Tyson Foods: Vulnerable To Changing Consumer Spend

May 22, 2024 11:45 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock1 Comment
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • Tyson Foods has struggled to increase revenue due to unfavorable market conditions, and underperforms some peers in total return over a five-year period.
  • The company is vulnerable to shifting consumer spending patterns and competition from private label brands.
  • The current dividend payout ratio is high, but prospects are improving as free cash flow has grown over the last quarter.
  • The chicken & prepared foods segments continue to carry the bulk of growth and offset losses within the beef segment.
  • The dividend yield is currently 3.2% and TSN has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Tyson Foods

RiverNorthPhotography

Overview

The possibility of investing into a company that I have been a consumer of for large portions of my life has always been very cool to me. Furthermore, collecting a growing dividend from a company that I, personally, consume from is an

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.49K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News