Prada: Stand Out Luxury Stock (Rating Upgrade)

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In a slowing luxury market, Prada stands out for its double-digit revenue growth and rising net margins.
  • It's little wonder then that it's trading at a premium compared to other luxury stocks, and there can be justification for an even higher premium.
  • If it maintains its current performance, the stock has good prospects for the rest of 2024 and its ability to grow in challenging times also makes it a long-term buy.

PRADA Store in Milano, Italy.

resulmuslu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since the last time I wrote about the luxury fashion stock Prada (OTCPK:PRDSF) (OTCPK:PRDSY) in November last year, its price is up by 35% and the total returns are even bigger at

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.27K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PRDSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRDSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRDSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRDSF
--
PRDSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News