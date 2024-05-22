BING-JHEN HONG

Brief Review Of Nvidia's Q1 FY2025 Report

Heading into its Q1 FY2025 earnings print, Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was hovering at $950 per share - a stone's throw from its all-time highs, with sell-side consensus estimates for revenues and Normalized EPS of $24.59B [+242% y/y] and $5.58 [+411% y/y] calling for yet another blowout quarter.

SeekingAlpha

Given the positive read-through from increased CAPEX spending plans at cloud hyperscalers [Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL, GOOG) are projected to spend a combined $177B on CAPEX in 2024] and the sheer lack of true competition in AI GPU market, I expected Nvidia to surpass consensus estimates with relative ease, and this is precisely what they did with Q1 FY2025 revenue and normalized EPS coming in at $26.04B and $6.12, respectively. While NVDA stock is up ~5% in the immediate aftermath of these numbers, the quantum of the revenue beat is smaller than what we have seen in recent quarters.

Once again, Gen-AI-induced demand for its AI GPUs drove remarkable +427% y/y growth within Nvidia's Data Center business, which remains the primary driver of the explosive business growth Nvidia is delivering right now:

Nvidia Investor Relations

In Q1 FY2025, Nvidia's Data Center revenue jumped to $22.56B (+427% y/y, +23% q/q) [vs. est. of ~$22B] driven by higher shipments of Nvidia's Hopper GPU computing platform amid a gold rush for NVDA's AI GPUs. Interestingly, Networking revenue was down -5% q/q, and this is something to keep an eye on for future quarters.

Nvidia Investor Relations

Here's what Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, had to say in the Q1 FY25 release (emphasis added):

The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence. AI will bring significant productivity gains to nearly every industry and help companies be more cost- and energy-efficient, while expanding revenue opportunities. Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform. Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies, and enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive and healthcare customers, creating multiple multibillion-dollar vertical markets. We are poised for our next wave of growth. The Blackwell platform is in full production and forms the foundation for trillion-parameter-scale generative AI. Spectrum-X opens a brand-new market for us to bring large-scale AI to Ethernet-only data centers. And NVIDIA NIM is our new software offering that delivers enterprise-grade, optimized generative AI to run on CUDA everywhere — from the cloud to on-prem data centers and RTX AI PCs — through our expansive network of ecosystem partners.

With cloud hyperscalers building their own in-house AI chips and partnering with other players [like Advanced Micro (AMD)], I am not sure whether the worries around demand sustainability will ever go away, but Huang's remark about "strong and accelerating" demand for GenAI and Nvidia's Q2 revenue guidance of $28B tells me that the AI party music isn't stopping for Nvidia in the foreseeable future.

Nvidia Investor Relations

On the margin front, Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 78.9%, up 220 bps over Q4 FY2024 and up 1,210 bps over Q1 FY2025. With its vast first-mover advantage in AI, Nvidia's hardware + CUDA software ecosystem is commanding tremendous pricing power. Interestingly, the gross margin guide for Q2 calls for sequential contraction to 75.5%, with full-year gross margin guidance of mid-70% pointing to a low 70% gross margin in the back half of this year! With Blackwell GPUs, Nvidia plans to start generating SaaS revenues, but such a steep margin decline could be an indication of deteriorating pricing power. Yes, Nvidia's management could be sandbagging, but I guess time will tell if such a margin profile is sustainable in the long run.

As of Q1 FY2025, the combination of explosive top-line growth and margin expansion is driving a massive AI windfall, with Nvidia's quarterly operational cash flow jumping to +$15.3B in Q1 (up from $2.9B a year ago) [free cash flow: $14.94B]. Despite Nvidia returning $7.8B to shareholders via buybacks ($7.7B) and dividends ($98M) during Q1, the semiconductor giant's fortress-like balance sheet keeps getting stronger, with cash and short-term investments position rising to $31.4B, up from $26B last quarter.

In my previous report, I said the following:

While Nvidia's balance sheet is robust, I would personally like NVDA to raise some capital at current valuation to bolster its cash position and bring it in line with a level that resembles other $1.8T companies. The semiconductor industry is cyclical by nature, and I want Nvidia to have a massive cash hoard that can allow the company to keep growing through an industry downturn. Source: "Nvidia's Q4 Report Is A Blowout: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?"

Given the historical cyclicality associated with semis, I still think that raising capital at a $2.4T market capitalization is a far better idea for Nvidia than returning capital to shareholders via buybacks at ~20x forward P/S.

Nvidia Investor Relations

Along with its Q1 report, Nvidia announced a 10-for-1 stock split and a 150% increase in its quarterly cash dividend. While a ten-cent dividend isn't a game changer, the stock split could drive more volatility in NVDA shares due to greater accessibility for retail investors.

Let us now re-evaluate NVDA's long-term risk/reward to see if the stock is a buy, sell, or hold at ~$1000 per share (+5% in after-hours):

Nvidia's Fair Value And Expected Returns

With nearly all of its major customers developing in-house custom AI chips, doubts regarding the sustainability of Nvidia's explosive growth and ultra-high margins are warranted. That said, Nvidia is miles ahead of the competition and still the only obviously clear beneficiary of the breakthroughs in generative AI. In light of updated CAPEX spending guides for 2024 from cloud hyperscalers and other mega-cap tech giants, I am upgrading the revenue base in my NVDA valuation model to $120B (FY2025E) and maintaining above consensus top-line growth assumption of ~25% CAGR from 2024-2029.

Given the seismic jump in near-term sales growth, we will be building the model based on a forward revenue estimate and then discounting the fair value output from the model to get a current fair value estimate. Unlike crypto, I believe AI is the real deal, which is why I think a 20-30% CAGR growth for Nvidia (beyond 2024) is plausible (aggressive but certainly plausible). While Nvidia's incredible pricing power will be tested in upcoming quarters, I believe that steady-state free cash flow ("FCF") margins for NVDA could be as high as 40-50% if the looming shift to a high-margin software business is successful. All other assumptions are relatively straightforward. Please let me know if you have any questions via the comments section.

Here's my updated valuation model for Nvidia:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Applying a 15% discount to this 2025 fair value estimate, we get a fair value estimate of ~$628 per share for NVDA stock. With Nvidia stock trading at ~$1000 per share as of writing, I think NVDA's stock price is overvalued.

Assuming a base case exit multiple of 25x P/FCF, I see Nvidia rising to $1,589 per share by 2029. This price target translates to a 6-year expected CAGR return of ~8% from current levels.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Despite using generous assumptions for future growth and margins, NVDA's expected CAGR returns fall short of my investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, I am still not a buyer here. Now, if you're willing to accept lower returns for owning a high-quality company like Nvidia, be my guest and buy here. However, the market [S&P 500] has historically generated ~8-10% annual returns, so sticking to the broad market index may be a better idea for long-term investors.

Please note: Nvidia is clearly winning big in the era of Gen AI; however, this initial-stage demand growth jump could yet be temporary in nature. Yes, Nvidia is trading at just ~35-40x forward P/E, but margins could be peaking here (at least for the short term). With all of its major customers building AI chips in-house (potential risk to revenues and margins), I see a genuine lack of a margin of safety here.

Concluding Thoughts: Is NVDA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q2 Earnings?

Since its breakout Q2 FY2024 results, NVDA stock has gone up in parabolic fashion, and I have missed this astronomical run [coming close to getting on board at ~$450]; however, at $1000 per share, I see little to no margin of safety here because NVDA stock seems overvalued despite the use of generous assumptions for long-term margins and sales growth in our model.

Now, in the case of Nvidia, I have been a broken record for a while, but I have to say this again -

Nvidia Corporation is a great company with market-leading products and arguably the best CEO in the semiconductor industry. However, the price we're being asked to pay for Nvidia is too steep, in my opinion. In a zero-interest rate world, investors can afford to be valuation agnostic; however, we are no longer operating in such an environment, with the FED still pulling liquidity out of financial markets and a bank credit tightening cycle in effect after multiple bank failures. Despite running the risk of missing out on further gains in NVDA stock, I choose to remain on the sidelines here. FYI, I have been wrong about NVDA stock in the past, and I could be wrong again. While Nvidia is performing exceptionally right now, the current price tag leaves little to no margin of safety for a long-term investor.

While GenAI demand still appears to be insatiable, the quantum of revenue beat is getting smaller, and Q2 top-line guidance was in line with buy-side expectations. Furthermore, Nvidia's management guiding for a margin contraction for the back half of FY2025 is ample reason for investors to take a pause.

In my view, Nvidia Corporation remains the most obvious "picks and shovels" play in the AI gold rush; however, a lot of future success is already baked into Nvidia's current stock price, and the long-term risk/reward doesn't justify allocation of fresh capital right now. Due to unfavorable risk/reward and sheer lack of a margin of safety, I am going to stick to the sidelines on Nvidia Corporation stock.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Nvidia Corporation stock "Neutral/Hold" at $1,000 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.