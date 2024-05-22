CR

We last revisited LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in July 2023. The shares of this direct-to-patient telehealth platform have been volatile since then. Recently, they have pulled back some 50% from recent highs, but still have more than tripled over the past year. Where do the shares go from here? An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

This New York City headquartered small-cap healthcare concern has benefited from the explosive growth of GLP-1 drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy, as this has triggered a large boost in its weight management business and continues to build out its capabilities.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The company offers concentrates on several niches in the market with its telehealth services and membership plans.

Company Website

In addition, the company also owns nearly three quarters of the PDF document platform WorkSimpli, which offers monthly and annual subscriptions for its suite of software services.

Recent Results:

LifeMD posted its Q1 numbers on May 8th. The company delivered $0.01 a share of non-GAAP profit when the consensus was expecting a penny a share loss for the quarter. Revenues rose 33% on a year-over-year basis to just over $44 million, beating expectations by some $1.5 million.

Q1 Earnings Press Release via Seeking Alpha

As you can see above, revenue growth was entirely powered by the 53% year-over-year growth in LifeMD's telehealth services. LifeMD's GLP-1 weight management business added over 20,000 subscribers from the same period a year to end the quarter with just over 42,000 subscribers. The company is also seeing solid retention, with over 80% of patients starting GLP-1 treatment remaining a patient after 90 days. Overall, telehealth subscribers rose 31% over 1Q2023 to end the quarter with just over 235,000 members.

Management bumped FY2024 sales guidance up by $5 million from its previous projection and now expects at least $205 million in revenue in this fiscal year.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Reaction & Balance Sheet:

The company is universally loved by Wall Street at the moment. Since first quarter results hit the wires, five analyst firms, including BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald, have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $12 to $15 a share. Here is the take on Q1 numbers from H.C. Wainwright, who reiterated its buy rating and $12 price target on May 10th.

There has been no insider activity in the stock since late last summer, when several insiders picked up some additional equity in the company when the stock traded under three bucks a share. LifeMD ended the first quarter of this year with some $35 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against approximately $14 million in long-term debt, according to the company's 10-Q filed for the quarter. Cash holdings increased by $2 million during the first quarter, and the company had an operational cash flow of $5.2 million in Q1.

Conclusion:

LifeMD lost 70 cents a share in FY2023 on $152.5 million in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has losses being pared back to 27 cents a share in FY2024 as sales rise to $206 million. They project LifeMD will be four cents a share in the black in FY2025 on 25% sales growth.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Management has done a commendable job growing the business recently, especially its telehealth offerings. That said, the stock is obviously pricier than when we last looked at even with the stock's recent pullback, especially given the company will not be profitable in FY2025.

The covered call holdings I had in LFMD at the time of my last article have all expired in the money, and I do not have a position in the stock. However, given the solid revenue growth LifeMD, Inc. has consistently produced, if the recent pullback continues and the stock falls below $7 a share, I will likely initiate a new covered call position in the shares in a 'rinse, wash, and repeat' trade.