Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 8:32 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.95K Followers

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 22, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jimmy Sexton - Head of IR
Sridhar Ramaswamy - CEO
Mike Scarpelli - CFO
Christian Kleinerman - EVP of Product

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Kirk Materne - Evercore
Karl Keirstead - UBS
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Matt Hedberg - RBC
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Tyler Radke - Citi
Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Snowflake Earnings Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your moderator today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jimmy Sexton, Head of Investor Relations.

Jimmy Sexton

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us on Snowflake's Q1 fiscal 2025 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Sridhar Ramaswamy, our Chief Executive Officer; Mike Scarpelli, our Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our Executive Vice President of Product, who will participate in the Q&A session.

During today's call, we will review our financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2025 and discuss our guidance for the second quarter and full-year fiscal 2025. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements including statements related to our business operations and financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause them to differ from actual results. Information concerning these risks and uncertainties is available in our earnings press release, our most recent forms 10-K and 10-Q, and our other SEC reports. All our statements are made as of today based on information currently available to us. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Trending Analysis

Trending News