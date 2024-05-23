Navios Maritime Partners: Statistical Discount With High Business Returns

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • Navios Maritime Partners offers attractive exposures to durable end markets.
  • The marine transportation industry has cyclical tailwinds, making it an attractive domain for investment, with potential revenue growth due to higher freight rates.
  • Key risks surround NMM's complex organisational and tax structure.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Investment Thesis

Now that we are almost through the Q1 2024 earning season, sector-specific growth numbers are available for analysis. The median S&P 500 stock grew earnings 7% year-on-year in Q1, as seen in Figure 1, however the distribution of this was highly

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.62K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NMM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News