Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note:

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following a 40% rally on massive volume since the end of last week, stationary fuel cell system provider Bloom Energy literally took the bull by the horns in an effort to address its closest major debt maturity (emphasis added by author):

Bloom Energy Corporation (...) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of green convertible senior notes due 2029 (...). Bloom Energy also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase (...) up to an additional $37,500,000 principal amount of notes. (...) Bloom Energy intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repurchase a portion of its outstanding 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (...) in privately negotiated transactions concurrently with the pricing of the offering. (...) Holders of the existing 2025 convertible notes that are repurchased in the concurrent repurchases described above may purchase shares of Bloom Energy’s Class A common stock in the open market to unwind any hedge positions they may have with respect to the existing 2025 convertible notes. These activities may affect the trading price of Bloom Energy’s Class A common stock and, if conducted concurrently with this offering, may result in a higher initial conversion price for the notes Bloom Energy is offering.

The stock has been on fire after Bloom Energy was highlighted by Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Stephen Byrd as a potential AI data center buildout beneficiary in Barron's weekend edition.

However, the company's reality looks quite different. Two weeks ago, Bloom Energy reported disappointing Q1/2024 results, with revenues coming in below expectations and elevated cash burn:

Company Press Releases / Presentations

Revenues and non-GAAP gross margin were down year-over-year, mostly due to unfavorable unit economics:

Company Presentation

On the conference call, management attributed the issue to "reduced manufacturing absorptions" and particularly the fact that more than 50% of the company's revenue was derived from the company's largest shareholder, SK ecoplant in Korea:

Over the past several quarters, the projects in Korea are becoming more price sensitive, resulting in a lower average selling price. Through our work on reducing product costs, we have maintained attractive product margins averaging about 30% in Korea, but the mix in the first quarter negatively affected our average selling price.

On the flip side, service gross margins turned positive for the first time in recent years due to lower product replacement requirements and reduced penalty payments for underperforming systems.

Free cash flow was negative $168.7 million, even after factoring in more than $80 million in receivables during the quarter. The company ended Q1 with $516 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $867 million in debt.

Over the past fifteen months, the company has burned an eye-catching $625 million in cash.

Despite the slow start to 2024, management reiterated full-year expectations:

Company Presentation

However, as outlined in the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q, Bloom Energy continues to face a number of headwinds which aren't likely to go away anytime soon:

pricing pressures in South Korea after the country moved to a new, government-run bidding process for fuel cell purchases

an increasingly unfavorable regulatory environment for the company's core natural gas-powered Bloom Energy Server product

the U.S. investment tax credit for fuel cells running on non-zero carbon fuels is scheduled to expire at the end of this year

uncertainties regarding the broader availability of biogas

green hydrogen projects moving much slower than originally anticipated

All of these factors have lengthened the selling cycles for our electrolyzer product and power solutions, and we have experienced delays in our anticipated bookings. Our revenue, margins, and cash flow in any given year are largely dependent on bookings during the prior year. Historically, the majority of our bookings have occurred in the second half of the year, with a significant portion occurring in the fourth quarter. That trend did not continue to the same degree in 2023. If a substantial portion of our anticipated bookings continue to be delayed, our future revenue, margins and cash flow could be materially adversely impacted.

In addition, the company might experience revenue pressures following the cancellation of a large-scale deployment with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) in Oregon (emphasis added by author):

(...) in the fourth quarter of 2022, we entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) contract for the sale of electricity to a customer for three greenfield sites that were at various stages of development (the “Project”). The first site was expected to be operational with power by the third quarter of 2024. We sold 73 megawatts of the Energy Servers to a Distributor with the expectation that the Distributor would support installation on the Project and install the Energy Servers at the three Project sites. For site specific reasons, in the first quarter of 2024, the end customer decided not to deploy the Energy Servers at the originally selected sites and is looking at alternative sites for deployment. In the interim, the end customer has commenced payments under the PPA and has agreed to continue such payments for the earlier of the full term of the PPA or deployment of the Energy Servers. We will continue to assist the Distributor to deploy the Energy Servers at the alternative installation sites selected by the end customer. Notwithstanding this, depending on the length of the installation delay, the Distributor may decide to reduce future orders or cancel existing orders until the Energy Servers are deployed, and either action could materially and adversely affect our product revenue and the timing of the associated cash flows in 2024.

Please note that the company actually sold the Energy Servers to its preferred distributor and largest shareholder, SK ecoplant, which is now sitting on an estimated $250 million worth of Energy Server inventory.

At least, Amazon Web Services has agreed to honor the terms of the original power purchase agreement with Bloom Energy and commenced monthly payments in April.

On the conference call, management almost exclusively focused on the AI data center opportunity but also warned of longer sales cycles for these sites:

In the earnings call last quarter, I talked about our healthy commercial pipeline for datacenter power. I also talked about our opportunities falling in two categories: power needs arising from expansion of existing data centers and power for Greenfield data centers that are being built for future needs, primarily AI. From a deal flow perspective, the existing data centers can often be contracted and deployed relatively quickly as the supporting infrastructure is in place and generally has minor permitting and permission hurdles. Contrast that, the Greenfield data center opportunities with much bigger stamp sizes, permitting requirements, tenant and finance securement, grid interconnection queues, all leading to longer sales cycles, but much higher revenue potential. (...) On the larger stamp, green field data center deals, we still expect conversion of some of these opportunities in the second half of the year. The sales pipeline is robust and growing. Bloom's opportunities from the AI revolution extend beyond the data centers. We can rapidly provide power to the AI supply chain, which has surging and growing energy needs.

However, looking at consensus estimates for next year, the company will require plenty of large-scale deployments to come even close to current expectations for almost 30% year-over-year revenue growth and earnings per share to increase by more than 300%:

Yahoo Finance

Given the above-discussed business headwinds in combination with longer sales cycles for new AI data center sites, I consider current 2025 expectations overly optimistic, particularly in light of management's long-standing pattern of overpromising and underdelivering.

Following the company's dismal Q1/2024 results, I wouldn't even be surprised to see Bloom Energy missing out on rather muted expectations for this year.

While I do not consider generative AI a hype, it will take more time for the technology to translate into material growth for Bloom Energy due to elongated sales cycles and potential regulatory issues with regards to the deployment of greenfield sites.

Bottom Line

Kudos to management for acting decisively and addressing the 2025 convertible notes well ahead of maturity following the massive rally so far this week.

With NVIDIA's (NVDA) strong results and outlook likely to provide some support to Bloom Energy's stock price on Thursday, losses related to the convertible notes offering might end up being rather moderate.

However, with the business facing a plethora of headwinds, I do not anticipate Bloom Energy living up to current consensus expectations and would expect forward estimates to come down quite meaningfully over the balance of the year.

Consequently, I am downgrading the company's stock from "Hold" to "Sell" and would advise investors to consider taking profits following the recent rally.