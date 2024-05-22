Global Oil Market: We Are Potentially Weeks Away From Moment Of Truth

Jeremy Poland

Investment thesis

Some years ago, a divergence occurred between OPEC on one hand and the EIA & IEA concerning their longer-term outlook on global oil (CL1:COM) demand. The IEA embraced the peak oil demand theory, and now its short-term energy outlook follows its overall thesis. The EIA seems to second their view. For this year and next, both are forecasting global oil demand growth that is almost half as robust compared with OPEC's demand forecast. OPEC's position on this issue is that demand growth remains robust and that an overly dovish position on future oil demand growth can exacerbate what could already turn out to be a tight market that may be upon us within weeks. The investment implications of either scenario go far beyond oil sector investments.

Global oil supply growth may be hindered by shale stagnation, as well as many years of poor global exploration results. OPEC spare capacity is a wild card.

Before we explore the increasingly contentious issue of global oil demand growth, I want to briefly touch on what I perceive to be the main factors to watch in terms of global crude oil supply growth.

EIA forecasts a robust pace of US crude oil supply growth, even though its data suggests production has stagnated so far this year

EIA

The EIA sees US crude oil production rising from 12.9 mb/d in 2023, to an average of 13.7 mb/d in 2025. As the chart above shows, it expects North America, in other words, US shale and Canadian oil sands to provide the bulk of crude oil production growth in 2025, as has been the case more or less since 2007 when the US shale boom started. This forecast seems at odds with the EIA's preliminary weekly production data that shows US crude oil production stagnant at around 13.1 mb/d for a few months now.

For its 2025 prediction to come true, we would have to see production reaching as high as 14 mb/d at some point next year. Alternatively, production would have to rise to 13.7 mb/d by the end of this year and then stay at those levels in 2025. Neither outcome seems plausible, for there is no factor aside from perhaps a price spike in oil markets that would stimulate a dramatic increase in drilling. Based on the Baker Hughes data on US drilling rigs, the rig count is down by about 16% from a year earlier, meaning that shale producers do not find the current oil & gas price environment very enticing. The EIA also forecasts more or less steady oil prices for the foreseeable future. I find its assumption of continued US oil production growth to be puzzling, to say the least.

OPEC spare capacity is taken for granted

It is often argued that an oil price spike is unlikely to occur unless OPEC wills it because members can always tap their spare production capacity, which is assumed to be there and available on short notice.

EIA

The EIA assumes that OPEC currently has about 4 mb/d in spare production capacity, with the Saudis sitting on most of it. I believe that several Saudi fields that started producing more than half a century ago are in decline, including the giant Ghawar Field, the largest oil field in the world by far. Kuwait may have some of the same issues and in the case of both, the current lower production quotas may be a welcome reprieve for many OPEC members from having to keep up production near their maximum claimed capacity.

Global conventional reserve discoveries are only replacing about a fifth of yearly production

Last year, 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent were discovered worldwide in conventional reserves in 2023. 60% of it was oil, meaning about 3 billion barrels. Even if we are to assume that initial estimates are very conservative and those discoveries contain twice as much recoverable oil than initially assumed, it still amounts to only about one-fifth of total yearly global crude oil production. A gap between discoveries and production emerged at the turn of the century and has been trending toward getting wider over time. It is the reason why global crude oil production growth was mostly driven by unconventional sources such as shale and oil sands in the past 15 years. Based on the steadily worsening global conventional oil discoveries situation, the best we can hope for in terms of global conventional oil production prospects is for it to remain steady and not enter into permanent decline.

The main institutional global oil demand forecasts increasingly seem ideologically and arguably agenda-driven

It is speculative to attribute an unofficial agenda to institutions we are accustomed to looking to for forward guidance. In this particular case, we have to consider the possibility that the forecasts we are presented with, and even some preliminary data may be influenced by ideological, economic, and potentially political considerations. The gap between OPEC on the one hand and the EIA & IEA on the other regarding their forecasts is too big to dismiss as just a technical issue, with some different assumptions causing a divergence in forecasts.

The reasons for OPEC to have a bias in favor of forecasting higher demand are obvious & straightforward. Oil exporters will benefit from higher prices if oil traders believe that there is tightness in the market. The IEA & EIA have the opposite goal of driving prices lower for obvious economic reasons. In my opinion, some non-economic drivers may also cause Western institutions to downplay oil demand growth. It supports the green energy movement by showing that EVs, for instance, are impacting slowing oil demand. There is also the economic confrontation with Russia, where driving down oil prices helps to reduce its revenues, since Russia exports around 7 mb/d in oil & refined products. There might even be some political considerations, given that the EU is having its election this summer, and the US presidential election is in the fall.

The reasons behind potential institutional bias that leads to the diverging oil demand forecasts may be speculative, but the widening gap between forecasts is a reality.

Data source: OPEC

As the chart above shows, between Q1, 2024, and Q4, 2025 global liquid fuels demand is set to increase by almost 4 mb/d. If the OPEC forecast is more or less correct, we may start to experience a tight market by the third quarter of this year, given that demand will be about 1.5 mb/d higher compared with the first quarter.

The EIA & the IEA are both forecasting a more tame increase in demand this year and next, running at about half the pace OPEC is forecasting. The EIA assumes that OPEC has about 4 mb/d in spare capacity, while the IEA estimates OPEC+ spare capacity at 5.9 mb/d. Between lower projected demand growth as well as assumptions on strong supply growth backed by ample OPEC spare capacity, the EIA & IEA are both painting a picture that suggests there is no fundamental reason to expect a global oil supply/demand imbalance perhaps for the rest of this decade.

Economic & investment implications:

If the IEA & the EIA are closer to reality with their overall forecasts and assumptions, oil will likely trade in the $60 to $80/barrel range for the foreseeable future. The market implications include a higher chance that we will see the start of rate cuts this year, which could potentially provide some extra upside for the stock markets from current levels. It is unclear just how much more upside there can rationally be, given that we are already trading at very high valuation levels by historical standards.

If OPEC proves to be correct about the demand outlook, we may be weeks away from the global supply/demand balance tightening significantly. Oil prices will probably rise over the summer, but perhaps not very dramatically. It will take time for institutional signals of the imbalance to reach the market. Initial reports of oil inventories and production will be preliminary and are often treated by the market as such. Preliminary data may also be affected by some of the same thinking that leads to the institutional bias that seems to predetermine the outcome of forecasts. The delay in confirmation of one of the opposing outcomes could potentially lead to a sharper market reaction once reality does set in.

The high-demand growth scenario that OPEC is forecasting would start to test the world's ability to come up with the necessary supply to meet demand as soon as the second half of this year, which will see the start of an oil price rally. What this means for the markets is that commodities-driven inflation will make it impossible for central banks to lower interest rates. At some point, this will lead to a market selloff. It is my working hypothesis for this year, which led me to forecast late last year that the S&P 500 would finish this year at 3,500 points by the end of this year.

Conclusions:

I believe we may see something in between the two diverging forecasts on the global oil demand growth issue. In other words, OPEC may be too optimistic, while the EIA & the IEA are likely too pessimistic. The one point on which I disagree with all three of them is about non-OPEC supply growth prospects, which I find to be far too optimistic, mostly due to a deeply embedded assumption that US shale oil supply growth will continue to come on the market at a robust pace. I see US shale oil supply growth as being modest at best going forward, with a chance that it may start declining at any point, regardless of oil prices going forward. At this point, there is too much prime acreage saturation. The companies still sitting on prime drilling locations are not likely to rush to ramp up production. The Baker Hughes rig count confirms this to be the case, since it shows a roughly 16% decline in drilling rigs in the US over the past year.

With global oil supply growth prospects seemingly subdued, it is very important to watch for what global demand might look like. If it is closer to OPEC's forecast, we are likely to see a significant oil price spike. If the EIA & IEA forecasts turn out to be closer to reality, oil prices are likely to remain at around current levels, with the OPEC + group likely to keep the market under control. The latter outcome would be very good for the markets because it keeps the hope of rate cuts alive. My current investment portfolio is not necessarily best positioned for this outcome. My number one position currently is cash, followed by oil producers Suncor (SU) and CNQ (CNQ), with gold being my third-largest position.

I have some exposure to sectors of the stock market that would benefit from interest rate cuts. I am invested in several lithium miners, which will probably go up on the back of a return to EV sales growth. My two largest lithium mining positions are Albemarle (ALB) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). Other companies I own stock in that would benefit include Ford (F), Intel (INTC), and Nokia (NOK). These positions do not amount to enough exposure to a potential broad-based stock market rally to avoid a lackluster performance of my portfolio relative to the overall market. However, I am always looking for bargains at this stage of the market's evolution.

My portfolio would benefit far more from OPEC's high-demand growth scenario, since I am heavily invested in oil-producing stocks, leaving me with ample room to sell into an oil price spike. I recently sold a small amount of Suncor stock once it went over $40/share. I intend to sell incrementally once it goes over $45/barrel. CNQ makes up a smaller part of my portfolio; therefore, I only intend to reduce my position in the late stage of an oil price rally.

If all goes according to my expectations, we should start to see the stock market selling off, perhaps this fall. At that point, I intend to start buying stocks & ETFs, thus reducing my cash position. In a post-oil price spike scenario, oil prices are likely to overshoot to the downside, which could be an opportunity to buy back stocks in the same oil-producing companies I intend to sell into an oil price spike.

The investment implications related to the global oil supply/demand balance outlook for the next few months and beyond go far beyond the direct effect on oil producers. It indirectly affects the future of the entire stock market, perhaps to a greater degree than any other factor. The way I see it, while everyone is watching the central banks for their next move, whether or not we will see an oil price spike soon is the determining factor that will decide whether interest rates will move lower, remain steady or go higher from current levels. We may start to see early signs showing up in preliminary data, such as the EIA's weekly reports within potentially weeks, whether or not we are on the verge of a very tight global oil market, which could be the start of interesting times for investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.