LifeMD: Moving Towards Profitability

May 22, 2024 7:11 PM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Stock1 Comment
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LifeMD, Inc. shares have been volatile over the past year, pulling back 50% from recent highs, but still having tripled in the past 12 months.
  • GLP-1 drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy have helped turbocharge growth in LifeMD's weight management business.
  • The company is delivering impressive and consistent sales growth and is projected to be profitable by FY2025.
  • An updated analysis around LifeMD is presented in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Ozempic Insulin injection pen

CR

We last revisited LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in July 2023. The shares of this direct-to-patient telehealth platform have been volatile since then. Recently, they have pulled back some 50% from recent highs, but still have more than tripled over the past year. Where do

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.08K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LFMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LFMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LFMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News