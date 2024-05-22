SIXH: Low Volatility Active Buy-Write ETF

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.46K Followers

Summary

  • ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF is an actively managed ETF that aims to provide capital appreciation with reduced broad equity market risk.
  • The fund has an active construction approach, focusing on high-quality stocks with momentum, and currently has an overweight position in the technology sector.
  • SIXH has outperformed during market downturns but lags during cyclical bull markets, making it an attractive option for risk-off investors.
  • The fund is different from traditional buy-write ETFs or CEFs because it does not pay out a high dividend yield, and its overwrite strategy is dynamic.
  • SIXH has a very broad mandate in terms of its construction, and has the ability to buy inverse ETFs in order to reduce risk if it deems necessary.

Overhead view of five workstations

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) is an equity exchange-traded fund. As per its literature:

SIXH seeks to provide capital appreciation. To achieve this objective, the fund pairs a portfolio of equity securities

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.46K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SIXH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIXH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SIXH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIXH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News