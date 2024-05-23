Semtech: (Early But Costly) Realization Of An Irreversible Mistake

May 23, 2024 1:38 AM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock
Yebuna Research profile picture
Yebuna Research
99 Followers

Summary

  • Semtech management quickly realized they overpaid for the acquisition of Sierra Wireless and may write down more of the remaining goodwill and intangibles.
  • The expected earnings supplement from the acquisition didn't materialize, but the company is chained to the debt secured for that purpose.
  • The company's debt from the acquisition will continue to burden the company, hindering its ability to improve margins and resulting in a disappointing trend in bottom line.
  • Unless the company is hiding an ace up its sleeves on Sierra Wireless, the outlook seems quite bearish on the stock price.
Headquarter office of Semtech, CA

EuToch

Acquiring a company and entering the big league through inorganic growth is always fascinating until the post-acquisition truths start crystallizing. Usually it takes a couple of years for the management to realize (and admit) that they probably overpaid and now

This article was written by

Yebuna Research profile picture
Yebuna Research
99 Followers
YEBUNA has over 18 years of experience in portfolio management and equity research with special emphasis on fundamental valuation, strategy review and occasional use of technical analysis to establish market entry and exit points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News