we have on retaining our clients. We made a lot of investments into product driving tremendous results and retention, driving tremendous results in satisfaction. So we are very focused on that. And then I think the other is Generative AI. I'm sure we'll get to that today, but that from a tactical perspective is a big focus as well for us.

You asked at the end about surprises. I think probably the biggest surprise that I have maybe even from a personal perspective is really thinking about the strength that remains in the macro environment. So I think, a year ago, we all felt a little bit more perhaps alarmed or tempered in terms of expectations. And I'm sure we will talk about the macro today, but really from our standpoint we continue to see strength in the economy, we continue to see strength in HCM and in the labor market, and we are certainly excited to be in a position to take advantage of that strength.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Great. Let's just get out of the way and talk about the macro. You have got a great view on that, small and medium, large sized employers. You've got some international exposure as well. What do you see in terms of how healthy the employer and the employee world is?

Maria Black

It is healthy. The employee, employer world is healthy. We still see tremendous growth. So we do see pays per control growth, we see GDP growth. We see the strength in employment numbers, ours and others continue to speak to the strength that exists in the macro environment. And it is yielding an environment, we'll get to demand in a minute, but it's yielding an environment that's very favorable for HCM, as we sit squarely and the ability for companies to navigate the strength and we'll get back to that.

But as it relates to some of the things that we're watching, we are watching all of those. We're watching where ultimately, GDP will land. We're watching unemployment. If you think about we're kind of at this hovering at almost record unemployment, low levels and even the forecast coming up to 4%. So where will GDP land where will unemployment land. The big magical question that everybody asks any form you go to around the macro is what's going to happen with inflation and ultimately what that will yield right? So I think we are very optimistic still in all the strength that we see.

But certainly, just like everyone else we are kind of watching the macro factors to really understand the overall impact. I think the one other call out would be we are starting to see a little bit of signs of new business formations have slowed the last couple of months, albeit on a year-on-year perspective or year-to-date, they are still at heightened levels. So there are these little signs. And again, we pay close attention to these things. But I think all things being equal, what's most important for us in our HCM market is really the overall demand equation for us. And there are still secular tailwinds in our space as it relates to companies having to now being an employer in today's environment certainly not getting any easier.

The complexity continues to increase. And in the foreseeable future it looks like it is only going to get more difficult. And so I think, we have secular tailwind. We have the demand environment from a labor economy. Companies are still trying to ensure that they retain their associates, they stay engaged and all of those things. And from our standpoint that's a great spot for us to be in as the leader in HCM to take advantage of that market.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Sure. And that’s been a surprise, right? The new sales metrics have been really strong for ADP. You just talked about the demand environment. I think through all these years, I've followed ADP over 20 plus years. I always ask the question where are we in this pendulum of outsourcing versus do-it-yourself? So how would you describe where we are today on that from a demand perspective?

Maria Black

Yes. Similar to you, I've been in this industry for 28 years. And so I've watched this closely as companies really started that journey of truly outsourcing. And certainly, we are further on that curve than we ever have been. And I think on the heels of things such as the pandemic, I think the need to outsource became apparent as companies had a hard time navigating how to actually even process payroll or things beyond payroll during the pandemic and certainly from a skills perspective, payroll practitioners, HR practitioners they are further and fewer between than they used to be. And so I think in general, the secular tailwinds, if you will or the outsourcing tailwinds and have only increased the value proposition of outsourcing.

And so I think, we find ourselves in that. But if I were to unpack kind of the overall distribution and demand for our offerings, it really comes down to my mind a few things. One is having that best-in-class technology that gives you the anti-to-play. I think that is an imperative to competing in today's environment to get clients to see that value of how easy it is through tools and technology to outsource. I think you add to that the service offerings are kind of that second priority that we have is best-in-class unmatched expertise that we offer to our clients because payroll is complicated. And so that's also lending itself.

And then I think you marry both of those things having to the best-in-class technology and unmatched service and expertise with our distribution strength. And that's really the thing. That's how I started into ADP and certainly something I've watched over years. But if I think about one of our very biggest competitive advantages over all these decades, it is the strength of our distribution. If you marry that strength in ADP's seller model to best-in-class product and best-in-class service, you have a really winning formula.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. And I know you are going to underline and emphasize that from a leadership perspective. But thinking about what you just said I always get questions around competition and this balance of trade and just from an outsider's perspective, we've seen some of the more modern SaaS, if you want to call them the pace have struggled a little bit. So I'm curious -- has there been a shift in terms of who you're competing against, who you're winning against, losing against? What's the latest there?

Maria Black

Yes, fair. So you said the more modern SaaS, I would say, how about the more modern incumbent.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Well, I always come back and say ADP started SaaS, right with the whole ADP model. And so that was the SaaS. So forgive me for using that phrase.

Maria Black

The original cloud -- no, but all kidding aside, it's important nuance, right? So if I think about where we have spent the last decade we have been modernizing. I think we have an incredibly modern offering, whether it's the stack, it's the cloud, it's the UI, the UX. And so I think, what you are starting to see again married to taking as much friction out of the system as possible for our clients to do payroll. Payroll is a friction world, it's very complicated. The easier we make it, marry to this best-in-class technology we do have record NPS.

We have record NPS across most of our businesses, but most specifically, since you mentioned the SaaS others, we have best-in-class NPS in our mid-market. We have record retention in our mid-market. And so we have a winning product with winning service and record retention, which means our net donor position, if you look at it from that standpoint in terms of how many companies were entering into that our ADP clients into the switching is less than it used to be. And I believe that is a result of the work that we've done to modernize our platforms, but it doesn't just end there because all of that also yields a more favorable ability from the distribution because our sellers have tremendous pride in the products that we offer. They have the ability to get client referrals which is a big piece to the seller ecosystem as well.

It is easier on the channel ecosystem around them, so I think banks and CPAs. So the more modern it is and the less friction and these record satisfaction scores also lend themselves to very favorable seller position. So we are winning more and we are saving more in its most simplistic form, and from a balance of trade, which we look at all the time we are broadly more favorable than we used to be.

Tien-Tsin Huang

So let's talk about the modernization side then Maria. I know we talked about it last year. Where are you in that journey? You talked about mid-market. I know there's still -- you've done a lot. It's a heavy lift, but there's still more to do. So can you go through that?

Maria Black

So the modernization journey, I don't think it will end. I think we will always be modernizing. I think that is the strength that you get with ADP being 75 years old. We've modernized for decades. If you think about the [Adobe] (ph), whether it was the computers or servers or mainframes, now on to things like generative AI. And so we have all these transformation cycles and modernization cycles in our decades of experience, and I would say it will never end. But specifically, because you asked about the mid-market and products, what I would say is we have modernized the stock. We have modernized the UI/UX. It will not end there. And I think a lot of the work that we are doing now with things like generative AI, as we are putting it into our innovation cycles, into our products to make it easier for those practitioners, be it our clients or even our own service agents to engage in our products will only lend itself to more modernization and there's always work to do. And there's always ways to study where those points of friction are and solve for them.

And we believe that that is our that's our brand promise. So the way I think about it having a perfect payroll in my mind, that's what clients actually pay us for. Our goal isn't to charge for it separately. We have been modernizing to get payrolls as accurate and on time as possible over 75 years and we will continue to do that as things get more complex in HCM.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. No, that's great. Because look, I mean, we've seen it. It feels like with retention staying as high as it has -- that is a byproduct of some of the monetization work, including on the platform side which is great to hear. So staying with Gen AI, we've been asking all the executives and your peers around this technology, how much of it can be used to amplify growth versus improved productivity or lower cost? How do you see it on the spectrum?

Maria Black

Sure. You asked me this question I think actually last time you and I spoke and I think my answer was we are working on all of that. And then I'll get back to kind of where we think we might see impact sooner than other places. But the way we think about generative AI is really in three buckets. The first is inside our product motion. So I just mentioned that a bit. But that's really about putting generative AI into our products for our practitioners, for payroll practitioners, clients, HR practitioners, and we also think about it in terms of actually leveraging generative AI in our innovation cycle in the ability to increase the velocity of our product innovation journey.

So certainly inside our products. It is a big piece for us. The second piece is really about digital transformation. It's about modernization, as we just spoke about. It's about getting our service agents as productive as possible, leveraging these new ways and new tools to do that. That's a journey, again we've been on for decades. Generative AI affords an ability for us to do that at a faster clip than perhaps before in our ability to analyze all the data we have in terms of why clients may be calling and how do we solve for that, as well as just really giving the tools to our associates to be more productive. And we've seen early signs of that. I think I've spoken about before.

We have tools again across our down market and our mid-market in terms of call summarization. I think a lot of companies are probably speaking to this. And it probably doesn't sound that exciting, we're saving one minute of every single call that we have coming into those businesses. But when you have literally tens of millions of contacts coming in every year, one minute becomes impactful. Now again these are early signs, and we are talking about faster than other digital transformation but certainly these aren't broad holistic role-type changes. But do we see that someday Generative AI can blend knowledge across domain expertise? Perhaps, right?

And so what am I referring to there, I think about some of that is a payroll practitioner is distinct from a benefits practitioner, that is distinct from a tax practitioner does this someday afford the ability to have less friction and less perhaps calls transferred around or perhaps more knowledge to be able to help an agent become broader than their own domain. And I think all those things -- by the way, those aren't new things. Those are things we've looked at for years, but generative AI will enable that knowledge potentially differently in that sharing across disciplines and domains. So that's kind of the service side.

And then the last side is the seller go to motion. I love this one. I get really passionate about it because a lot of the work that we are doing with generative AI and sales is work that I used to do when I was a seller. We are in sales leadership, which is really about things like pre-call planning, it's about trying to understand the propensity to buy motion. So what's the right product at the right time for the right prospects and getting smarter about that. That is huge for us, especially as 50% of our bookings comes from that share of wallet and that upselling beyond payroll so being that much more laser-focused on what it is that we are talking to our prospects about is huge.

And then there is the coaching and the ability used to be done in person where you had a sales leader sitting next to a producer and a seller telling them what to say and how to do things. And if generative AI can serve some of that role, that's a huge uplift to sales productivity and the ability to get to those average sales productivities that perhaps you used to see in the second year and third year, could you see them at 1.5 years and 2 years, and those are meaningful changes for us. So back to this, where will we see it first?

I think we are seeing very small signs of a minute here and less calls and less need for certain role types but in terms of the big stuff, I think it is still a ways out. But it is all the prudent investments that we need to make, not that dissimilar than the investments we've made for decades into various pieces of modernization.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Now at scale, it should be very impactful. Like you said, small rates of change on a big base should be very impactful. So let's maybe spend a second on data. ADP has so much data.

Maria Black

We do. It is our middle name.

Tien-Tsin Huang

75 years and worth of it, right? So as you're thinking around monetizing that data, building products around data change that at all?

Maria Black

It has. So data, it is our middle name. And certainly from an ADP perspective, it is always been a big piece of our overall business and our overall value proposition. When I think about data, I think about it really in two buckets. I think about the data that's inside of our house and what we can do with that data to bring value to the very clients that we serve. And a great example of that is the work we've done with ADP DataCloud and the ability to do benchmarking and reporting in real time. So this is taking our clients' data and serving it up to them in a useful way. I do believe generative AI will be a game changer on that. If you think about data is not a new concept within HCM. I think for the last decade, every practitioner in HR has been trying to figure out how do you make the data actually meaningful and impactful and useful and predictive and ability to actually drive impact and behavior.

And I think our data that we have for our clients and how we are serving up that data to them today brings that value and there's more that we can do there. I think the second way that I think about data is we have this data inside of our house representing 41 million wage earners across 1 million clients, 25 million in the US, that obviously we leverage to do the national employment report on the ADPR side, our eye side.

But how do we take that data from a business perspective and marry it to others data to solve useful things in call it the world of work. A great example of that is the work that we've done in employment verification, which was a process that was littered with friction. It was a process that was littered with paperwork and lots of noise and complexity. And with the partnerships that we have in our employment verification business, we marry our data with someone else's data and a process, and it's a win for all.

The most important part is it's a win for the end user, which in this example, would be a client's employee as they're trying to navigate whatever their need is, their use cases for employment verification. And obviously we win and our partner wins, and that's what I really like about when I think about data going forward. And we have lots of other use cases that I think I've shared some of them in the past and many on the docket in terms of how do we take the data we have and make it usable, whether it's to consumers, to businesses to drive meaningful friction and impact into the world of work.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Good. No, thanks for going through that. I mean it's important, right? Like you said, it is your middle name. I always like that when you reference it. I think it's underappreciated probably by us as well. So let us get back to the base business. There's something I want to ask. I don't think we talked about it last year, but it's becoming more important, I think for investors, the international side and international HCM. I know the bookings have been strong there for ADP, but we want to spend more time on it. What is your right to win in international payroll, international HCM? What's your sweet spot? What could you do more of?

Maria Black

Sure. I have a lot of passion around our international business in my journey to becoming CEO, I had the privilege of actually running ADP in the UK. And it opened my eyes and I'm international by birth. Actually, I was born in Sweden, and so it wasn't new to me that different countries operate in different ways. But I have to tell you seeing it through the HCM lens when I ran ADP in the UK, really opened my aperture just to the complexity of international payroll and it is complex. A lot of the things that we take for granted, I think in the US such as the Fair Labor Standards Act are all federal based, but each country has things that are federal based in said country.

And that complexity, by the way, the UK, is light compared to the complexities of a France or Germany in terms of what it means to actually do business in international and our right to play is that we are five decades in, we've been building our international business for decades. And it's not an easy build, partly because of the complexity in each one of these countries, you have to figure out things such as what are the federal laws, so to speak. Moreover, where should the data be housed, who is the tax agency, how do you get to them? In some places, it is very modern and electronic and other places, it's incredibly not modern and archaic.

We do payroll across 140 countries. And to break that down a bit for you in terms of the overall kind of makeup of our international business, it's about half. About half of our international business is what we call our best-of-breed business, and that's kind of the in-country offerings that we have, where we have ADP on the ground kind of in our best-of-breed offerings, obviously all of the big countries, things of that nature.

And then there is the other side of the business, the other half of our international business, which is our MNC multinational corporation business, which is really the offering that we have called GlobalView and the Celergo offering, which does extend that reach into those 140 clients. I think over time, we have built an incredible business, both on the best-of-breed side as well as on the ecosystem of partners that we have to serve all of these clients across our international space, but there is tremendous complexity there, and there's tremendous growth.

I have to tell you a lot. So you mentioned the others earlier lots of companies talking about heading to international and you asked about right of play. And again, I go back to kind of what I started with, which is our right of play is we've been doing this for decades, and it's highly, highly complex, and I think we are far ahead. We've also made some very significant strategic decisions whether it is around partnerships or it is around some of the roll ups that we've done for various countries over time, as they become kind of tuck-ins into our overall offering. Most recently actually we did the tuck-in in Sweden.

We are also extending our reach every year, somewhere around three, five countries that we're entering into. And we are doing that as a direct result of the demand of our highly complicated broad global clients that have their challenges to software, whether they are moving supply chains or they are moving for talent purposes we are there to support them, and we do that across 140 countries today.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. Thanks for going through it. That's why a lot of players are talking about building out the international capability. I know there is a lot of aggregators there. It sounds very complex. And when you look at ADP, you will [indiscernible] already at scale. So just a quick follow-up on that. It sounds like it will be a combo of organic and inorganic growth for you on the international side?

Maria Black

It has been a combination of organic and inorganic. What I would suggest, though is the inorganic that we've done, the tuck-ins of these various partners and countries, they're small in the overall picture of ADP, but they are strategically imperative. And so we will continue on that journey.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Very clear. Good. Let's do PEO. I know that that is always of interest for investors. We've been calling it uneven across the peer group. I know you are the biggest player no question. We've been wondering with growth coming a little bit below a lot of the industry targets -- is it a cyclical issue? Is it a structural issue? Is it as simple as it is a little bit of an unwind coming off of the pandemic boom? How would you describe it? What have you learned from it?

Maria Black

I've learned a lot. And that's coming from someone who's been a close student of this business for many years. I believe it is cyclical, not structural. When I think about the cyclical, I don't know, maybe it's like the Cicada season, it comes every seven years or so, this is a different cycle. I've seen many cycles within the PEO over the decades that I've studied it. You always have the insurance markets, unemployment cycles. They all have an impact on the PEO. This one felt a little bit different. I would say last year was more of an insurance cycle. Currently, specifically the PEO, all of us are being impacted by the tempering of hiring in the cohorts that it is that we serve. That's certainly what's happening to us in this fiscal year.

What I’d offer though is it is cyclical as it relates to kind of the strangeness that is being still at some level felt through each of us and as we all absorb it. But I would say two things. One is to remind you and everybody as I always like to do that all PEOs are certainly not created equal, but all PEOs we all operate slightly differently both in our models our target markets, our target client size, industry how we actually structure our offerings in terms of health benefits and workers' compensation.

And so as it relates to ours -- the outcome of, call it the Cicada season is that we remain laser-focused on the demand environment and driving new business bookings. And so the first thing you have to answer, in fact is a structural or cyclical, which is kind of the second piece I wanted to talk about which is that the value proposition of the PEO is stronger than it's ever been and what you'd have to believe to believe that, which is that the target market for us which is relatively low workers' compensation risk or call it white to light blue collar type of clients kind of in that mid-ish market space will continue to thrive in the world of business, and my belief is that they will.

And you have to believe that it isn't getting any easier to do business, if you're, call it a 45 employee company in that mid-market is it getting easier or harder to be an employer and the answer is it is getting harder. In addition to that, the answer to do you need to offer if you are a 45 employee company just again, to use that example, do you need to offer health benefits in order to attract talent. I think, my answer would be yes. And so I think about all of that, which is the secret to the value proposition of the PEO and it's stronger than it's ever been.

And so for us, it is really about waiting through this Cicada season and controlling the things that we can control which is the ability for us to execute on new business bookings, and we're well positioned there. One of the, again, things that sets us aside as a PEO as we're 1 of the very few PEOs that has the access to our ADP base. And as you know, 50% of our PEO clients roughly come from the existing ADP base. And again, if we are able to leverage technology to ensure we're getting the right client talking to us about the PEO at the right time, our goal would be to continue to convert, as many as we possibly can because we believe the value proposition is more sound than it's ever been.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No, I'm glad you said that the way you did because I've always thought PEO sounds so compelling. The value proposition is easy, whether it is on the insurance side or just handing over the keys and letting total stores do everything. Do you think that there's a need for the industry to drive more education and awareness, because it is complex and there is a trust factor there as well. Is that part of maybe how we can get or you can get PEO to get into another gear on growth? Is it as simple as that? Or am I being too simplistic?

Maria Black

If I were to reflect -- so we entered the PEO, ADP did in 1997. If I were to reflect on the education that we've done us industry, the other PEOs since 1997. I think we are very far along as it relates to where we were. But to answer your question, we can always do more education. And a lot of what we have again in the distribution strength of our sellers, if you just look at how many sellers across the broad ADP distribution model out there every day, having that conversation with existing ADP clients on what is total source, what is a PEO. That work is still being done and needs to continue to be done. So there is always room for further education, but we've come a long way as it relates to the overall knowledge on what is the PEO from where we were, but undoubtedly, there is always more to do.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Fair. We're almost out of time. I had at least three more questions, but I'll let you choose two, because I want to ask about Wisely for an update, because I think I always ask you about Wisely and the App and the potential around banking some of the employee base. But I did want to also give you a chance to just talk about what products and solutions you're most excited about. So if we have time to do both, that's great. But I'll let you choose.

Maria Black

So I am excited about Wisely. So I'll give a two minute highlight, excitement about Wisely, which is when I think about --.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes, maybe for those that are less aware.

Maria Black

Yes. So Wisely is our offering that we have from a financial wellness, as well as PayCard and call it a different way to effectuate the actual pay statement, if you will. We're very excited about Wisely, the offer that it brings. It brings wellness into the world, which I'm excited about. I think that's a place should sit. Moreover, when I think about the penetration today of these products, they are far from where we could bring them. So I mentioned earlier, we have 25 million wage earners on behalf of our clients in the US.

We've talked about $1.5 million on wisely. So we have a lot of room there, and I think about how pay will happen over the next decade back to leaving this organization for the eighth CEO one day, I would imagine that some of these things will look different. So I love that we have this offering. It kind of fits into thinking about what that next generation and how pay gets fluctuated. And so that's very exciting.

But I think in general, I am very excited. So we have 40 seconds left. I'm very excited about all of our innovations and whether it's Wisely or some of our next generation offerings, our next-generation payroll, the work that we are doing there in our mid-market, back to getting stronger, more modern and seeing impact in terms of win rates, very excited as we more broadly deploy next-generation payroll. Similarly, our next-generation HCM offering. We've spoken quite a bit about the last few calls, is gaining momentum, the value proposition. Now again when these impact ADP from kind of the overall financials perspective it will take some time, but certainly these are all products that I am incredibly excited about for ADP's future.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Terrific. We should stop there. Maria, thank you for being here. Thank you for the time and the update.

Maria Black

Thank you, thank you.