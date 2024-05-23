Tap water running down the drain. deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I enjoy investing in businesses that are essential to their customers. This is because such companies tend to deliver predictable earnings growth to shareholders.

Provided that a business also maintains a corporate culture geared at rewarding shareholders, this usually leads to reliable dividend growth as well.

Well, few companies have established themselves to be as consistent as Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG). Having hiked its dividend for 32 consecutive years, the company is one of just 130 businesses in The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal qualifying as a Dividend Champion. For context, these are businesses with at least 25 years of dividend growth. Status as a Dividend Champion also doesn't depend on whether a company is a component of the S&P 500 index (SP500), either.

When I last covered WTRG with a buy rating in March, I liked it for reasons other than simply its dividend growth streak. This included earnings growth in 19 out of the last 20 years per FAST Graphs. The company's balance sheet also provided a low cost of capital for it to fund planned capital projects. Finally, shares were also substantially undervalued.

Today, I'm going to be digging into WTRG's first-quarter results, which were shared on May 2. The company has several pending rate cases, which could be a boost to future results. Planned capital spending should expand the rate base, which would be another meaningful growth catalyst. WTRG's A-rated balance sheet should continue to allow access to relatively cheap capital for growth projects and municipal water acquisitions. Lastly, the stock could still be moderately undervalued.

A Solid Start To 2024

When WTRG shared its financial results for the first quarter earlier this month, the company wasted no time starting 2024 off on strong ground. The company's operating revenue fell by 15.7% year-over-year to $612.1 million. That was $138 million below the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

Now, newer readers of mine may be asking themselves: How the heck can you consider this to be a "strong" showing? Great question. I'm glad you asked.

The longtime readers already know what's up. WTRG's business mix includes a regulated natural gas business. Due to the sharp decline in natural gas prices from the year-ago period, the company spent $125.5 million on purchased gas in Q1 2024 - - down 48.1%.

As a regulated utility, WTRG's ability to collect operating revenue from gas customers depends on its input costs. These much lower input costs are mostly what led to a 26.5% year-over-year drop in regulated natural gas operating revenue to $324.3 million during the first quarter. According to opening remarks from CFO Daniel Schuller during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, a 15% warmer first quarter than usual weighed on volume as well.

Per WTRG's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation, this was partially countered by customer growth within the regulated water segment. Along with higher volume, this propelled regulated water segment revenue higher by 4.7% year-over-year to $279.9 million for the first quarter.

Working down the income statement, WTRG shined on profitability in the first quarter. The company's net income shot 38.8% higher to $265.7 million during the quarter. This was the result of the lower gas costs, which helped the net profit margin soar by almost 1,710 basis points to 43.4% for the quarter. That was only somewhat neutralized by a 3.4% uptick in the share count. This is how diluted EPS rose by 34.7% over the year-ago period to $0.97 in the quarter. That topped the analyst consensus by $0.21 according to Seeking Alpha.

Looking at the full year, WTRG now anticipates that it will exceed its initial midpoint guidance of $1.98 in diluted EPS ($1.96 to $2) set in February. That's because of the strength of its first-quarter results and the warmer-than-normal weather substantially improving margins.

Per Schuller, WTRG has already received $13.7 million annually in water segment operating revenue growth this year in Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Kentucky and Pennsylvania gas businesses also have surcharges that will increase operating revenue by $1 million annually.

Beyond that, WTRG has another $43.2 million in water segment rate cases that are pending in Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. Even from the top end of its guidance, WTRG's diluted EPS would rise 7.5% over 2023's base of $1.86 per FAST Graphs.

Additionally, the company anticipates that it will invest roughly $1.4 billion annually between 2024 and 2028 expanding/improving its water/gas infrastructure. That is expected to generate 8% annual rate base growth for the water segment and 10% annual rate base growth for the gas segment for the period. Throwing in selective bolt-on acquisitions of America's 50,000 municipal water systems and 14,000 wastewater systems is another incremental growth opportunity.

Thus, I believe that the FAST Graphs consensus of $2.12 in diluted EPS in 2025 and $2.23 in 2026 are sensible.

Aside from the logistics of a larger rate base and municipal water system acquisitions, WTRG has the balance sheet to make these growth ambitions a reality. The company's debt-to-capital ratio is currently in the low 50% range. This is within the ratio of 50% to 55% that WTRG is targeting long term.

As a result, the company also has an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. As I noted in my previous article with a January debt issuance, this provides WTRG with the capital that it needs to execute (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to WTRG's Q1 2024 10-Q filing, WTRG's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, WTRG's May 2024 Presentation).

Shares Could Be Nearly 20% Undervalued

Even after rallying 4% since my last article to top the 1% gains of the S&P 500, shares of WTRG look like a good deal.

The company's current-year P/E ratio of 19.3, which is materially lower than its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 25.6. Greater competition with utility alternatives like high-yield savings accounts and U.S. treasuries has pushed the valuation down.

Interest rates likely won't be as low in the years ahead as they have been for much of the past decade. However, as the Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates, I believe a meaningful upside in the valuation multiple could be ahead.

That's because the analyst consensus of 6.2% annual diluted EPS growth for the next few years is better than the 5.2% rate in the last 10 years per FAST Graphs. This is why I believe a reasonable fair value estimate could be a standard deviation lower than the 10-year average - - or around 23.

The calendar year of 2024 has approximately 60% remaining, and another 40% of 2025 is ahead in the coming 12 months. Working with my $2 2024 diluted EPS estimate and the $2.12 FAST Graphs consensus for 2025, I get a 12-month earnings input of $2.05.

Plugging this into my fair value multiple of just above 23, I get a fair value estimate of $47 a share. That would represent an 18% discount to fair value from the current $39 share price (as of May 22, 2024). If WTRG matches the growth consensus and reverts to my fair value multiple, it could produce 40% cumulative total returns through 2026.

The Next Dividend Hike Is Around The Corner

Relative to the 3.8% median forward dividend yield of the utilities sector, WTRG's 3.1% dividend yield may not seem like much. This is why it earns a D+ grade on forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System. But even in this rate environment, that's attractive for a water and gas utility, in my view.

WTRG's true potential lies in its 7.3% compound annual growth rate in the dividend in the past 10 years. That's 200-plus basis points better than the utilities sector median of 5.2%, which is how WTRG has a B- grade for a 10-year dividend CAGR from the Quant System.

Looking ahead to this summer, I am anticipating a 7.5% raise in the quarterly dividend per share to $0.33. If this plays out, WTRG would be slated to pay $1.2742 in dividends per share in 2024. Against the $2 guidance, that would be a 63.7% payout ratio. This would be within the 60% to 65% payout ratio that WTRG is targeting. It would also be comfortably below the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies desire from utilities.

Risks To Consider

WTRG is a utility with a seemingly encouraging future, but some risks could derail the investment thesis. I'm not aware of any new risks since my last article, so I'll be rehashing the main risks here.

WTRG derives more than two-thirds of its operating revenue from regulated water and gas operations located in Pennsylvania. This state has historically been a constructive regulatory environment for utilities. If that changed, however, WTRG's fundamentals could be hurt significantly.

That's because a deterioration in the regulatory environment in this market could lead rating agencies to downgrade the company's credit ratings. This could force WTRG to alter its $7.2 billion five-year capital spending plan. That would weigh on the company's growth prospects.

WTRG also finds itself the target of cyber breach attempts. If these were ever successful, the company's operations could be halted. This would harm operating results in the near term. WTRG could also face lawsuits and have to allocate more resources to IT spending. That could weigh on future growth.

Summary: WTRG Is On My Radar

WTRG is one of the smaller holdings within my portfolio, with a 0.3% weighting. However, I would like to change that over time. In the coming weeks, I am seriously considering doubling to tripling that weighting.

The company's growth outlook remains intact. WTRG's balance sheet is fine as well. Topping it all off, the valuation is a decent value right now. This is why I'm maintaining my buy rating.