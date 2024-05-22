Entergy Corporation: A Hold Despite Debt Burden

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • The US Fed maintains interest rates, prompting interest in utility stocks with high dividend yields.
  • Entergy Corporation shows promising growth in its generation and distribution business, particularly in clean energy.
  • Entergy's expansion plans, including investments in nuclear energy and renewable sources, position it for future growth.

Entergy sign at their headquarters in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The US Fed, in its March 2024 meeting decided to hold the interest rates at a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a rate it has maintained since July 2023. This has attracted my attention to some slow

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.85K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News