Looking for high yield income from a piece of the AI pie?

NVIDIA (NVDA) is considered a major player in the AI game, and has seen its price/share rise over 200% in the past year. However, NVDA has a paltry 0.02% dividend yield. What to do?

The YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) entered the scene in May 2023, in order to solve that problem. Believe it or not, it yields ~50%.

Investors who hopped on the NVDY bandwagon from the start have had a total return of over 103% in a little bit over a year. They recouped over 68% of their $19.91 cost, via NVDY's large monthly distributions:

Fund Profile:

The YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on NVDA. NVDY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields, while retaining capped participation in the price gains of NVDA.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the share price of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. (NVDY site)

This grid, from the NVDY prospectus, lays out the options strategies that NVDY's managers use.

Rather than buying the underlying stock outright, NVDY's managers buy call options on NVDA "at the money", i.e. the strike price is as close as possible to NVDA's current price/share. These call positions can vary from 1 to 6 months to until their expirations. This is the synthetic part of the trade.

They also sell put option contracts, also at the money, in order to help pay for the call options. As pointed out below, being short these put options exposes NVDY to price/share losses, if NVDA falls in price.

With the synthetic long position established, the managers sell NVDA call option whose strike prices are 0% to 15% higher than NVDA's price/share. The expiration time period is usually 1 month or less.

They also buy US T-Bills, with 6-month to 2-year maturities, using them as collateral, and to earn extra income. Nice Timing - the higher rates in 2023 helped NVDY earn more $ than they would have in previous years.

NVDY prospectus

Holdings:

Here's an example of NVDY's asset and liability profile.

As of 1/31/24, NVDY's holdings were comprised of 48% in 11/15/24 0.75% US Treasury Notes; 7% in NVDA 3/15/24 $605.00 Call options; ~4% in Money Market Funds; and ~49% in US 5.05% 6/13/24 T-Bills:

NVDY site

On the liability side, NVDY was short NVDA 2/2/24 $637.50 call options, worth $391K; and NVDA 3/15/24 $605.01 put options, worth $8.19M.

NVDY site

Earnings:

NVDA reported its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings, (period ending 4/30/24), after the bell on 5/22/24.

Growth continued to be robust, with Revenue up 18% sequentially, and a whopping 262% vs. fiscal Q1 2024, (period ending 4/30/24).

Net Income and EPS rose 21% sequentially, and ~628% year-over-year; while Operating Income rose 24% vs. fiscal Q4 '24, and 690% vs. Fiscal Q1 '24. Gross Margin was up 2.4 points vs. the most recent quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $31.4 billion, up from $15.3 billion a year ago, and $26.0 billion vs. a quarter ago.

NVDA site

Segments:

NVDA's biggest segment, Compute & Networking, which accounted for 87% of fiscal Q1 '25 revenue, had a 27% sequential jump in revenue, and a 408% increase vs. a year ago. Graphics revenue fell 20% vs. last quarter, but rose 23% vs. a year ago:

NVDA site

Platform Earnings:

Looking back several quarters, NVDA's biggest platform, Data Centers, has been on a big roll since Fiscal Q1 '24, when revenue rose 18%, and then proceeded to register large gains every quarter from then on. It's up nearly 5X since Q2 fiscal year 2023. Data Centers delivered 87% of NVDA's revenues in fiscal Q1 2025, (period ending 4/30/24).

In Q1 fiscal '25, Data centers revenue was a record $22.6 billion, up 23% from the previous quarter and up 427% from a year ago.

The Auto platform has also had large revenue growth over this same period, rising ~50%, albeit with a much lower $ level than Data centers. First-quarter Q1 fiscal '25 Automotive revenue was $329 million, up 17% from the previous quarter and up 11% from a year ago.

Gaming has had 30% revenue growth during this period, and accounted for 10% of revenues in Q1 fiscal 2025. First-quarter Q1 fiscal '25 Gaming revenue was $2.6 billion, down 8% from the previous quarter and up 18% from a year ago.

First-quarter Gaming revenue was $2.6 billion in fiscal Q1 '25, down 8% from the previous quarter and up 18% from a year ago.

Professional Visualization revenue has declined 14% since Q2 fiscal '23. First-quarter revenue was $427 million, down 8% from the previous quarter, but up 45% from a year ago.

NVDA site

Stock Split:

On its 5/22/24 earnings release,

"NVIDIA announced a ten-for-one forward stock split of NVIDIA’s issued common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. The split will be effected through an amendment to NVIDIA’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation, which will result in a proportionate increase in the number of shares of authorized common stock. Each record holder of common stock as of the close of market on Thursday, June 6, 2024, will receive nine additional shares of common stock, to be distributed after the close of market on Friday, June 7, 2024. Trading is expected to commence on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Monday, June 10, 2024."



(NVDA site)

Dividends:

NVDA also announced on its earnings release that it is increasing its quarterly cash dividend by 150% from $0.04 per share to $0.10 per share of common stock. The increased dividend is equivalent to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis and will be paid on Friday, June 28, 2024, to all shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

(NVDA site)



NVDY Performance:

In its ~1st 5 months of existence, NVDY had a 21.88% return on NAV, and a 21.71% market price return, vs. 2.14% for the S&P 500:

NVDY site

As noted in the fund profile above, covered calls limit upside price gains, in return for receiving option premiums.

As of 5/22/24, NVDY was up ~27% over the past year, vs. a 205% price gain for NVDA. That's a big difference, but, for income investors, who aren't interested in trading, NVDY's high yield of ~50% brings in strong income. Indeed, NVDY's total return increases to 77.61%, when you add in its dividends.

So far in 2024, NVDY is up 19.4%, whereas NVDA is up 91.73%, another big gap. However, add in NVDY's $8.58 in 2024 payouts, and that gives you a 56%-plus total return.

At its 5/22/24 $27.00 price, NVDY is ~14% below its 52-week high of over $31.00, and ~38% above its 52-week low of $19.62.

NVDA, is just 2.52% below its 52-week high of $974.00, and 219% above its 52-week low of $298.00.

Parting Thoughts:

With NVDA reporting robust earnings after the market close on 5/22/24, we expect it to have rallied through its 52-week high by the time this article is published. NVDY should also get a bit of a lift. We rate NVDY a speculative Buy. It's one of the better-performing ETFs in the YieldMax group so far in 2024.

