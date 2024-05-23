SDI Productions

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is a company providing digital end-to-end banking solutions for regional and community financial institutions across the US.

Share performance has been relatively volatile in the last few years. QTWO went public in 2014 at a price of $16, but after reaching an all-time high of $145 per share in 2021, QTWO has continued trending down, bottoming out at $22 price level in the mid of 2023. Nonetheless, QTWO appears to have gained some momentum over the past year, with the share price being up over 125%. It has also partially been driven by the strong 50% YTD price performance. Currently, QTWO is trading at $63 per share.

I rate QTWO neutral. My 1-year price target of $64 per share projects about 3% upside. At this level, QTWO appears fully valued. I believe that while QTWO should be in a good position for revenue growth acceleration for the FY, much of the upside may have been priced in, especially with the stock currently up over 46% already YTD.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals have been relatively mixed but improving. Though revenue growth has continued to decline from over 30% to just over 8% as of Q1, profitability and operating cash flow (OCF) generation have generally improved. QTWO remained unprofitable in Q1, but net loss margin was -8.4% as of Q1, already significantly narrowing from -11% to -15% in recent times. Meanwhile, QTWO appears to have consistently managed to generate positive OCF every quarter since 2022. In Q1, QTWO maintained such a trend as it delivered a $13.4 million of OCF. This has helped QTWO maintain a decent liquidity level. QTWO ended Q1 with $338 million of liquidity with a 1x debt-to-equity ratio, a relatively manageable level.

Catalyst

I believe QTWO remains in a good position to deliver its “rule of 30” objective, which is pretty much the sum of YoY non-GAAP revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins totaling 30.

company presentation

Though QTWO’s overall revenue growth was only 8% in Q1 and is also projected to be only between 10% - 11% for the FY, QTWO continues to see strong 18% YoY growth in subscription ARR. I think that it is possible for QTWO to achieve steady ARR growth into FY 2024, potentially driven by the expansion opportunities from the existing clients.

company presentation

This is further demonstrated by the very strong 25% YoY RPO growth despite the much slower reported top-line growth. While QTWO already saw quite a solid expansion growth in Q1, the notable new client wins in the quarter should also indicate future high-margin revenue growth, as commented by the management:

First, we continued our sales momentum with a broad mix of net new and expansion wins. The two Tier 1 digital banking expansion wins from the quarter demonstrate the unique opportunity we have to deepen our existing relationships because of our single-platform and large, diverse customer base. And given the strength of the demand environment, the state of our pipeline, and our recent win rates, we're optimistic about the remainder of the year.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Meanwhile, expansion sales wins, which are associated with lower customer acquisition cost, should also support adjusted EBITDA margin expansion through lower sales & marketing (S&M) spend as % of revenue. S&M as % of revenue already declined from 18% in Q1 last year to 15% in the most recent Q1, driven by the reduced personnel costs. While I think that 15% is already a good figure, expansion-focused sales activities may then potentially drive it down further.

Risk

In my opinion, QTWO’s relatively long implementation cycle could potentially slow down revenue recognition, creating the appearance of slower reported top-line growth. Moreover, the uncertain macro situation at present may also continue to put downward pressure on professional services revenue, which already offset Q1’s revenue growth by $3.5 million, effectively bringing down the expected 10% revenue growth to just 8% in Q1.

Though QTWO has a solid RPO backlog today, it is also important to note that it will need to also win new clients to drive new expansion opportunities. New clients will typically require deeper implementation activities, and there is a risk of further slowdown if new sales activities pick up higher than usual, as suggested by the management in Q1:

The easiest way to think about that is with net new, sort of bifurcate net new and cross or expansion. On the net new side, anything that we do going forward for the rest of the year, you're going to see very little revenue. As you know, the implementation cycle, depending on the size of the deal, can be anywhere from nine to 15 months. Conversely, on the cross or expansion side of things, we're seeing a lot of strength and the time to revenue for that is quicker.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Meanwhile, since QTWO could also potentially add more implementation headcount to resolve this issue, this also means that S&M could also trend higher, potentially negatively affecting profitability.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for QTWO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow by 10.8% YoY to $692 million, in line with the company’s guidance. I assume forward P/S to remain at 5.8x, implying a share price appreciation to $66.8 price level. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - QTWO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $686 million, a 9.8% YoY growth. Since this would be a YoY growth deceleration, I would expect P/S to contract to 5x level, driving share price correction to $57.1.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $64 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 3%. I would rate the stock neutral.

Overall, I believe QTWO appears fully valued. My 70-30 bull-bear probability assignment is based on my belief that QTWO should be in a good position to deliver the expected revenue growth, given the higher pipeline visibility and more expansion opportunities. Nonetheless, it is also important to note that my relatively aggressive assumptions resulted in a price target that yields just a 3% upside. With the share price appreciating by over 46% YTD, I feel that much of the upside may have been priced in as of late.

Conclusion

QTWO is a company providing technology solutions for the financial service industry in the US. The recent notable wins in Q1 with several banks suggest that QTWO should expect potential revenue growth from future expansions. With RPO growth of 25% YoY, I also believe that QTWO is well-positioned to deliver revenue growth acceleration in FY 2024. Nonetheless, having baked in this assumption in my price target model, the merely 1-year 3% upside implies that much of the upside potential in QTWO may have been priced in. I rate the stock neutral for now.