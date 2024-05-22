JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The US Fed, in its March 2024 meeting decided to hold the interest rates at a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a rate it has maintained since July 2023. This has attracted my attention to some slow and steady utility stocks with great dividend yields. Dominion Energy’s yield is at 5.03% with an annual rate of $2.67 while NextEra Energy's 5-year dividend growth rate has risen 10.86% and sits at 2.79%. Of particular interest is Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) with a 5-year growth rate of 4.26% and a forward yield of 4.09%. In this article, I will explain why ETR is a hold owing to its expanding generation and distribution business portfolio, especially on clean energy (an eco-centric business model) and diversified commercial interests.

Earnings Overview

Entergy recorded a 2.56% (QoQ) revenue growth in its Q1 2024 earnings at $2.79 billion and indicated that it is on track to achieve a 6% to 8% revenue guidance later in the year. ETR is a generation and transmission utility that is also transitioning into a pure-play power generator with various nuclear plants. It generates about 24,000 MW of electricity serving industrial, residential, commercial, and government entities. However, ETR's main utility customers remain residential clients that have made it to increase revenues by 14.34% since the fiscal year 2021.

Entergy’s 10-K 2023

Entergy prides itself on an integrated energy network with customized plans that has seen it grow its client base, especially its residential customers. Despite its utility revenues declining 6.14% (QoQ) to $2.7 billion, ETR’s residential income increased 2.77% (QoQ) to $1.07 billion accounting for almost half the revenues in the segment. Total home energy sales surged by 7% (QoQ) to 7,758 GWh accounting for the highest increase in the quarter.

Entergy 10-Q 2024

Sectoral Growth

Entergy’s customers were adversely affected by Hurricane Ida in 2021 which destroyed power lines of more than 1 million homes. Entergy thereafter filed and received approvals for its recovery of storm costs with the formation of a $1 billion escrow reserve in states such as Louisiana. I believe the company has worked to recover these contracts and even raked in more than $1 billion from residential sales from its 5 key states in the 3 months to March 31, 2024.

Entergy Q1 2024

That said, ETR is also looking to strengthen its industrial sales, especially from manufacturing investments located in among other areas the Gulf Coast areas. The main industries in this location include “oil & gas mining, water transportation services, leisure and hospitality.” In its Q1 2024 earnings transcript, ETR confirmed that despite the 0.6% (QoQ) decline in industrial sales it was looking to benefit from the increase in revenue from more industrial customers by the end of FY 2024. From a capital investment standpoint, Entergy's board approved a $1.9 billion plan with states such as Louisiana planning for a $900 million facelift. In the 9 months to September 2023, ETR’s invested capital in transmission construction surged by $40.8 million.

In the state of Arkansas, the Senate passed a bill intended to control the data center and crypto mining industry. Assets such as Bitcoin have a market cap of more than a billion dollars with all crypto assets estimated to use up to 0.9% of the annual global energy consumption in mining. That translates to almost 240 billion kWh per year. The passage of the bill in Arkansas will increase the number of residents engaging in mining, especially in rural areas. I expect ETR to increase its electricity generation in this state seeing it is an essential factor of production for crypto.

In the state of Mississippi, Entergy indicated that it was set to power Amazon Web Services’ $10 billion capital investment by Amazon (AMZN). Amazon is a big investor in generative AI, including its recent $4 billion investment in Anthropic, an AI start-up in San Francisco, California. Data centers have become significant consumers of power due to their application of AI that have high power density. In Mississippi, Amazon is expected to not only buy significant power for its data centers but also advance infrastructural builds all over the state.

Additionally, with ETR’s expanded capital plan, I expect it to grow its investment in more affordable nuclear energy. Out of the 24,000 MW generated by the company, nuclear energy accounts for about 5,000 MW located in 4 sites across the south of the US. On a marginal cost basis, nuclear power has a lower production cost (when you factor in gas supply and emissions of carbon dioxide) as compared to coal and gas which are highly volatile.

Statista

We also have to consider that other energy sources including oil, coal, and gas benefit from subsidy programs in their production making them dependent on this factor to manage prices. In this regard, it is impressive to see that ETR is growing its nuclear utility framework while decreasing other unsustainable sources.

Entergy 2024 Q1 Entergy 2021

A comparison between Entergy's utility generation in 2021 and 2023 shows that the company has stabilized its renewables and nuclear sources. It has increased its combustion turbine (CT) and combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) by 5% over the 2 years. Steam generation for electricity production is gaining traction at ETR showing the company is focused on reducing the amount of waste heat by using the combined gas system that does not need to use natural gas.

While sharing the outlook for 2024, Drew Marsh, ETR’s CEO stated,

Regarding Entergy’s customers’ desire to achieve their own carbon reduction goals, Marsh added that the company is “focused on capturing that tremendous growth opportunity for the benefit of all our customers. We’re meeting our customers’ growing reliability and resilience needs, all while balancing bill affordability for our customers. Together, we’re writing a growth story for the Entergy of tomorrow. To meet our customers' expectations, Entergy has built its capital plan across generation, transmission, and distribution investments. Entergy is focused on initiatives to improve outcomes for all stakeholders, including the completion of major rate filings and decisions, operational investments, and continued progress on several key customer solutions like green tariffs, renewable energy, and other carbon-free energy projects.”

I believe that ETR is on course to achieving a net-zero carbon emission status by 2050 by reducing its reliance on sources such as coal (down 2% since 2021). Towards Q2 2024, ETR contracted Umbriel Solar in Texas which is expected to power over 30,000 homes using 150 MWac/ 202 MWde of electricity. Currently, ETR’s renewable sources only account for 2% of the company’s energy sources. With this new contract, ETR is expected to increase its renewable supplies as well as embrace long-term eco-centric power agreements into 2025. It is also on record that in 2023, solar energy accounted for more than half of the power added to the US national grid. This is the spill-over effect of the Inflation Reduction Act intended to advance a “clean energy economy” since its passing in 2022.

Valuation

Entergy’s trailing PE ratio is X11.34 against the industry average of 18.68 leaving a difference of -39.26%. My take is that ETR should be trading at the industry average based on the fact that it is aligning its growth trajectory on improved financial/ infrastructural prospects. There are a couple of reasons why I believe ETR should be following the industry average ratio. Firstly, we have to also consider ETR’s progress in the infrastructural builds within its territories like Arkansas, Louisiana; Texas, etc., and the reliability of its energy systems that is gaining traction.

Another key aspect is that Entergy's annual dividend yield has already surpassed the 4-year industry average of 3.48%. ETR's 4-year average yield stands at 3.85%. Despite trading above $100, ETR's share price has risen above 13% (YoY) even as it stabilized its dividend growth.

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, ETR's annual return on equity is 15% compared to the industry average of 9.05% leaving off a difference of more than 70%. This further proves that ETR is leading in the diversified utility segment.

Risks to consider

The onset of the hurricane season, particularly in Louisiana, is expected to cause connectivity problems, especially for Entergy customers. As of Q1 2024, Entergy served 1,288,939 customers out of more than 2 million tracked in Louisiana with 300 experiencing outages. More ETR customers will face disconnections with the increase in the number of storm systems in the state and beyond.

Entergy’s debt stands at $28.40 billion against a cash balance of $1.3 billion. It cannot pay its debt using the current balance. At the moment, ETR appears to be growing its shareholders' returns using debt with its total debt-to-equity (MRQ) rate at 191.97%.

Takeaway

Utility company, Entergy’s determination to expand its infrastructural capacity in its areas of operations is a good chance to grow its capital investments into 2025. ETR has responded to the clients’ need for reliable energy to power growth opportunities by increasing clean energy systems. Further, ETR has benefited from regulations such as the IRA that have increased subsidies for green energy production. However, I have proposed a hold rating for the stock awaiting more information on how the company will deal with its debt issue.